Results Score Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians T20 Indian Premier League 07.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Rutherford Sherfanebatsman
|25
|8
|2
|2
|312.5
|Dhir Namanbowler
|25
|13
|3
|1
|192.31
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Sharma Sandeepbowler
|3
|0
|26
|2
|8.67
|3
|0
|Archer Jofrabowler
|2
|0
|17
|1
|8.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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10.6
1
Good length from Archer, pitching outside off stump once again. Chahar, Deepak pushes forward and lofts a drive over the off side for a single run.
10.5
1
Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Bumrah gets forward and lifts a wild pull for 2 runs.
10.4
4
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Bumrah rocks back and lifts a late cut back behind point for 4 runs.