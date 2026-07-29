Squads North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 29.07.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

176

LEI
LEI

129

Playing

NOR
NOR
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Tucker Lorcan

wicket keeper

Tector Tim

batsman

Wilson Jared

all rounder

Campher Curtis

all rounder

Delany Gareth

all rounder

Doheny Stephen

wicket keeper

McBrine Andy

all rounder

Dockrell George

all rounder

Hoey Gavin

all rounder

McKeegan Trent

all rounder

Moondra Jai

no information yet

Deveraj Melvin

no information yet

Doherty Alastair

no information yet

Bench

NOR
NOR
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Dougherty Billy

no information yet

Hollard Matt

no information yet

Egan Jake

batsman

Lynch Seamus

all rounder

Haslett Samuel

no information yet

Martins Jeremy

no information yet

Millar Robbie

all rounder

Ogilby Freddie

no information yet