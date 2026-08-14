Highlights Jamaica Kingsmen vs Guyana Amazon Warriors T20 Caribbean Premier League 14.08.2026

T20Sabina Park, Kingston
JAM
JAM

117

GAW
GAW

118

14.1
6

SIX! Full, pitching on a good line. Hope pushes forward and drives for six runs.

13.6
.

Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sampson gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

13.5
6

SIX! Full toss, on a good line. Sampson goes back and lofts a pull for six runs.

13.4
.

Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Sampson. He goes back and defends

13.3
4

FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Sampson. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

13.2
1

Lawes pitches one up, on line once again. Hope pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

13.1
1

Short ball, outside off. Sampson gets on the back foot and cuts down the ground for a run.

12.6
1

Back of a length from MH Khan, on line. Sampson goes back and finesses a leg glance for a run.

12.5
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Hope gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

12.4
1

Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Sampson rocks back and drives through the off side for a single run.

12.3
.

Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Sampson rocks back and eases a mediocre drive

12.2
1

Length ball, outside off again. Hope moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

12.1
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives

11.6
.

On a good line and length from Lawes. Sampson gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

11.5
W

OUT! Caught. Pitched up, on line again. Mohammad Nabi gets on the front foot and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by Hunain Shah on the leg side.

11.4
1

Back of a length, on line. Hope gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.

11.3
6

And again! 50 comes up for Hope in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Hope gets forward and skies a sweep for 6 runs.

11.2
2

Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hope. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for two runs.

11.1
6

SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Hope moves onto the front foot and skies a drive down the ground for six runs.

10.6
1

Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hope moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run behind point.

10.5
1

Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Mohammad Nabi rocks back and slices a late cut back behind point for one run.

10.4
1

Full, outside off stump once more. Hope gets on the front foot and drives averagely for 1 run through the off side field.

10.3
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nabi goes back and cuts for a single run back through point.

10.2
1

Back of a length from Paul, on a good line. Hope rocks back and plays a cut. An error in the field allows the batters to run through for one overthrow.

10.1
.

Good length, outside off. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives

9.6
1

Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across Hope. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

9.5
.

Good line and length from Lawes. Hope goes back and leg glances

9.4
.

On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Hope gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance

9.3
.

Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Hope rocks back and plays a shaky leg glance

9.2
1

Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Mohammad Nabi rocks back and guides a leg glance for a single run.

9.1
.

Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

8.6
1

Full ball, outside off once again. Mohammad Nabi pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

8.5
1

Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Hope gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

8.4
.

Russell pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Hope gets on the front foot and eases a wild drive on the off side.

8.3
1

Russell pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

8.2
4

FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Mohammad Nabi moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for four runs behind point.

8.1
2

Russell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and lifts a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.

7.6
.

Lawes pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hope gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.5
1

Length ball, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

7.5
1w

Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg. Mohammad Nabi gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

7.4
.

Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Nabi gets on the back foot and leg glances

7.3
1

Lawes pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Hope. He gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run.

7.2
1

Short of a length, on line once again. Mohammad Nabi gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the leg side for a single run.

7.1
4

FOUR! Short ball, on line once again. Mohammad Nabi goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

6.6
6

SIX! Back of a length from Hunain Shah, on line. Hope goes back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

6.5
1

Back of a length, outside off stump again. Mohammad Nabi goes back and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

6.4
1

Good length, outside off stump. Hope gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

6.3
.

Short of a length, on a good line. Hope rocks back and defends

6.2
1

Full toss, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

6.1
3

Full ball, pitching outside off. Hope gets forward and drives through the off side for three runs.

5.6
W

OUT! Russell gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off once again. Hetmyer gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Paul on the off side.

5.5
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hope moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for a single run.

5.4
1

Dropped in short by Russell, pitching on leg and angling across Hetmyer. He moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a single run back behind square.

5.3
W

OUT! Russell gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Phillips goes back and pulls averagely, and is caught by MH Khan

5.2
.

On a good line and length from Russell. Phillips gets forward and drives past the bowler.

5.1
1

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hope gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for a run.

4.6
1

On a good line and length once more. Hope pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

4.5
4

FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Hope gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.

4.4
.

Hunain Shah pitches one up, outside off stump. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

4.3
1

Yorker, on leg stump and angling across Phillips. He pushes forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

4.2
1

On a good line and length from Hunain Shah. Hope moves onto the front foot and edges through the on side field for a single run.

4.1
.

On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Hope. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance

3.6
.

Back of a length from MH Khan, outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

3.5
.

Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Phillips moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

3.4
1

Full toss, pitching outside off. Hope gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly for a run.

3.3
4

FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Hope moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

3.2
.

Pitched up, outside leg and angling across Hope. He gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

3.1
.

Back of a length from MH Khan, pitching on a good line. Hope gets on the back foot and leg glances

2.6
4

FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Phillips moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

2.5
.

Pitched up, outside off again. Phillips gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

2.4
.

Blades pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Phillips pushes forward and eases a bad drive

2.3
4

FOUR! Full, outside off. Phillips moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

2.2
1

Full, pitching outside off. Hope moves onto the front foot and eases a drive past the bowler for a run.

