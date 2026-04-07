10.6 1 Good length from Archer, pitching outside off stump once again. Chahar, Deepak pushes forward and lofts a drive over the off side for a single run.

10.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Bumrah gets forward and lifts a wild pull for 2 runs.

10.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Bumrah rocks back and lifts a late cut back behind point for 4 runs.

10.3 1 Full, on a good line once again. Chahar, Deepak rocks back and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

10.2 . Back of a length, on a good line once again. Chahar, Deepak gets forward but misses while attempting a pull

10.1 W OUT! Run out. Yorker, on line. Boult moves onto the back foot and edges. He is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Archer.

9.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Chahar, Deepak moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

9.5 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Boult gets on the front foot and skies a drive for a run over the leg side field.

9.4 W OUT! Sandeep Sharma gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Thakur moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Jurel

9.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

9.3 2 Full, outside off once more. Thakur pushes forward and skies a drive for a pair of runs down the ground.

9.2 . Wide. Pitching far outside off. Thakur gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

9.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg. Thakur gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a glance

9.1 . Good length from Sandeep Sharma, outside off. Thakur gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

8.5 W OUT! Burger gets the wicket! Good length from Burger, outside off stump once more. Dhir gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Ravi Bishnoi on the leg side.

8.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off once again. Dhir rocks back and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

8.3 . Good length from Burger, pitching outside off once again. Dhir moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side.

8.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Thakur rocks back and drives for a run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Thakur. He advances and scoops back behind square for four runs.

7.6 1 Yorker, outside off. Thakur moves onto the front foot and edges behind point on the off side for a single run.

7.4 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump. Rutherford gets forward and lofts a hook behind square for six runs.

7.4 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching far outside leg.

7.3 6 SIX! Deshpande pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Rutherford gets forward and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs.

7.2 1 Full, pitching outside off. Dhir gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Dhir moves onto the front foot and cuts for four runs back behind point.

6.6 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, outside off. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for four runs over the off side.

6.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump once more. Rutherford rocks back and guides a late cut back behind point for 4 runs. The ball is misfielded by Sooryavanshi costing Rajasthan Royals three runs.

6.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Dhir goes back and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

6.3 1 On a good line and length. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run over the leg side field.

6.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

6.2 2 On a good line and length. Rutherford gets forward and glances on the leg side for a pair of runs.

6.1 2 DROPPED! Full, pitching outside off stump again. Rutherford moves onto the front foot and lifts a shaky drive for two runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Jaiswal.

5.6 2 Full, outside off stump. Dhir gets on the front foot and plays a drive past the bowler for two runs.

5.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Sandeep Sharma, outside off stump once again. Dhir moves onto the front foot and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

5.4 . CHANCE! Length ball, outside off once again. Dhir gets on the front foot and edges. There's an attempt at a run out from Jadeja's throw.

5.3 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Dhir gets forward and pulls for six runs.

5.2 2 Length ball, outside off again. Dhir pushes forward and eases a drive through the on side field for two runs. The ball is misfielded by Jaiswal costing a run.

5.1 . On a good length, outside off. Dhir gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

4.6 W OUT! Ravi Bishnoi gets the wicket! Pitched up, on a good line. Tilak Varma pushes forward and sweeps, but is caught by Deshpande

4.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and drives for four runs through the on side field.

4.4 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Dhir gets on the front foot and glances for 1 run through the on side field.

4.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching outside off stump. Pandya moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

4.1 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Tilak Varma pushes forward and eases a drive for a run.

3.6 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

3.5 1b Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once more. Pandya pushes forward but decides to let it go through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot, and the ball rolls away for one bye, due to the bad delivery by Deshpande.

3.4 . Short of a length, outside off again. Pandya rocks back but makes no contact while trying a cut

3.3 4 FOUR! Deshpande pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Pandya moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for four runs over the off side field.

3.2 1 Back of a length from Deshpande, outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for 1 run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and pulls for four runs.

2.6 1 Good length from Sandeep Sharma, pitching outside off stump again. Tilak Varma goes back and eases a drive for a run.

2.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Tilak Varma rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

2.5 . Sandeep Sharma now coming around the wicket to Tilak Varma. On a good line and length. Tilak Varma gets on the back foot and eases a drive

2.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Pandya gets forward and drives through the off side.

2.3 W OUT! LBW. Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Yorker, on a good line. Sharma gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick. The umpire gives Sharma out LBW, but Sharma signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Sharma is given out.

2.2 . Full ball, outside off. Sharma moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance

2.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Sharma gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

1.6 . Good line and length from Burger. Tilak Varma shuffles down the pitch and eases a mediocre drive

1.5 2 Full ball, outside off stump. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and edges back behind square for a couple of runs.

1.4 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside leg and angled across. Yadav rocks back and lifts a shaky pull, and is caught by Hetmyer behind square.

1.3 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Yadav gets on the front foot and edges

1.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. Yadav moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a glance

1.2 6 SIX! Full ball, outside leg. Yadav gets on the back foot and flicks for six runs back behind square.

1.1 3 Good length, pitching outside off. Sharma goes back and drives through the off side for three runs.

0.6 W OUT! Archer breaks through! Back of a length, outside off stump. Rickelton gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Jurel behind point.

0.5 6 MAXIMUM! Good line and length once more. Rickelton rocks back and pulls for six runs.

0.4 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Sharma moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run.

0.3 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Rickelton moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

0.2 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Sharma gets on the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive for one run.

0.1 1 Short of a length, on line. Rickelton goes back and guides a glance for a single run.

10.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and drives for four runs over the off side.

10.6 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching well outside off stump.

10.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal moves down the pitch and edges back behind square for 4 runs.

10.4 . Yorker, outside off. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a glance. Mumbai Indians appeal, but umpire HDPK Dharmasena is unmoved.

10.4 1w Wide. Back of a length from Thakur, on line. Jaiswal rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

10.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point for four runs.

10.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Hetmyer gets on the back foot and edges for 1 run through the leg side field.

10.2 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside off.

10.1 2 Thakur pitches one up, outside off stump. Hetmyer goes back and edges for a pair of runs on the on side.

9.6 1 Back of a length, on line. Hetmyer gets forward and inside edges past the bowler for a single run.

9.5 . Back of a length from Bumrah, pitching outside leg and angled across Hetmyer. He gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a pull

9.4 1 Bumrah comes over the wicket. Bumrah pitches one up, on line. Jaiswal rocks back and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

9.3 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for six runs straight down the ground.

9.3 1w Wide. Bumrah comes around the wicket. Back of a length, pitching well outside off stump. Jaiswal gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

9.2 1 Full, on a good line. Hetmyer moves onto the front foot and flicks a glance for a run.

9.1 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Hetmyer. He backs away but allows the ball to pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

8.6 1 Good line and length from Ghazanfar. Hetmyer rocks back and late cuts for 1 run.

8.5 W OUT! Ghazanfar gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off once more. Parag gets on the front foot and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Tilak Varma down the ground.

8.4 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off once again. Parag gets on the front foot and drives for six runs on the leg side.

8.3 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Parag moves onto the front foot and inside edges

8.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Jaiswal goes back and edges back behind square for a single run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Ghazanfar pitches one up, outside off. Jaiswal gets forward and drives for four runs straight down the ground.

7.6 6 SIX! Full toss, on line. Parag moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive for a half dozen runs over the on side field.

7.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. Parag pushes forward but watches that one travel through to Rickelton untouched

7.4 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump once again. Jaiswal shuffles down the pitch and skies a drive for a run past the bowler.

7.3 4 FOUR! Jaiswal brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Good length, outside off. Jaiswal goes back and skies a cut through point for 4 runs.

7.2 1 Length ball, pitching on leg. Parag moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a leg glance for a run back behind square.

7.1 1 Good length from Pandya, pitching outside off. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run down the ground.

6.6 1 Bumrah comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and drives through the off side for a single run.

6.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Parag gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

6.4 4 FOUR! Bumrah now coming over the wicket. Good length, outside off. Parag moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

6.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal goes back and plays a pull for a single run.

6.2 . Bumrah comes around the wicket to Jaiswal. Length ball, outside off. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance

6.1 1 Good line and length. Parag gets on the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.6 4 FOUR! Ghazanfar pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Jaiswal gets on the front foot and drives over the off side field for 4 runs.

5.5 1 Full ball, outside off once more. Parag pushes forward and drives on the off side for a single run.

5.4 W OUT! LBW. Good length, outside off stump once more. Jurel moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a glance. The umpire gives Jurel out LBW, but Jurel signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Jurel must depart.

5.3 . Full, outside off stump. Jurel moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting to play a cut

5.2 2 On a good line and length once again. Jurel goes back and tucks a glance for a pair of runs on the on side.

5.1 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

5.1 1w Wide. Ghazanfar pitches one up, pitching far outside leg.

4.6 W OUT! Caught. Full ball, outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and plays a drive, but is spectacularly caught by Tilak Varma on the off side.

4.5 6 SIX! Good length from Thakur, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and drives down the ground for six runs.

4.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the off side field.

4.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sooryavanshi rocks back and inside edges back behind square for a single run.

4.2 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and lifts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

4.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side.

3.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Jaiswal shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying a scoop

3.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi gets forward and inside edges for 1 run on the on side.

3.4 1 Back of a length from Pandya, on line. Jaiswal goes back and pulls for one run.

3.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and guides a square cut for 1 run.

3.2 1 Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and flicks for a single run behind square.

3.1 . Back of a length from Pandya, outside off stump. Jaiswal shuffles down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a scoop

2.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Jaiswal gets forward and eases a drive down the ground for a run. Great work in the field by Pandya saves a certain boundary.

2.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

2.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Sooryavanshi goes back but misses while attempting a cut

2.4 6 SIX! Boult pitches one up, pitching outside leg and angled across Sooryavanshi. He moves onto the back foot and lofts a flick for a half dozen runs behind square.

2.3 1 Full ball, on a good line. Jaiswal goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

2.2 6 SIX MORE! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jaiswal rocks back and plays a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

2.1 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line. Jaiswal moves onto the front foot and flicks for a half dozen runs back behind square.

1.6 . Full toss, on leg stump and angling across. Sooryavanshi gets forward and eases a drive

1.5 . Full toss, outside leg. Sooryavanshi rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a pull behind square.

1.4 6 SIX! Bumrah comes over the wicket. Short of a length, outside leg and angling across. Sooryavanshi goes back and lifts a pull for a half dozen runs behind square.

1.3 1 Bumrah comes around the wicket to Jaiswal. Good length from Bumrah, outside off stump once again. Jaiswal rocks back and tucks a glance for 1 run behind square on the on side.

1.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Sooryavanshi moves onto the back foot and glances for one run on the on side.

1.1 6 SIX! Full, on leg stump and angled across. Sooryavanshi gets on the front foot and skies a flick for six runs.

0.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, pitching outside off. Jaiswal gets forward and drives for 4 runs.

0.5 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching on a good line once again. Jaiswal pushes forward and skies a drive for four runs straight down the ground.

0.4 . Pitched up, on a good line. Jaiswal moves onto the back foot and plays a flick

0.3 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Jaiswal gets forward and drives for 4 runs behind point.

0.2 6 SIX! Good length from Chahar, Deepak, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Jaiswal gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.