Match details North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 29.07.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

176

LEI
LEI

129

Match Info

Match:T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 - Wednesday, July 29, 2026
Toss:Leinster Lightning won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, July 29, 2026 09:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

North-West Warriors Squad

PlayersBalbirnie Andy, Roulston Gavin, Wilson Jared, MacBeth Scott John, Delany Gareth, McBrine Andy, McCarthy Liam, MacBeth Ryan, McKeegan Trent, Deveraj Melvin, Doherty Alastair
BenchCalitz Benjamin, Doherty Liam Conor, Dougherty Billy, Egan Jake, Haslett Samuel, Hassan Shahid, McClintock William, Millar Robbie, Ogilby Freddie, Wilson Josh, Young Craig

Leinster Lightning Squad

PlayersTucker Lorcan, Tector Tim, Tector Harry, Campher Curtis, Doheny Stephen, Dockrell George, Hand Fionn, Hoey Gavin, Moondra Jai, McDonough Byron, Little Joshua
BenchDe Freitas Christopher, Delany David, Hollard Matt, Lynch Seamus, Martins Jeremy, McCarthy Barry, White Benjamin

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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