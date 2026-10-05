Squads Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League, Women 05.11.2026

T20

SYT
SYT
PES
PES

Playing

SYT
SYT
PES
PES
First TeamSecond Team
Devine Sophie

all rounder

Gill Hasrat

all rounder

Edgar Amy

batsman

Mack Katie

batsman

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Peschel Taneale

all rounder

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Tryon Chloe

all rounder

Wilson Tahlia

wicket keeper

Bench

SYT
SYT
PES
PES

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet