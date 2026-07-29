Squads North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 29.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Balbirnie Andy
batsman
Tucker Lorcan
wicket keeper
Roulston Gavin
batsman
Tector Tim
batsman
Wilson Jared
all rounder
Tector Harry
batsman
MacBeth Scott John
bowler
Campher Curtis
all rounder
Delany Gareth
all rounder
Doheny Stephen
wicket keeper
McBrine Andy
all rounder
Dockrell George
all rounder
McCarthy Liam
batsman
Hand Fionn
bowler
MacBeth Ryan
bowler
Hoey Gavin
all rounder
McKeegan Trent
all rounder
Moondra Jai
no information yet
Deveraj Melvin
no information yet
McDonough Byron
bowler
Doherty Alastair
no information yet
Little Joshua
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Calitz Benjamin
batsman
De Freitas Christopher
all rounder
Doherty Liam Conor
all rounder
Delany David
bowler
Dougherty Billy
no information yet
Hollard Matt
no information yet
Egan Jake
batsman
Lynch Seamus
all rounder
Haslett Samuel
no information yet
Martins Jeremy
no information yet
Hassan Shahid
batsman
McCarthy Barry
bowler
McClintock William
batsman
White Benjamin
bowler
Millar Robbie
all rounder
Ogilby Freddie
no information yet
Wilson Josh
batsman
Young Craig
bowler