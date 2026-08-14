14.1 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line. Hope pushes forward and drives for six runs.

13.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Sampson gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

13.5 6 SIX! Full toss, on a good line. Sampson goes back and lofts a pull for six runs.

13.4 . Short of a length, outside leg and angling across Sampson. He goes back and defends

13.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside leg and angled across Sampson. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs.

13.2 1 Lawes pitches one up, on line once again. Hope pushes forward and drives on the off side for 1 run.

13.1 1 Short ball, outside off. Sampson gets on the back foot and cuts down the ground for a run.

12.6 1 Back of a length from MH Khan, on line. Sampson goes back and finesses a leg glance for a run.

12.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Hope gets on the back foot and drives on the off side for a run.

12.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Sampson rocks back and drives through the off side for a single run.

12.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Sampson rocks back and eases a mediocre drive

12.2 1 Length ball, outside off again. Hope moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

12.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives

11.6 . On a good line and length from Lawes. Sampson gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

11.5 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, on line again. Mohammad Nabi gets on the front foot and skies a sloppy drive, and is caught by Hunain Shah on the leg side.

11.4 1 Back of a length, on line. Hope gets on the back foot and pulls behind square for one run.

11.3 6 And again! 50 comes up for Hope in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Hope gets forward and skies a sweep for 6 runs.

11.2 2 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Hope. He moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for two runs.

11.1 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Hope moves onto the front foot and skies a drive down the ground for six runs.

10.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Hope moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run behind point.

10.5 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Mohammad Nabi rocks back and slices a late cut back behind point for one run.

10.4 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Hope gets on the front foot and drives averagely for 1 run through the off side field.

10.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nabi goes back and cuts for a single run back through point.

10.2 1 Back of a length from Paul, on a good line. Hope rocks back and plays a cut. An error in the field allows the batters to run through for one overthrow.

10.1 . Good length, outside off. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives

9.6 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across Hope. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

9.5 . Good line and length from Lawes. Hope goes back and leg glances

9.4 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Hope gets on the back foot and tucks a leg glance

9.3 . Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Hope rocks back and plays a shaky leg glance

9.2 1 Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Mohammad Nabi rocks back and guides a leg glance for a single run.

9.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

8.6 1 Full ball, outside off once again. Mohammad Nabi pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

8.5 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Hope gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side.

8.4 . Russell pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Hope gets on the front foot and eases a wild drive on the off side.

8.3 1 Russell pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

8.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Mohammad Nabi moves onto the back foot and guides a late cut for four runs behind point.

8.1 2 Russell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and lifts a drive for a pair of runs on the off side.

7.6 . Lawes pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hope gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

7.5 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching far outside leg. Mohammad Nabi gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a pull

7.4 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Mohammad Nabi gets on the back foot and leg glances

7.3 1 Lawes pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across Hope. He gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run.

7.2 1 Short of a length, on line once again. Mohammad Nabi gets on the back foot and punches a drive on the leg side for a single run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Short ball, on line once again. Mohammad Nabi goes back and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

6.6 6 SIX! Back of a length from Hunain Shah, on line. Hope goes back and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

6.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Mohammad Nabi goes back and eases a drive through the off side for 1 run.

6.4 1 Good length, outside off stump. Hope gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

6.3 . Short of a length, on a good line. Hope rocks back and defends

6.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nabi gets forward and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

6.1 3 Full ball, pitching outside off. Hope gets forward and drives through the off side for three runs.

5.6 W OUT! Russell gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off once again. Hetmyer gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Paul on the off side.

5.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Hope moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for a single run.

5.4 1 Dropped in short by Russell, pitching on leg and angling across Hetmyer. He moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for a single run back behind square.

5.3 W OUT! Russell gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line once more. Phillips goes back and pulls averagely, and is caught by MH Khan

5.2 . On a good line and length from Russell. Phillips gets forward and drives past the bowler.

5.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hope gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field for a run.

4.6 1 On a good line and length once more. Hope pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

4.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Hope gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.

4.4 . Hunain Shah pitches one up, outside off stump. Hope moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side.

4.3 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angling across Phillips. He pushes forward and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

4.2 1 On a good line and length from Hunain Shah. Hope moves onto the front foot and edges through the on side field for a single run.

4.1 . On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Hope. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance

3.6 . Back of a length from MH Khan, outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

3.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Phillips moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

3.4 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Hope gets on the front foot and sweeps poorly for a run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line. Hope moves onto the back foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

3.2 . Pitched up, outside leg and angling across Hope. He gets on the front foot and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

3.1 . Back of a length from MH Khan, pitching on a good line. Hope gets on the back foot and leg glances

2.6 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Phillips moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs.

2.5 . Pitched up, outside off again. Phillips gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

2.4 . Blades pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Phillips pushes forward and eases a bad drive

2.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Phillips moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

2.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Hope moves onto the front foot and eases a drive past the bowler for a run.

2.1 . Back of a length from Blades, outside leg. Hope rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a leg glance

1.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off once more. Phillips goes back and cuts for 4 runs.

