Squads Garden Route Badgers vs Lions T20 CSA T20 Challenge 07.10.2026

T20

GRB
GRB
LIO
LIO

Playing

GRB
GRB
LIO
LIO

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First TeamSecond Team

Bench

GRB
GRB
LIO
LIO

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet