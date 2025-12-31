H2h Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers T20 Big Bash League 28.12.2026

T20

Brisbane

BRH
BRH
ADS
ADS
Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers

T20, Big Bash League

Adelaide Oval

ADSAdelaide Strikers

125

BRHBrisbane Heat

121

T20, Big Bash League

The Gabba

BRHBrisbane Heat

179

ADSAdelaide Strikers

172