1.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Phillips goes back and eases a drive through the off side field.

1.4 . Good line and length from MH Khan. Phillips gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

1.3 4 And another! Short, outside off stump again. Phillips moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

1.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Hope goes back and leg glances for one run.

1.1 1 Back of a length from MH Khan, on a good line. Phillips moves onto the back foot and leg glances for 1 run.

0.6 . Full, outside off stump once more. Hope gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

0.5 3 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Phillips rocks back and guides a cut for 3 runs.

0.4 6 MAXIMUM! Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across Phillips. He goes back and pulls behind square for 6 runs.

0.3 1 Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Hope. He rocks back and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.

0.2 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off. Dindyal gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Shayan Jahangir

0.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Phillips rocks back and leg glances for one run back behind square.

19.4 W OUT! Joseph gets the wicket! Yorker, pitching on a good line. Lawes gets on the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and Lawes is bowled

19.3 2 Good line and length. Lawes gets forward and plays a shaky sweep for two runs.

19.2 . Yorker, outside off. Lawes moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

19.1 4 And again! Back of a length from Joseph, outside off stump. Lawes moves onto the back foot and edges for four runs back behind square.

18.6 . On a good length, outside off once more. Blades moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a sweep

18.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

18.5 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Blades gets forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

18.4 1 Full toss, on line. Lawes moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

18.3 . Good length from Pierre, pitching outside leg stump. Lawes gets on the front foot and edges back behind square.

18.2 . Good line and length. Lawes gets forward and edges back behind square.

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Full, outside off stump. Lawes gets forward and drives for 6 runs over the on side field.

17.6 1 On a good line and length from Mohammad Nabi once more. Lawes gets on the front foot and plays a mediocre sweep for a run.

17.5 . Mohammad Nabi comes around the wicket to Lawes. Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. Lawes pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

17.4 1 Mohammad Nabi comes over the wicket to Blades. Full, on a good line again. Blades gets forward and drives for a single run.

17.3 . Good line and length once again. Blades rocks back and defends

17.2 . On a good line and length again. Blades gets on the front foot and defends averagely

17.1 W OUT! Mohammad Nabi gets one through! Pitching on a good line and length. Hunain Shah gets on the front foot but misses while trying a sweep, and the ball careens into the stumps

16.6 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Hunain Shah goes back and pulls for 1 run.

16.5 2 Length ball, outside off again. Hunain Shah moves down the pitch and inside edges for a couple of runs behind square on the leg side.

16.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Hunain Shah gets on the back foot and cuts

16.3 2 Back of a length from Phillips, pitching outside off stump. Hunain Shah rocks back and plays a cut for a couple of runs.

16.2 . Phillips comes over the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hunain Shah moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

16.1 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. McKenzie gets forward and edges. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal for a catch, but the umpire says not out. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS call for a review. The decision is overturned, and McKenzie has to go.

15.6 . Good line and length once again. Lawes moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

15.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Paul gets on the front foot and lifts a wild sweep, and is caught by Sampson

15.4 1 Mohammad Nabi pitches one up, pitching outside off. McKenzie gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

15.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Mohammad Nabi, outside off stump. McKenzie rocks back and lifts a pull for six runs.

15.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. McKenzie rocks back and lifts a pull for four runs.

15.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Paul goes back and finesses a leg glance for a single run behind square.

14.6 1 Good length from Tahir, pitching outside off. Paul moves onto the front foot and is struck on the gloves while attempting a reverse sweep back behind point for one run.

14.5 . Back of a length, on a good line. Paul rocks back and drives

14.4 . Tahir comes over the wicket. Back of a length, outside off stump. Paul moves onto the back foot and leg glances averagely

14.3 1 Good line and length. McKenzie advances down the pitch and outside edges for 1 run.

14.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. McKenzie pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

14.1 . On a good line and length from Tahir. McKenzie gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

13.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Paul goes back and eases a drive

13.5 2 Good length, on leg stump and angling across Paul. He rocks back and leg glances for one run. Sloppy fielding allows Paul and McKenzie to complete one overthrow.

13.4 W OUT! Mohammad Nabi gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Russell moves onto the back foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Mohammad Nabi

13.3 1 Mohammad Nabi pitches one up, on a good line once more. McKenzie gets on the front foot and plays a sweep behind square for 1 run.

13.2 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching on a good line. Russell goes back and leg glances for a single run.

13.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. McKenzie gets on the front foot and lofts a mediocre sweep for 1 run.

12.6 . Length ball, outside off stump. Russell gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

12.5 . Good length from Tahir, pitching outside off stump. Russell gets forward but watches that one through to the keeper

12.4 W OUT! Tahir gets the wicket! Good line and length. Powell gets forward and skies a shaky drive, and is caught by Mohammad Nabi on the off side.

12.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Tahir, pitching outside off stump. Powell advances down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side.

12.2 1 Good line and length from Tahir. McKenzie moves down the pitch and lofts a sloppy drive for 1 run down the ground.

12.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. McKenzie rocks back but misses while trying a leg glance

12.1 . Good line and length from Tahir. McKenzie gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

11.6 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. McKenzie moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke, resulting in a single leg bye. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS appeal, but the umpire says not out.

11.5 . Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. McKenzie goes back and plays a sloppy defensive stroke

11.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Powell moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

11.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. McKenzie pushes forward and eases a drive for a single run.

11.2 W OUT! Mohammad Nabi gets the wicket! Good line and length from Mohammad Nabi. MH Khan gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily, and is caught by Phillips

11.1 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Nabi, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Powell goes back and punches a drive on the on side for one run.

10.6 1 Full toss, pitching outside off. Powell pushes forward and eases a drive for one run.

10.5 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across MH Khan. He moves onto the front foot and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

10.4 . Short, on a good line. MH Khan rocks back but makes no contact while trying a pull

10.3 . Pitching on a good line and length. MH Khan pushes forward and defends

10.2 . Good length, pitching outside off. MH Khan gets forward and defends on the off side.

10.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching on leg. MH Khan moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

10.1 1lb Short of a length, pitching outside off stump but angling across. Powell gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull, resulting in one leg bye back behind square.

9.6 W OUT! Tahir breaks through! Good length, pitching outside off. Hendricks gets on the front foot and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Tahir

9.5 1 Good line and length from Tahir once again. Powell gets forward and skies a sloppy drive for one run on the on side.

9.4 1 Good line and length once more. Hendricks gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run.

9.3 1 Tahir pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Powell gets forward and drives through the off side for one run.

9.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, on a good line. Powell moves down the pitch and plays a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

9.1 1 Tahir pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Hendricks gets forward and leg glances for a single run.

8.6 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks gets forward and drives for one run.

8.5 1 Good length from Pierre, pitching outside off stump once again. Powell moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

8.4 1 Short of a length, outside off. Hendricks rocks back and cuts for a run.

8.3 1 Good line and length. Powell gets forward and drives down the ground for one run.

8.2 . Pierre pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Powell moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

8.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump once again. Hendricks goes back and eases a drive on the off side for one run.

7.6 1 Full, outside off again. Hendricks pushes forward and eases a drive for one run. The ball is misfielded by Mohammad Nabi.

7.5 6 SIX! Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off. Hendricks goes back and cuts for six runs behind point.

7.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Joseph, on a good line but angled across. Hendricks gets on the back foot and pulls back behind square for four runs.

7.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Powell gets on the back foot and leg glances for a single run behind square.

7.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Hendricks gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run through the off side field.

7.1 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Powell rocks back and pulls for one run.

6.6 1 Tahir pitches one up, outside off once again. Powell gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

6.5 1 Good length, outside off again. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and inside edges behind point for a single run.

6.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Powell rocks back and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

6.3 1 Tahir pitches one up, outside off stump again. Hendricks gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

6.2 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Powell moves onto the front foot and edges for one run back behind square.

6.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line once more. Hendricks gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a single run.

5.6 W OUT! Bowled. Yorker, on line. Carty gets on the front foot but misses while trying to defend, the ball gets through, and Carty is bowled

5.5 . 0 runs

5.4 1 Hendricks defends for 1 run.

5.3 . 0 runs

5.2 1 Carty defends for 1 run.

5.1 . 0 runs

4.6 2 Hendricks defends for a pair of runs.

4.5 . 0 runs

4.4 1 Carty defends for a run.

4.3 . 0 runs

4.2 1 Hendricks plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

4.1 . 0 runs

3.6 1 Hendricks plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.5 . 0 runs

3.4 4 FOUR! Hendricks plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

3.3 2 Hendricks plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

3.2 6 MAXIMUM! Hendricks defends for 6 runs.

3.1 1 Carty plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

2.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Hendricks rocks back and guides a cut

2.5 1 Pierre pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Carty gets forward and drives for one run.

2.4 1 Pierre pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

2.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Carty pushes forward and drives for 1 run through the off side.

2.2 . Full ball, on a good line. Carty gets forward and leg glances behind square.

2.1 W OUT! Pierre gets the wicket! Good length from Pierre, outside off stump again. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward but misses while trying to play a sweep, and is caught by Joseph

1.6 1 Good length from Pretorius, outside off once again. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot and edges for one run on the on side.

1.5 . Pretorius pitches one up, outside off. Shayan Jahangir moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

1.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Hendricks pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

1.3 . Back of a length from Pretorius, pitching outside off. Hendricks goes back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

1.2 . Pretorius pitches one up, outside off. Hendricks moves onto the front foot and defends

1.1 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Hendricks rocks back and defends

0.6 . Full ball, outside off stump once again. Shayan Jahangir gets forward and defends

0.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir gets on the back foot and defends

0.4 . Full ball, outside off stump once more. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and defends

0.3 . Pierre pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Shayan Jahangir pushes forward and punches a drive

0.2 1 Full, outside off once more. Hendricks gets on the front foot and drives for a run down the ground.