2.1
.

Back of a length from Blades, outside leg. Hope rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance

1.6
4

FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Phillips goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

1.5
.

Short of a length, pitching outside off. Phillips goes back and eases a drive through the off side field.

1.4
.

Good line and length from MH Khan. Phillips gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

1.3
4

And another! Short, outside off stump again. Phillips moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

1.2
1

Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Hope goes back and leg glances for one run.

1.1
1

Back of a length from MH Khan, on a good line. Phillips moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.

0.6
.

Full, outside off stump once more. Hope gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

0.5
3

Short of a length, pitching outside off. Phillips rocks back and guides a cut for 3 runs.

0.4
6

MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across Phillips. He goes back and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

0.3
1

Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Hope. He rocks back and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.

0.2
W

OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Dindyal gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Shayan Jahangir

0.1
1

Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Phillips rocks back and leg glances for one run back behind square.

19.4
W

OUT! Joseph gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Lawes gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Lawes is bowled

19.3
2

Good line and length. Lawes gets forward and plays a shaky sweep for two runs.

19.2
.

Yorker, outside off. Lawes moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

19.1
4

And again! Back of a length from Joseph, outside off stump. Lawes moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs back behind square.

18.6
.

On a good length, outside off once more. Blades moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep

18.6
1w

Wide. Too wide outside off.

18.5
.

Pitching on a good line and length again. Blades gets forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

18.4
1

Full toss, on line. Lawes moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

18.3
.

Good length from Pierre, pitching outside leg stump. Lawes gets on the front foot and edges back behind square.

18.2
.

Good line and length. Lawes gets forward and edges back behind square.

18.1
6

MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump. Lawes gets forward and drives for 6 runs over the on side field.

17.6
1

On a good line and length from Mohammad Nabi once more. Lawes gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre sweep for a run.

17.5
.

Mohammad Nabi comes around the wicket to Lawes. Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. Lawes pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.4
1

Mohammad Nabi comes over the wicket to Blades. Full, on a good line again. Blades gets forward and drives for a single run.

17.3
.

Good line and length once again. Blades rocks back and defends

17.2
.

On a good line and length again. Blades gets on the front foot and defends averagely

17.1
W

OUT! Mohammad Nabi gets one through! Pitching on a good line and length. Hunain Shah gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.6
1

Short of a length, outside off once more. Hunain Shah goes back and pulls for 1 run.

16.5
2

Length ball, outside off again. Hunain Shah moves down the pitch and inside edges for a couple of runs behind square on the leg side.

16.4
.

Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Hunain Shah gets on the back foot and cuts

16.3
2

Back of a length from Phillips, pitching outside off stump. Hunain Shah rocks back and plays a cut for a couple of runs.

16.2
.

Phillips comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hunain Shah moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

16.1
W

OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. McKenzie gets forward and edges. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal for a catch, but the umpire says not out. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS call for a review. The decision is overturned, and McKenzie has to go.

15.6
.

Good line and length once again. Lawes moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.5
W

OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Paul gets on the front foot and lifts a wild sweep, and is caught by Sampson

15.4
1

Mohammad Nabi pitches one up, pitching outside off. McKenzie gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

15.3
6

MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Mohammad Nabi, outside off stump. McKenzie rocks back and lifts a pull for six runs.

15.2
4

FOUR! Short of a length, on line. McKenzie rocks back and lifts a pull for four runs.

15.1
1

Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Paul goes back and finesses a leg glance for a single run behind square.

14.6
1

Good length from Tahir, pitching outside off. Paul moves onto the front foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting a reverse sweep back behind point for one run.

14.5
.

Back of a length, on a good line. Paul rocks back and drives

14.4
.

Tahir comes over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Paul moves onto the back foot and leg glances averagely

14.3
1

Good line and length. McKenzie advances down the pitch and outside edges for 1 run.

14.2
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McKenzie pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

14.1
.

On a good line and length from Tahir. McKenzie gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.6
.

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Paul goes back and eases a drive

13.5
2

Good length, on leg stump and angling across Paul. He rocks back and leg glances for one run. Sloppy fielding allows Paul and McKenzie to complete one overthrow.

13.4
W

OUT! Mohammad Nabi gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Russell moves onto the back foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Mohammad Nabi

13.3
1

Mohammad Nabi pitches one up, on a good line once more. McKenzie gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 1 run.

13.2
1

Back of a length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching on a good line. Russell goes back and leg glances for a single run.

13.1
1

Length ball, pitching outside off. McKenzie gets on the front foot and lofts a mediocre sweep for 1 run.

12.6
.

Length ball, outside off stump. Russell gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

12.5
.

Good length from Tahir, pitching outside off stump. Russell gets forward but watches that one through to the keeper

12.4
W

OUT! Tahir gets the wicket! Good line and length. Powell gets forward and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Mohammad Nabi on the off side.

12.3
6

MAXIMUM! Good length from Tahir, pitching outside off stump. Powell advances down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side.

