Match details Garden Route Badgers vs Lions T20 CSA T20 Challenge 07.10.2026

T20

GRB
GRB
LIO
LIO

Match Info

Match:CSA T20 Challenge 2026
Date:Tuesday, September 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 15, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, October 07, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Garden Route Badgers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Lions Squad

PlayersAbrahams Cole, Dawood Junaid, Esterhuizen Connor, Fortuin Bjorn, Hamza Zubayr, Hermann Ronan, Magala Sisanda, Makwetu Wandile, Moreki Tshepo, Mulder Wiaan, Peter Nqabayomzi, Potgieter Delano, Rabada Kagiso, Rickelton Ryan, Siboto Malusi, Sipamla Lutho, van Biljon Marco, van Buuren Mitchell, Van der Dussen Rassie, Yusuf Codi Ethan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet