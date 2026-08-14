Highlights Jamaica Kingsmen vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Caribbean Premier League 14.08.2026
SIX! Full, pitching on a good line. Hope pushes forward and drives for six runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sampson gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut
SIX! Full toss, on a good line. Sampson goes back and lofts a pull for six runs.
Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Sampson. He goes back and defends
FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Sampson. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.
Lawes pitches one up, on line once again. Hope pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.
Short ball, outside off. Sampson gets on the back foot and cuts down the ground for a run.
Back of a length from MH Khan, on line. Sampson goes back and finesses a leg glance for a run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Hope gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Sampson rocks back and drives through the off side for a single run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Sampson rocks back and eases a mediocre drive
Length ball, outside off again. Hope moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives
On a good line and length from Lawes. Sampson gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot
OUT! Caught. Pitched up, on line again. Mohammad Nabi gets on the front foot and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by Hunain Shah on the leg side.
Back of a length, on line. Hope gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.
And again! 50 comes up for Hope in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Hope gets forward and skies a sweep for 6 runs.
Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hope. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for two runs.
SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Hope moves onto the front foot and skies a drive down the ground for six runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hope moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run behind point.
Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Mohammad Nabi rocks back and slices a late cut back behind point for one run.
Full, outside off stump once more. Hope gets on the front foot and drives averagely for 1 run through the off side field.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nabi goes back and cuts for a single run back through point.
Back of a length from Paul, on a good line. Hope rocks back and plays a cut. An error in the field allows the batters to run through for one overthrow.
Good length, outside off. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives
Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across Hope. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.
Good line and length from Lawes. Hope goes back and leg glances
On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Hope gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance
Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Hope rocks back and plays a shaky leg glance
Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Mohammad Nabi rocks back and guides a leg glance for a single run.
Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.
Full ball, outside off once again. Mohammad Nabi pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.
Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Hope gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.
Russell pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Hope gets on the front foot and eases a wild drive on the off side.
Russell pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and eases a drive for one run down the ground.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Mohammad Nabi moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for four runs behind point.
Russell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and lifts a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.
Lawes pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hope gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
Length ball, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and guides a leg glance for 1 run.
Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg. Mohammad Nabi gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Nabi gets on the back foot and leg glances
Lawes pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Hope. He gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run.
Short of a length, on line once again. Mohammad Nabi gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the leg side for a single run.
FOUR! Short ball, on line once again. Mohammad Nabi goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.
SIX! Back of a length from Hunain Shah, on line. Hope goes back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.
Back of a length, outside off stump again. Mohammad Nabi goes back and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.
Good length, outside off stump. Hope gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Hope rocks back and defends
Full toss, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Hope gets forward and drives through the off side for three runs.
OUT! Russell gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off once again. Hetmyer gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Paul on the off side.
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hope moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for a single run.
Dropped in short by Russell, pitching on leg and angling across Hetmyer. He moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a single run back behind square.
OUT! Russell gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Phillips goes back and pulls averagely, and is caught by MH Khan
On a good line and length from Russell. Phillips gets forward and drives past the bowler.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hope gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for a run.
On a good line and length once more. Hope pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.
FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Hope gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.
Hunain Shah pitches one up, outside off stump. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.
Yorker, on leg stump and angling across Phillips. He pushes forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.
On a good line and length from Hunain Shah. Hope moves onto the front foot and edges through the on side field for a single run.
On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Hope. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance
Back of a length from MH Khan, outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the back foot and plays a cut
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Phillips moves onto the back foot and eases a drive
Full toss, pitching outside off. Hope gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly for a run.
FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Hope moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.
Pitched up, outside leg and angling across Hope. He gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive
Back of a length from MH Khan, pitching on a good line. Hope gets on the back foot and leg glances
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Phillips moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.
Pitched up, outside off again. Phillips gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.
Blades pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Phillips pushes forward and eases a bad drive
FOUR! Full, outside off. Phillips moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.
Full, pitching outside off. Hope moves onto the front foot and eases a drive past the bowler for a run.
Back of a length from Blades, outside leg. Hope rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Phillips goes back and cuts for 4 runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Phillips goes back and eases a drive through the off side field.
Good line and length from MH Khan. Phillips gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.
And another! Short, outside off stump again. Phillips moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Hope goes back and leg glances for one run.
Back of a length from MH Khan, on a good line. Phillips moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.
Full, outside off stump once more. Hope gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Phillips rocks back and guides a cut for 3 runs.
MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across Phillips. He goes back and pulls behind square for 6 runs.
Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Hope. He rocks back and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.
OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Dindyal gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Shayan Jahangir
Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Phillips rocks back and leg glances for one run back behind square.
OUT! Joseph gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Lawes gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Lawes is bowled
Good line and length. Lawes gets forward and plays a shaky sweep for two runs.
Yorker, outside off. Lawes moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot
And again! Back of a length from Joseph, outside off stump. Lawes moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs back behind square.
On a good length, outside off once more. Blades moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep
Wide. Too wide outside off.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Blades gets forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep
Full toss, on line. Lawes moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.
Good length from Pierre, pitching outside leg stump. Lawes gets on the front foot and edges back behind square.
Good line and length. Lawes gets forward and edges back behind square.
MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump. Lawes gets forward and drives for 6 runs over the on side field.
On a good line and length from Mohammad Nabi once more. Lawes gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre sweep for a run.
Mohammad Nabi comes around the wicket to Lawes. Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. Lawes pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
Mohammad Nabi comes over the wicket to Blades. Full, on a good line again. Blades gets forward and drives for a single run.
Good line and length once again. Blades rocks back and defends
On a good line and length again. Blades gets on the front foot and defends averagely
OUT! Mohammad Nabi gets one through! Pitching on a good line and length. Hunain Shah gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps
Short of a length, outside off once more. Hunain Shah goes back and pulls for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off again. Hunain Shah moves down the pitch and inside edges for a couple of runs behind square on the leg side.
Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Hunain Shah gets on the back foot and cuts
Back of a length from Phillips, pitching outside off stump. Hunain Shah rocks back and plays a cut for a couple of runs.
Phillips comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hunain Shah moves onto the back foot and plays a cut
OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. McKenzie gets forward and edges. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal for a catch, but the umpire says not out. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS call for a review. The decision is overturned, and McKenzie has to go.
Good line and length once again. Lawes moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Paul gets on the front foot and lifts a wild sweep, and is caught by Sampson
Mohammad Nabi pitches one up, pitching outside off. McKenzie gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Mohammad Nabi, outside off stump. McKenzie rocks back and lifts a pull for six runs.
FOUR! Short of a length, on line. McKenzie rocks back and lifts a pull for four runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Paul goes back and finesses a leg glance for a single run behind square.
Good length from Tahir, pitching outside off. Paul moves onto the front foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting a reverse sweep back behind point for one run.
Back of a length, on a good line. Paul rocks back and drives
Tahir comes over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Paul moves onto the back foot and leg glances averagely
Good line and length. McKenzie advances down the pitch and outside edges for 1 run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McKenzie pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive
On a good line and length from Tahir. McKenzie gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Paul goes back and eases a drive
Good length, on leg stump and angling across Paul. He rocks back and leg glances for one run. Sloppy fielding allows Paul and McKenzie to complete one overthrow.
OUT! Mohammad Nabi gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Russell moves onto the back foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Mohammad Nabi
Mohammad Nabi pitches one up, on a good line once more. McKenzie gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 1 run.
Back of a length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching on a good line. Russell goes back and leg glances for a single run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. McKenzie gets on the front foot and lofts a mediocre sweep for 1 run.
Length ball, outside off stump. Russell gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.
Good length from Tahir, pitching outside off stump. Russell gets forward but watches that one through to the keeper
OUT! Tahir gets the wicket! Good line and length. Powell gets forward and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Mohammad Nabi on the off side.
MAXIMUM! Good length from Tahir, pitching outside off stump. Powell advances down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side.
