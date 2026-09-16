7.2 6 SIX! Good length from Bates, outside off stump. Tryon pushes forward and sweeps for six runs.

7.1 W OUT! Bates gets one through! Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. De Klerk pushes forward but misses while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

6.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. De Klerk gets forward and edges for one run.

6.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Brits gets forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

6.4 . Good length from Fletcher, pitching outside off stump once again. Brits moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

6.3 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Brits gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs.

6.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Brits goes back but misses while trying a cut

6.2 1w Wide. Full, pitching well outside off stump.

6.2 1w Wide. Fletcher pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

6.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Brits gets on the front foot but lets it go through to the wicketkeeper

5.6 2 Good length, pitching outside leg. De Klerk gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind square for 2 runs.

5.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Brits goes back and plays a switch hit for a run behind point on the off side.

5.4 1 Matthews pitches one up, on a good line once again. De Klerk gets forward and flicks poorly down the ground for 1 run.

5.3 . Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off. De Klerk rocks back and cuts

5.2 1 Good length from Matthews, pitching outside leg once more. Brits gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.

5.1 2 On a good length, outside leg once more. Brits moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind square for a couple of runs.

4.5 1 Length ball, outside off again. Brits moves down the pitch and plays a pull for one run.

4.4 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Brits pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

4.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Brits moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

4.2 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Brits moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

4.1 . Good length from Joseph, outside off again. Brits rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

4.1 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside off.

3.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Brits. She advances and drives down the ground for a single run.

3.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Brits moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.

3.4 1 Good length from Bates, pitching near leg stump. Campbelle goes back and plays a pull for one run.

3.3 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. Campbelle shuffles down the pitch and drives over the on side field for 6 runs.

3.2 1 Full ball, outside leg. Brits gets on the front foot and paddles for 1 run behind square.

3.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Brits pushes forward and drives for 4 runs back behind point.

3.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Brits gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

2.6 . Fletcher pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Campbelle gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

2.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Campbelle moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

2.5 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

2.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Campbelle gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.

2.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Brits gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

2.2 6 SIX! Full, outside off stump. Brits moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

2.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Brits pushes forward and drives down the ground.

1.6 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once again. Campbelle advances down the pitch and pulls back behind square for six runs.

1.4 . Good line and length but angled across. Campbelle shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive

1.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Brits moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.

1.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Brits gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

1.1 1 Good length, pitching on leg. Campbelle goes back and plays a pull for a single run behind square.

0.6 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and outside edges for one run back behind square.

0.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Brits gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

0.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Campbelle goes back and pulls for one run.

0.3 W OUT! Hector gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Brathwaite gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Deol on the off side.

0.2 2 On a good length, outside off again. Brathwaite pushes forward and drives over the off side field for a couple of runs.

0.2 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Brathwaite gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

0.1 . Good length, on leg stump. Brathwaite moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive behind square.

7.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg. Green pushes forward and skies a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

7.5 2 Back of a length from Ismail, on line but angled across the batter. Green goes back and pulls behind square for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Connell costing a run.

7.4 1 Ismail pitches one up, outside off once again. Vastrakar gets forward and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

7.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.

7.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off again. Green moves onto the front foot and lifts a pull behind square for 4 runs.

7.1 2 Pitched up, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground for two runs.

6.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Green gets forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.

6.5 1 Connell pitches one up, pitching outside off. Vastrakar moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

6.4 W OUT! Connell breaks through! Good length, outside off stump once again. Bates goes back and skies a mediocre cut, and is caught by Grimmond back through point.

6.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump but angled across the batter. Bates gets on the back foot and lofts a pull back behind square for 6 runs.

6.2 1 Pitched up, on line. Green gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

6.1 1 Good line and length but angling across Bates. She goes back and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.

5.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Bates moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a run.

5.5 1 Good line and length from Burns. Green advances and drives for a single run down the ground.

5.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Green advances down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground.

5.2 1 Burns pitches one up, on a good line. Bates moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

4.6 . Full, outside off stump. Green moves down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field.

4.5 . Grimmond pitches one up, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and edges

4.4 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump again. Green gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.

4.3 6 MAXIMUM! Free hit, and Green takes advantage. Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Green gets on the front foot and skies a drive down the ground for 6 runs.

4.3 nb No ball. Good length from Grimmond, pitching outside off again. Matthews gets on the front foot and edges for a single run behind square.

4.2 . Good length, outside off. Matthews gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

4.1 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. Matthews moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

3.5 W Length ball, outside off. Matthews gets forward, and is struck on the body while attempting a sweep

3.4 . Free hit, but Matthews doesn't take advantage of it. Good length from Burns, outside off stump again. Matthews moves down the pitch but misses while trying a drive

3.4 nb No ball. Length ball, outside off again. Green rocks back and pulls for a run.

3.3 1 Good length from Burns, outside off but angling across. Matthews rocks back and pulls for a run.

3.2 1 Good length from Burns, pitching outside off stump. Green goes back and cuts for one run.

3.1 W OUT! Burns gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump. Navgire moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive, the wicketkeeper gathers, whips the bails off, and Navgire has to go

2.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Joseph. She advances and pulls for a run.

2.5 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Joseph moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

2.3 1 Full, outside off once again. Matthews gets on the back foot and guides a square cut for a run.

2.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews rocks back but misses while attempting to play a drive

2.1 6 SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews goes back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

1.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Matthews pushes forward and flicks for a run.

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews gets on the back foot and cuts behind point.

1.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Connell, pitching outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for 4 runs behind point.

1.3 1 Back of a length from Connell, pitching on leg and angling across. Joseph moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

1.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off. Joseph pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

1.2 . Good length, pitching outside leg. Joseph creates space and punches a bad drive

1.1 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Joseph. She gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive

0.6 1 Back of a length from Ismail, on line. Joseph goes back and plays a poor pull for a run.

0.5 . Good length from Ismail, outside off stump. Joseph gets on the back foot and pulls poorly

0.4 . Good length from Ismail, outside off stump. Joseph goes back but misses while trying to play a pull

0.3 . Ismail pitches one up, on a good line. Joseph gets forward and drives

0.2 . Ismail pitches one up, outside off stump. Joseph pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying to play a drive