12.2
1

Good line and length from Tahir. McKenzie moves down the pitch and lofts a sloppy drive for 1 run down the ground.

12.2
1w

Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. McKenzie rocks back but misses while trying a leg glance

12.1
.

Good line and length from Tahir. McKenzie gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

11.6
1lb

Pitching on a good line and length. McKenzie moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke, resulting in a single leg bye. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

11.5
.

Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. McKenzie goes back and plays a sloppy defensive stroke

11.4
1

Short of a length, outside off. Powell moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

11.3
1

Pitching on a good line and length again. McKenzie pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

11.2
W

OUT! Mohammad Nabi gets the wicket! Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. MH Khan gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily, and is caught by Phillips

11.1
1

Back of a length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Powell goes back and punches a drive on the on side for one run.

10.6
1

Full toss, pitching outside off. Powell pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

10.5
1

Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across MH Khan. He moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

10.4
.

Short, on a good line. MH Khan rocks back but makes no contact while trying a pull

10.3
.

Pitching on a good line and length. MH Khan pushes forward and defends

10.2
.

Good length, pitching outside off. MH Khan gets forward and defends on the off side.

10.2
1w

Wide. Back of a length, pitching on leg. MH Khan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

10.1
1lb

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump but angling across. Powell gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

9.6
W

OUT! Tahir breaks through! Good length, pitching outside off. Hendricks gets on the front foot and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Tahir

9.5
1

Good line and length from Tahir once again. Powell gets forward and skies a sloppy drive for one run on the on side.

9.4
1

Good line and length once more. Hendricks gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run.

9.3
1

Tahir pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Powell gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.

9.2
6

MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. Powell moves down the pitch and plays a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

9.1
1

Tahir pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Hendricks gets forward and leg glances for a single run.

8.6
1

Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks gets forward and drives for one run.

8.5
1

Good length from Pierre, pitching outside off stump once again. Powell moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

8.4
1

Short of a length, outside off. Hendricks rocks back and cuts for a run.

8.3
1

Good line and length. Powell gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

8.2
.

Pierre pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Powell moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

8.1
1

On a good length, outside off stump once again. Hendricks goes back and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

7.6
1

Full, outside off again. Hendricks pushes forward and eases a drive for one run. The ball is misfielded by Mohammad Nabi.

7.5
6

SIX! Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off. Hendricks goes back and cuts for six runs behind point.

7.4
4

FOUR! Dropped in short by Joseph, on a good line but angled across. Hendricks gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.

7.3
1

Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Powell gets on the back foot and leg glances for a single run behind square.

7.2
1

Short of a length, outside off stump. Hendricks gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

7.1
1

Short of a length, outside off again. Powell rocks back and pulls for one run.

6.6
1

Tahir pitches one up, outside off once again. Powell gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

6.5
1

Good length, outside off again. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind point for a single run.

6.4
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off. Powell rocks back and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

6.3
1

Tahir pitches one up, outside off stump again. Hendricks gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

6.2
1

Full ball, outside off stump. Powell moves onto the front foot and edges for one run back behind square.

6.1
1

Back of a length, on a good line once more. Hendricks gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

5.6
W

OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on line. Carty gets on the front foot but misses while trying to defend, the ball gets through, and Carty is bowled

5.5
.

0 runs

5.4
1

Hendricks defends for 1 run.

5.3
.

0 runs

5.2
1

Carty defends for 1 run.

5.1
.

0 runs

4.6
2

Hendricks defends for a pair of runs.

4.5
.

0 runs

4.4
1

Carty defends for a run.

4.3
.

0 runs

4.2
1

Hendricks plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

4.1
.

0 runs

3.6
1

Hendricks plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.5
.

0 runs

3.4
4

FOUR! Hendricks plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

3.3
2

Hendricks plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

3.2
6

MAXIMUM! Hendricks defends for 6 runs.

3.1
1

Carty plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.6
.

Short of a length, outside off stump again. Hendricks rocks back and guides a cut

2.5
1

Pierre pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Carty gets forward and drives for one run.

2.4
1

Pierre pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

2.3
1

Pitched up, pitching outside off. Carty pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

2.2
.

Full ball, on a good line. Carty gets forward and leg glances behind square.

2.1
W

OUT! Pierre gets the wicket! Good length from Pierre, outside off stump again. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward but misses while trying to play a sweep, and is caught by Joseph

1.6
1

Good length from Pretorius, outside off once again. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot and edges for one run on the on side.

1.5
.

Pretorius pitches one up, outside off. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

1.4
1

Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

1.3
.

Back of a length from Pretorius, pitching outside off. Hendricks goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

1.2
.

Pretorius pitches one up, outside off. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and defends

1.1
.

Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Hendricks rocks back and defends

0.6
.

Full ball, outside off stump once again. Shayan Jahangir gets forward and defends

0.5
.

Back of a length, outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot and defends

0.4
.

Full ball, outside off stump once more. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and defends

0.3
.

Pierre pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and punches a drive

0.2
1

Full, outside off once more. Hendricks gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.

0.1
.

Full ball, outside off stump. Hendricks gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke