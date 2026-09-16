Highlights Barbados Tridents vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Caribbean Premier League, Women 16.09.2026
SIX! Good length from Bates, outside off stump. Tryon pushes forward and sweeps for six runs.
OUT! Bates gets one through! Full ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. De Klerk pushes forward but misses while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps
Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. De Klerk gets forward and edges for one run.
Full, pitching outside off. Brits gets forward and punches a drive for one run down the ground.
Good length from Fletcher, pitching outside off stump once again. Brits moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Brits gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs.
Pitched up, outside off stump. Brits goes back but misses while trying a cut
Wide. Full, pitching well outside off stump.
Wide. Fletcher pitches one up, pitching far outside off.
Good length, outside off stump. Brits gets on the front foot but lets it go through to the wicketkeeper
Good length, pitching outside leg. De Klerk gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind square for 2 runs.
Length ball, outside off. Brits goes back and plays a switch hit for a run behind point on the off side.
Matthews pitches one up, on a good line once again. De Klerk gets forward and flicks poorly down the ground for 1 run.
Good length from Matthews, pitching outside off. De Klerk rocks back and cuts
Good length from Matthews, pitching outside leg once more. Brits gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for one run.
On a good length, outside leg once more. Brits moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind square for a couple of runs.
Length ball, outside off again. Brits moves down the pitch and plays a pull for one run.
Full, pitching outside off once again. Brits pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off. Brits moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive
SIX! Length ball, pitching outside off. Brits moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.
Good length from Joseph, outside off again. Brits rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut
Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside off.
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Brits. She advances and drives down the ground for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Brits moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.
Good length from Bates, pitching near leg stump. Campbelle goes back and plays a pull for one run.
MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. Campbelle shuffles down the pitch and drives over the on side field for 6 runs.
Full ball, outside leg. Brits gets on the front foot and paddles for 1 run behind square.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Brits pushes forward and drives for 4 runs back behind point.
Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Brits gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull
Fletcher pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Campbelle gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Campbelle moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut
Wide. Pitching far outside off.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Campbelle gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for four runs.
Full ball, on a good line. Brits gets forward and flicks for 1 run.
SIX! Full, outside off stump. Brits moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Brits pushes forward and drives down the ground.
SIX! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once again. Campbelle advances down the pitch and pulls back behind square for six runs.
Good line and length but angled across. Campbelle shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive
Length ball, outside off stump once again. Brits moves onto the front foot and sweeps for one run.
FOUR! Good length, outside off. Brits gets forward and drives for 4 runs.
Good length, pitching on leg. Campbelle goes back and plays a pull for a single run behind square.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angling across the batter. Campbelle moves onto the back foot and outside edges for one run back behind square.
Length ball, pitching outside off again. Brits gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Campbelle goes back and pulls for one run.
OUT! Hector gets the wicket! Full toss, pitching outside off stump again. Brathwaite gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Deol on the off side.
On a good length, outside off again. Brathwaite pushes forward and drives over the off side field for a couple of runs.
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Brathwaite gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Good length, on leg stump. Brathwaite moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive behind square.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg. Green pushes forward and skies a pull back behind square for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Ismail, on line but angled across the batter. Green goes back and pulls behind square for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Connell costing a run.
Ismail pitches one up, outside off once again. Vastrakar gets forward and punches a drive for one run on the off side.
Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Green moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off again. Green moves onto the front foot and lifts a pull behind square for 4 runs.
Pitched up, outside off. Green moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground for two runs.
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Green gets forward and plays a sweep for 1 run.
Connell pitches one up, pitching outside off. Vastrakar moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for 1 run.
OUT! Connell breaks through! Good length, outside off stump once again. Bates goes back and skies a mediocre cut, and is caught by Grimmond back through point.
SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump but angled across the batter. Bates gets on the back foot and lofts a pull back behind square for 6 runs.
Pitched up, on line. Green gets on the front foot and plays a flick behind square for a single run.
Good line and length but angling across Bates. She goes back and plays a pull back behind square for 1 run.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Bates moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a run.
Good line and length from Burns. Green advances and drives for a single run down the ground.
Full, pitching outside off. Green advances down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground.
Burns pitches one up, on a good line. Bates moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.
Full, outside off stump. Green moves down the pitch and punches a drive through the off side field.
Grimmond pitches one up, pitching outside off. Green rocks back and edges
FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump again. Green gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for 4 runs back behind point.
MAXIMUM! Free hit, and Green takes advantage. Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Green gets on the front foot and skies a drive down the ground for 6 runs.
No ball. Good length from Grimmond, pitching outside off again. Matthews gets on the front foot and edges for a single run behind square.
Good length, outside off. Matthews gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull
MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. Matthews moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
Length ball, outside off. Matthews gets forward, and is struck on the body while attempting a sweep
Free hit, but Matthews doesn't take advantage of it. Good length from Burns, outside off stump again. Matthews moves down the pitch but misses while trying a drive
No ball. Length ball, outside off again. Green rocks back and pulls for a run.
Good length from Burns, outside off but angling across. Matthews rocks back and pulls for a run.
Good length from Burns, pitching outside off stump. Green goes back and cuts for one run.
OUT! Burns gets the wicket! Pitched up, outside off stump. Navgire moves down the pitch but misses while attempting to play a drive, the wicketkeeper gathers, whips the bails off, and Navgire has to go
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Joseph. She advances and pulls for a run.
Pitched up, pitching near leg stump. Joseph moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep
Full, outside off once again. Matthews gets on the back foot and guides a square cut for a run.
Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews rocks back but misses while attempting to play a drive
SIX! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews goes back and lofts a pull for 6 runs.
Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Matthews pushes forward and flicks for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Matthews gets on the back foot and cuts behind point.
FOUR! Good length from Connell, pitching outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the back foot and slices a late cut for 4 runs behind point.
Back of a length from Connell, pitching on leg and angling across. Joseph moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.
Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside off. Joseph pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive
Good length, pitching outside leg. Joseph creates space and punches a bad drive
Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Joseph. She gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a drive
Back of a length from Ismail, on line. Joseph goes back and plays a poor pull for a run.
Good length from Ismail, outside off stump. Joseph gets on the back foot and pulls poorly
Good length from Ismail, outside off stump. Joseph goes back but misses while trying to play a pull
Ismail pitches one up, on a good line. Joseph gets forward and drives
Ismail pitches one up, outside off stump. Joseph pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying to play a drive
Good length from Ismail, outside off. Joseph pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive