18.6 W OUT! Two wickets in a row! Good line and length from King. Bates pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot, and the ball careens into the stumps

18.5 W OUT! King breaks through! Good length, on leg stump and angled across Barsby. She advances and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Kemp down the ground.

18.4 1 Good length from King, pitching on leg and angling across Bell. She gets on the front foot and pulls for one run.

18.3 W OUT! King gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Darlington gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

18.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Barsby. She shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run on the off side.

18.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Darlington. She moves down the pitch and punches a sloppy drive down the ground for a single run.

17.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across Darlington. She gets on the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

17.5 1 Good line and length. Barsby gets forward and pulls for one run.

17.4 4 And another! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Barsby gets forward and lofts a reverse sweep for 4 runs behind point.

17.3 1 On a good length, outside off. Darlington advances down the pitch and cuts poorly for one run.

17.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Barsby gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a single run.

17.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line but angled across. Darlington moves onto the front foot and pulls averagely back behind square for a run.

16.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Darlington moves onto the back foot and glances for a run behind square on the on side.

16.5 W OUT! Caught. Over the wicket, on a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Wilson advances down the pitch and glances, but is caught by Mikayla Caroline Friday on the on side.

16.4 1lb On a good line and length from Edgar. Barsby moves down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

16.3 . Edgar comes around the wicket to Barsby. Back of a length from Edgar, outside off stump once more. Barsby gets on the back foot and slices a sloppy cut

16.2 1 Edgar comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Wilson moves down the pitch and guides a glance for one run.

16.1 1 Edgar now coming around the wicket to Barsby. On a good line and length from Edgar. Barsby moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for 1 run.

16.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Barsby gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

15.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Wilson moves down the pitch and lofts a drive for 4 runs on the off side.

15.5 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Barsby. She gets forward and glances for a run on the on side.

15.4 W OUT! King breaks through! Full ball, pitching on a good line. Harris gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep, the stumps are disturbed, and Harris has to go

15.3 . King pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump once more. Harris moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

15.2 . Yorker, outside leg. Harris gets forward and plays a bad reverse sweep

15.1 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump once more. Harris gets on the front foot and drives for six runs.

14.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Wilson pushes forward and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side.

14.5 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Wilson moves onto the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs.

14.4 1b Devine pitches one up, pitching on leg and angling across Harris. She pushes forward but misses while trying a drive, and the ball trickles away from Mooney for 1 bye.

14.3 4 FOUR! Devine pitches one up, pitching outside off. Harris gets forward and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

14.2 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Harris moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground for six runs.

14.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside leg and angled across. Harris moves onto the front foot and glances for 4 runs behind square.

13.6 4 FOUR! On a good length, on leg stump and angled across. Wilson advances and lofts a drive for four runs on the leg side.

13.5 1 Pitched up, outside leg once more. Harris moves onto the front foot and drives for one run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump once again. Harris moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs.

13.3 1 Good length from Edgar, pitching outside leg stump once more. Wilson advances down the pitch and guides a glance for a run behind square on the on side.

13.2 3 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump once more. Harris gets on the front foot and pulls for three runs behind square. Tidy fielding by Mack saves a certain boundary.

13.1 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Wilson. She goes back and pulls for a run.

12.6 1 Back of a length from Devine, outside off once again. Wilson pushes forward and drives on the off side for a run.

12.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Harris moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the on side.

12.4 W OUT! Devine breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length. Knight moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a drive, Mooney whips the bails off, and Knight is out

12.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Knight moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 1 On a good length, on leg stump. Wilson gets on the front foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for one run.

12.1 4 FOUR! Devine pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Wilson gets on the front foot and lofts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

12.1 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

11.6 . Full toss, outside off. Knight pushes forward and reverse sweeps averagely

11.5 . King pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Knight gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

11.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Wilson shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run over the off side field.

11.3 1 King pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across Knight. She advances down the pitch and eases a shaky drive for one run.

11.2 1 Good length from King, pitching outside off. Wilson advances down the pitch and punches a wild drive for 1 run.

10.6 . Back of a length from Ainsworth, outside off. Wilson rocks back and plays a square cut

10.5 . Back of a length from Ainsworth, pitching outside off stump. Wilson rocks back and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a drive

10.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Wilson shuffles down the pitch and pulls averagely

10.3 . Back of a length from Ainsworth, outside off again. Wilson moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

10.2 1 Back of a length, outside off once again. Knight advances and glances for one run back behind square.

10.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Knight goes back and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Wilson gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Wilson pushes forward but misses while attempting a leg glance

9.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Wilson gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.4 W OUT! LBW. Full ball, on line. De Klerk gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a scoop. The umpire gives de Klerk out LBW, but de Klerk signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and de Klerk is given out.

