Squads Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers T20 Big Bash League, Women 05.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Athapaththu Chamari
all rounder
Ainsworth Chloe
bowler
Darlington Hannah
bowler
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Gill Hasrat
all rounder
Edgar Amy
batsman
Harris Laura
batsman
Hinkley Mikayla
batsman
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Hoskin Ebony
bowler
Knight Heather
batsman
King Alana
bowler
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Mack Katie
batsman
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Peschel Taneale
all rounder
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Samantha Bates
bowler
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Voll Georgia
batsman
Wilson Tahlia
wicket keeper
Match has not started yet