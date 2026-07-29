Highlights North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 29.07.2026
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 6 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 4 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Tucker, 1 run
McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run
McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run
McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run
McKeegan to Tucker, 4 runs
McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run
McKeegan to HT Tector, 0 runs
Delany to Tucker, 0 runs
Delany to Tucker, 6 runs
Delany to Tucker, 6 runs
Delany to HT Tector, 1 run
Delany to HT Tector, 4 runs
Delany to Tucker, 1 run
McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run
McKeegan to Tucker, wide
McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run
McKeegan to HT Tector, 0 runs
McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run
McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run
McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run
Deveraj to HT Tector, 4 runs
Deveraj to HT Tector, 6 runs
Deveraj to HT Tector, 4 runs
Deveraj to HT Tector, 2 runs
Deveraj to Tucker, 1 run
Deveraj to HT Tector, 1 run
McKeegan to Tucker, 0 runs
McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run
McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run
McKeegan to Doheny, appeal, wicket (caught - Doheny)
McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run
McKeegan to Doheny, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run
L McCarthy to Doheny, 6 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, 4 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, 6 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 1 run
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 4 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 6 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 6 runs
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, wide
Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 2 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, 2 runs
L McCarthy to Doheny, 2 runs
L McCarthy to HT Tector, leg bye
L McCarthy to Doheny, 1 run
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 1 run
L McCarthy to TH Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - TH Tector)
Moondra to Balbirnie, bye
Moondra to Balbirnie, 6 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 2 wides
Moondra to Balbirnie, 1 run
Moondra to Balbirnie, 6 runs
Moondra to McBrine, 1 run
Moondra to Delany, appeal, wicket (caught - Delany)
McDonough to Balbirnie, 6 runs
McDonough to Balbirnie, 6 runs
McDonough to Delany, 1 run
McDonough to Delany, 4 runs
McDonough to Balbirnie, 1 run
McDonough to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Little to Delany, 4 runs
Little to Delany, 4 runs
Little to Delany, 4 runs
Little to Balbirnie, 1 run
Little to Delany, 1 run
Little to Delany, wide
Little to Delany, 4 runs
Campher to Delany, 1 run
Campher to Balbirnie, 1 run
Campher to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Campher to Balbirnie, 6 runs
Campher to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Campher to Delany, 1 run
Little to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Little to Delany, 1 run
Little to Delany, 0 runs
Little to Balbirnie, 1 run
Little to Delany, 1 run
Little to Balbirnie, 1 run
Hoey to Delany, 0 runs
Hoey to Balbirnie, 1 run
Hoey to Delany, 1 run
Hoey to Balbirnie, 1 run
Hoey to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Hoey to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Moondra to Balbirnie, 1 run
Moondra to Delany, 1 run
Moondra to Delany, 0 runs
Moondra to Scott MacBeth, appeal, wicket (caught - Scott MacBeth)
Moondra to Balbirnie, 1 run
Moondra to Balbirnie, wide
Moondra to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Little to Balbirnie, 1 run
Little to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Little to Balbirnie, 1 run
Little to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Hoey to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs
Hoey to Balbirnie, 1 run
Hoey to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Campher to Scott MacBeth, 2 runs
Campher to Balbirnie, 1 run
Campher to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Campher to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Campher to Balbirnie, 1 run
Campher to Scott MacBeth, no ball + 1 run
Campher to Balbirnie, leg bye
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs
Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Hoey to Balbirnie, 1 run
Hoey to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Hoey to Balbirnie, 0 runs
McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs
McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs
McDonough to Balbirnie, 1 run
McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
McDonough to Balbirnie, 1 run
McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Campher to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Campher to Scott MacBeth, leg bye
Campher to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Campher to Balbirnie, 1 run
Campher to Balbirnie, 2 runs
Campher to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Hand to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Hand to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Hand to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Hand to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Hand to Jared Wilson, appeal, wicket (caught - Jared Wilson)
Hand to Jared Wilson, wide
Hand to Jared Wilson, 0 runs
Little to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Little to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Little to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Little to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Little to Jared Wilson, 2 runs
Moondra to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Moondra to Balbirnie, 2 runs
Moondra to Balbirnie, 4 runs
Moondra to Jared Wilson, 1 run
Moondra to Roulston, appeal, wicket (caught - Roulston)
Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs
McDonough to Balbirnie, 1 run
McDonough to Balbirnie, 0 runs
McDonough to Balbirnie, 0 runs
McDonough to Balbirnie, 0 runs
McDonough to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Moondra to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Moondra to Balbirnie, 2 runs
Moondra to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Moondra to Balbirnie, no ball + 4 runs
Moondra to Balbirnie, 0 runs
Moondra to Balbirnie, 0 runs