9.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. De Klerk rocks back and defends through the off side field.

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off once again. De Klerk pushes forward and eases a drive

9.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Knight moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

8.6 2 Good length, outside off. De Klerk gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point for a pair of runs.

8.4 . Back of a length from Ainsworth, pitching outside leg stump. Litchfield moves down the pitch, and is struck on the body while trying a leg glance back behind square.

8.3 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Knight moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for one run.

8.2 . Ainsworth pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Knight gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

8.1 2 Good length, outside off. Knight moves onto the back foot and cuts for 2 runs through point.

7.6 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off. Litchfield advances down the pitch and lifts a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

7.5 2 Mills now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside off once again. Litchfield moves down the pitch and eases a bad drive for a couple of runs on the leg side.

7.4 1 Mills comes over the wicket. Good length, outside off. Knight pushes forward and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

7.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Litchfield plays a switch hit for 1 run behind square on the leg side.

7.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and lifts a reverse sweep behind point for 4 runs.

6.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Knight rocks back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

6.6 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

6.5 6 SIX! Good length from King, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Knight advances down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

6.5 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Knight moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep

6.4 4 FOUR! Full, on line. Knight shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs down the ground.

6.3 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Knight moves onto the front foot and drives poorly

6.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Knight advances down the pitch and skies a drive past the bowler for 4 runs.

6.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Litchfield moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a run on the off side.

5.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

5.5 1 Good length from King, outside off stump once more. Knight moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

5.4 . Back of a length from King, pitching outside off stump. Knight advances down the pitch and defends

5.3 1 Good length from King, pitching outside leg stump. Litchfield creates room and cuts for one run.

5.2 1 Back of a length from King, outside off stump. Knight rocks back and cuts for one run.

5.1 . Good line and length from King. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a bad reverse sweep

4.6 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Knight gets forward and tucks a leg glance behind square for 1 run.

4.5 . Short of a length, outside off once again. Knight pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

4.4 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. On a good length, outside off once again. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 2 Back of a length from Devine, outside off. Knight gets on the front foot and slices a square cut for a pair of runs back behind point.

4.2 W OUT! LBW. Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Learoyd gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance. PERTH SCORCHERS appeal, the umpire agrees, and Learoyd has to depart

4.1 . Back of a length from Devine, on line. Learoyd goes back and flicks a glance

3.6 1 Good length, outside off once more. Learoyd moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Mills comes over the wicket to Learoyd. Back of a length from Mills, pitching outside off. Learoyd creates room and pulls for four runs.

3.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across Litchfield. She moves onto the back foot and glances for a run back behind square.

3.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield moves down the pitch and punches a drive

3.2 4 Back of a length, on a good line but angling across the batter. Litchfield gets forward but swings and misses while trying a reverse sweep, and the ball rolls away from Mooney for four byes.

3.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Litchfield moves down the pitch and defends

2.6 4 FOUR! Ainsworth pitches one up, outside off once again. Learoyd advances down the pitch and plays a drive down the ground for four runs.

2.5 2 Ainsworth pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Learoyd advances and inside edges for a couple of runs behind square.

2.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

2.4 4 FOUR! Ainsworth pitches one up, on a good line. Learoyd steps back and punches a drive for four runs down the ground.

2.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Learoyd creates room and eases a drive

2.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Litchfield advances and eases a drive for a run past the bowler.

2.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg. Learoyd shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive past the bowler for a run.

1.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Litchfield moves down the pitch and pulls for 4 runs.

1.5 4 And another! Fatima Sana Khan drops one in short, outside leg and angled across the batter. Litchfield goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

1.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Litchfield pushes forward and inside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

1.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Learoyd backs away and plays a bad pull for a single run.

1.2 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, outside off. Learoyd moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

1.1 . On a good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan. Learoyd gets forward and defends

0.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Litchfield gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance

0.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Learoyd gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

0.4 . Back of a length from Ainsworth, pitching outside off again. Learoyd pushes forward and defends

0.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Learoyd creates room and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

0.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Learoyd moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

0.1 W OUT! What a way to begin this innings for PERTH SCORCHERS. Full, outside off stump. Voll gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Voll has to depart

19.6 2 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mooney pushes forward and sweeps poorly for a couple of runs behind square.

19.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Darlington, outside off. Mooney moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

19.4 1 Full toss, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Mikayla Caroline Friday gets forward and drives poorly down the ground for one run.

19.3 W OUT! Darlington gets the wicket! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kemp pushes forward and eases a drive, but is caught by Voll down the ground.

19.2 2 Kemp plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

19.1 6 SIX! Kemp defends for a half dozen runs.

19.1 1 wide

18.6 1lb Kemp defends for a single leg bye.

18.5 6 SIX! Kemp plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

18.4 2 Kemp plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

18.3 6 MAXIMUM! Kemp plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

18.2 1 Mooney defends for a single run.

18.1 4 FOUR! Mooney defends for four runs.

17.6 4 FOUR MORE! Kemp defends for four runs.

17.5 4 FOUR! Kemp defends for four runs.

17.4 . 0 runs

17.3 1 Mooney plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

17.2 2 Mooney defends for two runs.

17.1 . 0 runs

16.6 1 DROPPED! Darlington comes around the wicket to Mooney. Back of a length, outside off stump. Mooney backs away and cuts poorly for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Bell. Not an easy chance for Bell.

16.5 1 Yorker, outside leg again. Devine advances down the pitch and glances for a single run.

16.4 . Darlington pitches one up, outside leg again. Devine gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

16.3 . Full, outside leg once more. Devine moves onto the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a glance

16.2 . Darlington now coming over the wicket to Devine. Full ball, pitching outside leg again. Devine gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

16.1 W Full, pitching outside off. Mooney gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre scoop for a single run.

15.6 1 Good line and length from Barsby. Mooney advances down the pitch and drives for a single run.

15.5 1 Yorker, outside off stump. Devine creates room and drives for a single run.

15.4 1lb On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Mooney gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep, resulting in one leg bye behind square.

15.3 2 Barsby comes around the wicket to Mooney. Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Mooney shuffles down the pitch and drives sloppily for a couple of runs over the off side field.

15.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Devine creates space and eases a drive for a single run. The ball is misfielded by Knight costing SYDNEY THUNDER a single run.

15.1 . Barsby pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Devine pushes forward but misses while trying a drive

14.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside off once again. Devine pushes forward and drives sloppily back behind square for 1 run.

14.5 1 De Klerk pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Mooney moves onto the front foot and glances behind square on the leg side for a single run.

14.4 . Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Mooney creates space and punches a drive down the ground.

14.3 4 FOUR! Good length from de Klerk, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Mooney gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 4 runs.

14.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off again. Devine goes back and plays a mediocre pull for one run.

14.1 2 DROPPED! Back of a length from de Klerk, pitching outside off. Devine gets forward and pulls down the ground for 2 runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Voll. Regardless, the attempt by Voll saves a certain boundary.

13.6 . Bell comes around the wicket to Mooney. On a good line and length but angling across the batter. Mooney creates room and cuts

13.5 1 Bell now coming over the wicket. On a good length, outside leg again. Devine steps back and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

13.4 1 Bell now coming around the wicket. On a good length, outside off stump. Mooney pushes forward and pulls for a run.

13.3 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Devine moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

13.2 . Bell now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Devine pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

13.1 1 Bell pitches one up, pitching on a good line again. Mooney gets forward and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

12.6 1 Very short ball, pitching on leg. Mooney advances and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

12.5 6 SIX! Fifty for Mooney in emphatic style! Good length from Bates, on leg stump and angling across Mooney. She gets on the front foot and sweeps for six runs back behind square.

12.4 1 Pitched up, on line once again. Devine gets forward and eases a drive for a run.

12.3 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Devine moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball runs away from the wicketkeeper for a pair of byes.

12.2 . Full, pitching on leg and angled across. Devine gets forward and tucks a leg glance behind square.

12.2 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside leg. Devine pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep

12.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once more. Devine gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field for four runs.

11.6 1 Full, outside off again. Devine pushes forward and punches a mediocre drive for a single run down the ground.

11.5 4 FOUR! Voll comes over the wicket. Good length from Voll, outside off stump. Devine gets on the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for four runs.

11.4 1 Voll comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Voll, pitching outside off stump once more. Mooney gets on the front foot and plays a pull for a run.

11.3 1 Full, outside off. Devine gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

11.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Devine gets forward but misses while trying to play a pull

11.2 . Back of a length from Voll, outside off once again. Devine goes back and cuts

11.1 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump again. Devine gets on the front foot and drives over the leg side field for 6 runs.

10.6 . Darlington comes around the wicket to Mooney. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Mooney backs away and eases a drive through the off side.

10.5 1lb On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Devine gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance, resulting in a leg bye behind square.

10.4 . Full ball, on line once again. Devine gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance. SYDNEY THUNDER appeal, however the umpire says not out.

10.3 1 Full ball, on line. Mooney gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

10.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Mooney drives over the off side for 4 runs.

10.1 1 On a good line and length. Devine moves onto the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

9.6 1 Barsby now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump but angling across Devine. She gets forward and pulls back behind square for a single run.

9.5 1 Barsby now coming around the wicket to Mooney. Good line and length. Mooney gets on the front foot and glances for one run behind square on the on side.

