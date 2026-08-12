19.6 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Hunain Shah. He gets forward but swings and misses while trying a pull

19.3 6 And another! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Russell gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs over the on side field.

19.3 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump.

19.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Russell rocks back and plays a shaky pull

19.2 1w Wide. Simmonds pitches one up, pitching far outside off.

19.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Lawes gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

18.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. Russell pushes forward and skies a drive on the on side for six runs.

18.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Russell pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

18.4 . And another! Full ball, outside off stump once again. Russell gets on the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs over the on side field.

18.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Russell moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run down the ground.

18.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Lawes gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

18.1 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump. Lawes gets forward but misses while trying a pull

17.6 1 Back of a length from Sams, outside off stump. Lawes moves onto the front foot and skies a drive over the off side for a single run.

17.5 . Short ball, pitching on a good line. Lawes gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

17.4 . On a good line and length. Lawes gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a pull

17.3 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across. Russell goes back and guides a cut for one run.

17.2 . Short ball, outside leg and angled across Russell. He moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily down the ground.

17.2 1w Wide. Pitching near leg stump and angled sharply across Russell.

17.2 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Sams, pitching outside leg stump and angling wildly across Russell.

17.1 1 DROPPED! Good line and length from Sams. Lawes moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive behind square on the leg side for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by de Kock. That was a tough chance for de Kock.

16.6 . Good length from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, pitching outside off stump once more. Russell gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

16.5 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across. Lawes rocks back and pulls poorly for one run.

16.4 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Lawes rocks back and pulls for 6 runs.

16.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Lawes gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

16.2 6 And again! On a good line and length. Lawes gets on the front foot and lifts a drive down the ground for six runs.

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! Mujeeb Ur Rahman pitches one up, on a good line again. Lawes gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

15.6 . Full, on a good line. Russell pushes forward and eases a drive

15.5 6 And again! Fifty comes up for Russell with a maximum! Pitched up, outside off once more. Russell moves onto the front foot and drives over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

15.4 6 And again! Russell brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Free hit, and Russell takes advantage of it. Full toss, outside off stump once more. Russell pushes forward and lofts a flick for a half dozen runs.

15.4 nb No ball. Yorker, outside off stump once again. Russell moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side for 2 runs.

15.3 . Full, outside off stump. Russell gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a cut

15.2 1 Simmonds pitches one up, on a good line. Lawes moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

15.1 . Good length from Simmonds, outside off stump. Lawes gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a drive

14.6 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Lawes gets forward and drives on the on side for a single run.

14.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! G Motie pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Lawes pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

14.4 . G Motie comes around the wicket. Yorker, on line once more. Lawes moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

14.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Russell moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a run through the on side field.

14.2 . Good line and length from G Motie. Russell goes back and punches a drive down the ground.

14.2 1w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside off.

14.1 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Russell goes back and plays a defensive stroke

13.6 . Full, on line. Lawes moves onto the front foot and defends

13.5 . Sams drops one in short, on line. Lawes ducks under it

13.4 . Good line and length from Sams. Lawes pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

13.3 W OUT! Two dismissals in a row for Sams! Full, outside off. Paul gets forward and drives, but is caught by Green on the off side.

13.1 1 Full toss, outside off stump once more. Russell pushes forward and drives for a run.

12.6 6 And another! Green pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Carty moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

12.5 6 SIX MORE! Good length, pitching outside off again. Carty moves onto the front foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

12.4 1 On a good line and length once more. Russell gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

12.3 1lb Good line and length from Green once again. Carty creates room, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive, resulting in a single leg bye.

12.2 1lb Good line and length from Green once more. Russell gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive, resulting in a single leg bye.

12.1 1 Back of a length from Green, outside off once more. Carty advances and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across Russell. He pushes forward and drives for 6 runs through the on side field.

11.6 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside off.

11.5 1 Mujeeb Ur Rahman pitches one up, on a good line. Carty moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

11.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on line once more. Carty gets forward and plays a drive for six runs on the leg side.

11.3 1lb Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Russell gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a drive, resulting in one leg bye.

11.2 . Yorker, on a good line. Russell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.1 6 SIX! Short ball, pitching outside off once more. Russell gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

10.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Russell moves onto the back foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

10.5 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Russell pushes forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs. The ball is misfielded by Rutherford.

10.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Carty rocks back and drives for one run on the off side.

10.3 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across Russell. He moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run over the off side.

10.2 6 And another! Full, pitching on a good line again. Russell pushes forward and lofts a drive for 6 runs over the on side field.

10.1 . On a good line and length from G Motie. Russell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

9.6 6 SIX! Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Carty gets forward and skies a drive over the on side field for a half dozen runs.

9.6 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump.

9.5 1 Full, pitching on a good line once more. Russell moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

9.4 6 And another! Short ball, on a good line once more. Russell moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for 6 runs.

9.3 1 Good line and length. Carty pushes forward and drives poorly back through point for a single run.

9.2 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Russell gets forward and plays a mediocre flick for a single run.

9.1 2 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Russell goes back and cuts for a pair of runs behind point.

8.6 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Russell pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

8.5 . Good length from Green, outside off stump. Russell gets on the front foot and defends

8.4 . Pitched up, on line once again. Russell pushes forward and edges

8.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Russell pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke down the ground.

8.2 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, on line. MH Khan gets forward and outside edges, and is caught by Carter

8.2 1w Wide. Outside off but angling across. MH Khan goes back but swings and misses while attempting to play a leg glance

8.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Carty pushes forward and sweeps for one run.

7.6 . Good length, outside off once more. MH Khan gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

7.5 W OUT! G Motie gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off stump. Powell pushes forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Green on the off side.

7.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across Powell. He gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for six runs.

7.3 . Good line and length from G Motie. Powell gets on the front foot and eases a wild drive past the bowler.

7.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full, pitching on leg and angling across Powell. He moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 6 runs on the on side.

7.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on line. Powell gets forward and lofts a drive on the on side for a half dozen runs.

6.6 . Good length, pitching outside off. Carty gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a pull

6.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Powell gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run.

6.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Carty goes back and guides a glance for one run behind square.

6.3 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Powell moves onto the back foot and plays a sweep behind square for one leg bye.

6.2 1 Good length, outside off stump once more. Carty goes back and glances for a single run.

6.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Carty rocks back and drives

5.6 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Carty goes back and cuts shakily for a single run.

5.5 1 DROPPED! Short, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Powell steps back and pulls for a single run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Simmonds.

5.4 . Good line and length from Simmonds. Powell rocks back and late cuts

5.3 2 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Powell. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

5.2 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Powell pushes forward and eases a drive

5.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Powell gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

4.6 . Pitched up, on line again. Carty pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance

4.5 1 Good line and length from Mujeeb Ur Rahman again. Powell moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance for a single run on the leg side.

4.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Carty gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

4.3 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Powell gets on the front foot and glances behind square for 1 run.

4.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Carty gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the leg side field for a run.

4.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Powell gets on the back foot and guides a glance for a run behind square.

3.6 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Powell goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

3.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Carty moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance for one run behind square on the on side.

3.4 1 Back of a length from Sams, on a good line again. Powell rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

3.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Powell gets on the front foot and flicks for a half dozen runs.

3.2 . Full ball, on line. Powell gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Powell rocks back and plays a mediocre pull down the ground.

2.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length once more. Powell goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

2.5 1 Full, on line. Carty gets forward and drives on the leg side for one run.

2.4 1 Good length from Mujeeb Ur Rahman, outside leg and angled across the batter. Powell gets forward and glances for 1 run behind square.

2.3 1 Full ball, outside off. Carty moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for one run down the ground.

2.2 . Full, on a good line. Carty moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

2.1 2 Good line and length once again. Carty moves onto the back foot and leg glances back behind square for a pair of runs.

1.6 2 Good line and length from Sams. Powell gets forward and edges for two runs.

1.5 1 Sams now coming around the wicket to Carty. On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Carty goes back and glances for a run behind square on the on side.

1.4 1 Good length, outside off. Powell gets on the front foot and inside edges back behind square for 1 run.

1.3 W OUT! Sams gets one through! Good line and length from Sams. McKenzie moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

1.3 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside leg. McKenzie pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

1.2 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. McKenzie rocks back and drives on the off side.

1.1 W OUT! Bowled. On a good length, outside off once again. Hendricks moves onto the back foot and edges, the ball gets through, and Hendricks is bowled

0.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off. Carty gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs through the off side.

0.5 1 Good line and length from Green once more. Hendricks gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for 1 run back behind square.

0.4 1 Full ball, on line. Carty gets forward and flicks for a single run.

0.3 W OUT! Bowled. Good length, pitching outside off again. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull, the ball gets through, and Shayan Jahangir is bowled

0.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir gets on the front foot and drives

19.5 W OUT! Russell gets the wicket! Back of a length, outside off. King moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull, but is caught by Russell

19.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across King. He moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for 6 runs on the on side.

19.3 1 Good length, outside off. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

19.2 1lb Good length from Russell, pitching on leg and angling across. King gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a pull, resulting in one leg bye.

18.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. King gets forward and pulls poorly for one run.

18.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Rutherford gets forward and lifts a shaky flick for 1 run.

18.4 4 And again! 50 for Rutherford in emphatic style! Back of a length from Paul, pitching outside leg. Rutherford moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

18.3 . Short, outside leg and angling across Rutherford. He moves onto the back foot and outside edges

18.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Rutherford moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for a couple of runs.

18.1 6 And another! Full toss, on a good line. Rutherford gets forward and plays a pull for six runs.

17.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Rutherford gets forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

17.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a late cut

17.4 1 Full toss, pitching on leg and angled across King. He shuffles down the pitch and drives for one run on the off side.

17.3 . Full ball, pitching outside off. King pushes forward, and is struck on the body while trying a scoop

17.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

17.1 1 Full ball, outside off. King advances and inside edges behind square on the leg side for 1 run.

16.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Rutherford gets on the back foot and skies a pull for four runs.

16.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, on a good line. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

16.4 . Yorker, on a good line. Rutherford gets forward and defends

16.3 2 DROPPED! On a good line and length. Rutherford gets forward and pulls for a pair of runs. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Paul.

16.2 1 Russell pitches one up, outside off. King pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

16.1 6 And another! Full, pitching outside off once more. King goes back and skies a sweep for six runs.

15.6 1 Full ball, on a good line once again. King gets forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

15.5 1 Full toss, on line. Rutherford pushes forward and pulls for one run.

15.4 1 King brings up his 50! Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across King. He pushes forward and flicks for a single run.

15.3 1 Hunain Shah now coming over the wicket. Yorker, pitching outside off. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and plays a square cut for a run.

15.2 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across the batter. King moves onto the front foot and flicks shakily for a single run.

15.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off. King rocks back and outside edges behind point for 4 runs.

14.6 1 Full toss, outside off stump. King pushes forward and drives sloppily through the leg side field for one run.

14.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off again. King goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull

14.4 2 Pitched up, outside off. King moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for a couple of runs.

14.3 1 Full toss, on a good line. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

14.2 . Paul pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Rutherford gets on the front foot and defends

14.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford pushes forward but misses while attempting to defend

13.6 1 Lawes pitches one up, pitching outside off. Rutherford pushes forward and drives for a single run.

13.5 6 SIX MORE! Full toss, pitching on a good line. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

13.4 . Good length from Lawes, pitching outside off. Rutherford moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

13.3 6 Back-to-back maximums! Full ball, on a good line. Rutherford gets forward and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs.

13.2 1 DROPPED! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. King gets on the front foot and pulls for one run down the ground. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Lawes.

13.1 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Rutherford gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

12.6 . Full, pitching outside off. King gets on the front foot and drives

12.5 . Russell now coming around the wicket. Yorker, pitching outside off stump. King moves onto the front foot and cuts

12.4 1 Russell pitches one up, on line. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for 1 run.

12.3 1 Pitched up, outside off once more. King gets forward and eases a drive for a single run.

12.3 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off.

12.2 1 Russell now coming over the wicket. Good length from Russell, pitching outside off stump. Rutherford gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

12.1 1 Full toss, on line once again. King pushes forward and plays a pull for a single run.

11.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and slices a late cut back behind point for four runs.

11.5 1 Hunain Shah pitches one up, on line. King gets forward and punches a shaky drive for a single run.

11.4 1 Good length from Hunain Shah, outside off. Rutherford gets on the back foot and cuts behind point for a single run.

11.3 . Hunain Shah comes around the wicket to Rutherford. Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Rutherford moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side.

11.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. King gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

11.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. King moves down the pitch and cuts for four runs through point.

10.6 W OUT! MH Khan gets the wicket! Full ball, on a good line again. De Kock gets forward and lifts a drive, but is caught by MH Khan

10.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. King moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. De Kock gets on the front foot and inside edges for a single run back behind square.

10.3 1 MH Khan pitches one up, on line again. King goes back and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

10.2 1 MH Khan pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. De Kock pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

10.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. King goes back and cuts for a single run.

