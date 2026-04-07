Results Score Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians T20 Indian Premier League 07.04.2026

T20Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
RR
RR

150

MI
MI

123

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Rutherford Sherfanebatsman25822312.5
Dhir Namanbowler251331192.31
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Sharma Sandeepbowler302628.6730
Archer Jofrabowler201718.500

Latest Highlights

10.6
1

Good length from Archer, pitching outside off stump once again. Chahar, Deepak pushes forward and lofts a drive over the off side for a single run.

10.5
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off again. Bumrah gets forward and lifts a wild pull for 2 runs.

10.4
4

FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Bumrah rocks back and lifts a late cut back behind point for 4 runs.

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