9.4 1 Barsby now coming over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off. Devine gets forward and drives for a run.

9.3 1 Barsby now coming around the wicket to Mooney. Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Mooney pushes forward and glances for a run through the on side field.

9.2 1 Good length from Barsby, pitching outside off stump once more. Devine goes back and cuts for a single run.

9.1 . Good length from Barsby, pitching outside off. Devine gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

8.6 1 On a good line and length. Devine rocks back and flicks a glance on the on side for a run.

8.5 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Devine gets forward and eases a drive for a pair of runs through the off side field.

8.4 2 Voll pitches one up, outside off stump again. Devine pushes forward and drives on the leg side for 2 runs.

8.3 . Voll comes over the wicket to Devine. Good length from Voll, outside off. Devine gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

8.2 1 Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Mooney. She pushes forward and guides a glance for a single run on the leg side.

8.1 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mooney steps back and drives for 4 runs past the bowler.

7.6 . Full ball, on line. Devine gets forward and drives sloppily

7.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg once again. Mooney advances down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

7.4 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg and angled across. Devine pushes forward and defends for a run.

7.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Devine gets forward and punches a drive

7.2 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Mooney gets forward and drives on the off side for one run.

7.1 1 Good length from Bates, pitching outside off. Devine gets forward and drives for a run through the off side field.

6.6 . Back of a length from de Klerk, on a good line. Mooney goes back and eases a drive on the off side.

6.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Mooney moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a late cut

6.4 2 Back of a length from de Klerk, pitching outside leg and angling across Mooney. She gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a pair of runs.

6.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Devine gets on the back foot and drives on the on side for a single run.

6.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Devine goes back and cuts back behind point for four runs.

6.1 1 Back of a length from de Klerk, on line. Mooney rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

5.6 W OUT! Barsby gets the wicket! Over the wicket, good length, outside off. Mack shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting a drive, Wilson whips the bails off, and Mack is out

5.5 1 Barsby comes around the wicket to Mooney. On a good line and length. Mooney gets forward and guides a leg glance for one run behind square. The batters attempt to come back for an extra run, but SYDNEY THUNDER appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows the batter made it in safely

5.4 1 Barsby comes over the wicket. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mack moves down the pitch and flicks a glance through the leg side field for a single run.

5.3 1 Barsby comes around the wicket to Mooney. On a good line and length. Mooney pushes forward and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

5.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Mack advances and drives for a single run through the off side field.

5.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Mack pushes forward and reverse sweeps behind point for 4 runs.

4.6 . Good line and length. Mooney moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

4.5 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Mack gets on the front foot and glances for one run on the leg side.

4.4 3 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Mooney gets forward and scoops back behind point for three runs.

4.3 2 Short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Mooney. She gets forward and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

4.2 2 On a good line and length. Mooney creates room and drives for a pair of runs.

4.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Mack pushes forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

3.6 1 Good line and length. Mack gets forward and lofts a scoop back behind square for a run.

3.5 1lb Short of a length, outside leg and angled across. Mooney gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a glance, resulting in 1 leg bye.

3.4 . Short of a length, outside off again. Mooney moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

3.3 2 On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Mooney gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance behind square, resulting in two leg byes. SYDNEY THUNDER appeal for LBW, but the umpire says not out. SYDNEY THUNDER call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

3.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off again. Mooney gets forward and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

3.1 2 Good length from Bell, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Mooney moves onto the front foot and leg glances for two runs back behind square.

2.5 1 Full toss, on line. Mooney advances and plays a drive down the ground for 1 run. Tidy work in the field by Voll saves a certain boundary.

2.3 . Bates comes over the wicket. Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Mooney gets forward and punches a drive

2.2 1lb On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Mack pushes forward, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a sweep, resulting in 1 leg bye.

2.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Mack moves down the pitch and punches a poor drive

2.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Mack advances but misses while trying to play a sweep

1.4 1 Wicketkeeper moves back from the stumps. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Mack gets on the front foot and plays a bad defensive stroke for a run.

1.4 2w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Mooney moves onto the front foot and swings and misses while attempting a leg glance, however the ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs away for a pair of wides.

1.3 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mooney gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

1.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Mooney gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

1.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Mooney moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

0.6 . Good line and length from Bates but angled across. Mack gets on the back foot and plays a sloppy pull

0.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Mack rocks back and drives

0.4 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Mack gets forward and drives poorly

0.3 2b CHANCE! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Mack advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying to play a drive, and the ball flies away from the wicketkeeper for 2 byes. A stumping chance but it's squandered, and Mack survives. A really tough chance for Wilson there.

0.3 1w Wide. Bates comes around the wicket. Pitching far outside leg. Mack gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

0.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Mooney gets forward and eases a drive for one run on the off side.