9.6 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off. De Kock rocks back and guides a cut for two runs.

9.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. De Kock gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a sweep

9.4 6 And another! Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. De Kock pushes forward and skies a sweep behind square for a half dozen runs.

9.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. King rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

9.2 1 Pitched up, outside off. De Kock gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

9.1 6 And another! Lawes pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. De Kock gets on the front foot and lofts a drive on the on side for six runs.

8.6 1 MH Khan pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. De Kock gets forward and drives for one run on the off side.

8.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. King pushes forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

8.4 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. De Kock gets forward and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

8.3 . On a good line and length from MH Khan. De Kock gets on the front foot and edges

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. King advances and eases a drive for 1 run.

8.1 1 Good line and length. De Kock moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run.

7.6 1 On a good line and length from Lawes. De Kock pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

7.5 6 And again! Full ball, outside leg and angled across. De Kock moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs behind square.

7.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. King gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

7.3 . Length ball, on leg stump and angled across. King gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a sweep

7.2 1 Lawes comes over the wicket. Good line and length from Lawes. De Kock moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the leg side field.

7.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump again. King moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side.

6.6 . MH Khan pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angling across de Kock. He gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

6.5 2 Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. De Kock goes back and drives for 2 runs.

6.4 4 And another! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. De Kock gets on the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

6.3 1 Length ball, outside off. King rocks back and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

6.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. De Kock gets forward and drives for one run.

6.1 1 On a good length, outside off. King rocks back and drives for one run on the leg side.

5.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. King gets forward and flicks for one run.

5.5 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. King shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

5.4 6 And another! Paul drops one in short, outside off again. King gets on the back foot and pulls for a half dozen runs.

5.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Short ball, outside off once more. King shuffles down the pitch and edges for four runs behind point.

5.2 . Back of a length from Paul, outside off. King gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while trying a pull

5.1 1 On a good line and length from Paul. De Kock pushes forward and outside edges for a run through point on the off side.

5.1 1w Wide. Paul pitches one up, too wide outside off. De Kock gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

4.6 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. King pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for four runs.

4.5 . Good length, outside off once again. King moves onto the front foot and edges behind square.

4.4 . Good length from Hunain Shah, outside off stump once again. King moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a pull

4.3 4 Hunain Shah comes over the wicket to King. Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across King. He moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance behind square, resulting in four leg byes.

4.1 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. De Kock gets forward and eases a drive

3.6 1 Good length from Blades, outside off stump. De Kock gets on the back foot and slices a square cut for one run.

3.5 4 FOUR MORE! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. De Kock moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

3.4 . On a good line and length from Blades. De Kock gets on the back foot and defends

3.3 W OUT! Blades gets the wicket! Back of a length from Blades, outside off stump. Carter rocks back and skies a pull, but is caught by Hendricks

3.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Carter rocks back and drives shakily through the off side.

3.1 . Good line and length from Blades. Carter gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a flick

3.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Carter goes back but makes no contact while trying a pull

2.6 . Full ball, outside off. King moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

2.5 1 Good line and length. Carter gets on the front foot and drives for one run on the leg side.

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Paul, pitching outside off. Carter moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for four runs.

2.3 . On a good length, outside off stump. Carter moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

2.2 1 On a good line and length once more. King moves onto the back foot and slices a square cut for a run.

2.1 . Good line and length. King pushes forward and glances

1.6 . On a good line and length from Russell. Carter gets on the front foot and drives shakily

1.5 4 FOUR! Russell drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Carter moves onto the back foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

1.4 1 Back of a length, outside off. King rocks back and slices a square cut through point for a single run.

1.3 1 Good length from Russell, pitching outside off stump. Carter gets on the back foot and plays a cut for one run behind point.

1.2 6 And again! Back of a length from Russell, pitching near leg stump and angling across Carter. He moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for 6 runs.

1.1 4 And again! Full, on a good line. Carter moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

0.6 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Carter gets on the front foot and drives averagely for a run through the off side.

0.5 4 And again! Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across Carter. He pushes forward and plays a flick for 4 runs.

0.4 . On a good line and length from Blades again. Carter moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

0.3 2 Good line and length from Blades. Carter pushes forward and punches a drive for a couple of runs on the leg side.

0.3 5w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

0.2 1 On a good line and length. King gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for a run behind square on the leg side.