Good line and length from Tahir. McKenzie moves down the pitch and lofts a sloppy drive for 1 run down the ground.
Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. McKenzie rocks back but misses while trying a leg glance
Good line and length from Tahir. McKenzie gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.
Pitching on a good line and length. McKenzie moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke, resulting in a single leg bye. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal, but the umpire says not out.
Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. McKenzie goes back and plays a sloppy defensive stroke
Short of a length, outside off. Powell moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.
Pitching on a good line and length again. McKenzie pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.
OUT! Mohammad Nabi gets the wicket! Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. MH Khan gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily, and is caught by Phillips
Back of a length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Powell goes back and punches a drive on the on side for one run.
Full toss, pitching outside off. Powell pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.
Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across MH Khan. He moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for 1 run.
Short, on a good line. MH Khan rocks back but makes no contact while trying a pull
Pitching on a good line and length. MH Khan pushes forward and defends
Good length, pitching outside off. MH Khan gets forward and defends on the off side.
Wide. Back of a length, pitching on leg. MH Khan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump but angling across. Powell gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.
OUT! Tahir breaks through! Good length, pitching outside off. Hendricks gets on the front foot and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Tahir
Good line and length from Tahir once again. Powell gets forward and skies a sloppy drive for one run on the on side.
Good line and length once more. Hendricks gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run.
Tahir pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Powell gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.
MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. Powell moves down the pitch and plays a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.
Tahir pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Hendricks gets forward and leg glances for a single run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks gets forward and drives for one run.
Good length from Pierre, pitching outside off stump once again. Powell moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.
Short of a length, outside off. Hendricks rocks back and cuts for a run.
Good line and length. Powell gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.
Pierre pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Powell moves onto the front foot and punches a drive
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Hendricks goes back and eases a drive on the off side for one run.
Full, outside off again. Hendricks pushes forward and eases a drive for one run. The ball is misfielded by Mohammad Nabi.
SIX! Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off. Hendricks goes back and cuts for six runs behind point.
FOUR! Dropped in short by Joseph, on a good line but angled across. Hendricks gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Powell gets on the back foot and leg glances for a single run behind square.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Hendricks gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.
Short of a length, outside off again. Powell rocks back and pulls for one run.
Tahir pitches one up, outside off once again. Powell gets forward and punches a drive for one run.
Good length, outside off again. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind point for a single run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Powell rocks back and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.
Tahir pitches one up, outside off stump again. Hendricks gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.
Full ball, outside off stump. Powell moves onto the front foot and edges for one run back behind square.
Back of a length, on a good line once more. Hendricks gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.
OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on line. Carty gets on the front foot but misses while trying to defend, the ball gets through, and Carty is bowled
0 runs
Hendricks defends for 1 run.
0 runs
Carty defends for 1 run.
0 runs
Hendricks defends for a pair of runs.
0 runs
Carty defends for a run.
0 runs
Hendricks plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
0 runs
Hendricks plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
0 runs
FOUR! Hendricks plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
Hendricks plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
MAXIMUM! Hendricks defends for 6 runs.
Carty plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Short of a length, outside off stump again. Hendricks rocks back and guides a cut
Pierre pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Carty gets forward and drives for one run.
Pierre pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Carty pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.
Full ball, on a good line. Carty gets forward and leg glances behind square.
OUT! Pierre gets the wicket! Good length from Pierre, outside off stump again. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward but misses while trying to play a sweep, and is caught by Joseph
Good length from Pretorius, outside off once again. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot and edges for one run on the on side.
Pretorius pitches one up, outside off. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot and eases a drive
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.
Back of a length from Pretorius, pitching outside off. Hendricks goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull
Pretorius pitches one up, outside off. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and defends
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Hendricks rocks back and defends
Full ball, outside off stump once again. Shayan Jahangir gets forward and defends
Back of a length, outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot and defends
Full ball, outside off stump once more. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and defends
Pierre pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and punches a drive
Full, outside off once more. Hendricks gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.
Full ball, outside off stump. Hendricks gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke