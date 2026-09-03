Squads Tuskers vs Western Province T20 CSA T20 Challenge 25.10.2026

T20

TUS
TUS
WEP
WEP

Playing

TUS
TUS
WEP
WEP

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

TUS
TUS
WEP
WEP

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet