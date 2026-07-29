Highlights North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 29.07.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

176

LEI
LEI

129

9.4
6

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 6 runs

9.3
4

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 4 runs

9.2
.

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 0 runs

9.1
1

L McCarthy to Tucker, 1 run

8.6
1

McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run

8.5
1

McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run

8.4
1

McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run

8.3
4

McKeegan to Tucker, 4 runs

8.2
1

McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run

8.1
.

McKeegan to HT Tector, 0 runs

7.6
.

Delany to Tucker, 0 runs

7.5
6

Delany to Tucker, 6 runs

7.4
6

Delany to Tucker, 6 runs

7.3
1

Delany to HT Tector, 1 run

7.2
4

Delany to HT Tector, 4 runs

7.1
1

Delany to Tucker, 1 run

6.6
1

McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run

6.6
1

McKeegan to Tucker, wide

6.5
1

McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run

6.4
.

McKeegan to HT Tector, 0 runs

6.3
1

McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run

6.2
1

McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run

6.1
1

McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run

5.6
4

Deveraj to HT Tector, 4 runs

5.5
6

Deveraj to HT Tector, 6 runs

5.4
4

Deveraj to HT Tector, 4 runs

5.3
2

Deveraj to HT Tector, 2 runs

5.2
1

Deveraj to Tucker, 1 run

5.1
1

Deveraj to HT Tector, 1 run

4.6
.

McKeegan to Tucker, 0 runs

4.5
1

McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run

4.4
1

McKeegan to Tucker, 1 run

4.3
W

McKeegan to Doheny, appeal, wicket (caught - Doheny)

4.2
1

McKeegan to HT Tector, 1 run

4.1
1

McKeegan to Doheny, 1 run

3.6
1

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run

3.5
4

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 4 runs

3.4
4

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 4 runs

3.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run

3.2
1

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 1 run

3.1
1

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run

2.6
6

L McCarthy to Doheny, 6 runs

2.5
4

L McCarthy to Doheny, 4 runs

2.4
6

L McCarthy to Doheny, 6 runs

2.3
1

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 1 run

2.2
4

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 4 runs

2.1
6

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 6 runs

1.6
4

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 4 runs

1.5
6

Ryan Macbeth to Doheny, 6 runs

1.4
1

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 1 run

1.3
4

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 4 runs

1.2
.

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 0 runs

1.2
1

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, wide

1.1
2

Ryan Macbeth to HT Tector, 2 runs

0.6
2

L McCarthy to Doheny, 2 runs

0.5
2

L McCarthy to Doheny, 2 runs

0.4
1

L McCarthy to HT Tector, leg bye

0.3
1

L McCarthy to Doheny, 1 run

0.2
1

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 1 run

0.1
W

L McCarthy to TH Tector, appeal, wicket (caught - TH Tector)

17.6
1

Moondra to Balbirnie, bye

17.5
6

Moondra to Balbirnie, 6 runs

17.5
2

Moondra to McBrine, 2 wides

17.4
1

Moondra to Balbirnie, 1 run

17.3
6

Moondra to Balbirnie, 6 runs

17.2
1

Moondra to McBrine, 1 run

17.1
W

Moondra to Delany, appeal, wicket (caught - Delany)

16.6
6

McDonough to Balbirnie, 6 runs

16.5
6

McDonough to Balbirnie, 6 runs

16.4
1

McDonough to Delany, 1 run

16.3
4

McDonough to Delany, 4 runs

16.2
1

McDonough to Balbirnie, 1 run

16.1
4

McDonough to Balbirnie, 4 runs

15.6
4

Little to Delany, 4 runs

15.5
4

Little to Delany, 4 runs

15.4
4

Little to Delany, 4 runs

15.3
1

Little to Balbirnie, 1 run

15.2
1

Little to Delany, 1 run

15.2
1

Little to Delany, wide

15.1
4

Little to Delany, 4 runs

14.6
1

Campher to Delany, 1 run

14.5
1

Campher to Balbirnie, 1 run

14.4
4

Campher to Balbirnie, 4 runs

14.3
6

Campher to Balbirnie, 6 runs

14.2
.

Campher to Balbirnie, 0 runs

14.1
1

Campher to Delany, 1 run

13.6
.

Little to Balbirnie, 0 runs

13.5
1

Little to Delany, 1 run

13.4
.

Little to Delany, 0 runs

13.3
1

Little to Balbirnie, 1 run

13.2
1

Little to Delany, 1 run

13.1
1

Little to Balbirnie, 1 run

12.6
.

Hoey to Delany, 0 runs

12.5
1

Hoey to Balbirnie, 1 run

12.4
1

Hoey to Delany, 1 run

12.3
1

Hoey to Balbirnie, 1 run

12.2
4

Hoey to Balbirnie, 4 runs

12.1
4

Hoey to Balbirnie, 4 runs

11.6
1

Moondra to Balbirnie, 1 run

11.5
1

Moondra to Delany, 1 run

11.4
.

Moondra to Delany, 0 runs

11.3
W

Moondra to Scott MacBeth, appeal, wicket (caught - Scott MacBeth)

11.2
1

Moondra to Balbirnie, 1 run

11.2
1

Moondra to Balbirnie, wide

11.1
4

Moondra to Balbirnie, 4 runs

10.6
1

Little to Balbirnie, 1 run

10.3
1

Little to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

10.2
1

Little to Balbirnie, 1 run

10.1
1

Little to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

9.6
4

Hoey to Balbirnie, 4 runs

9.5
1

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

9.4
.

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

9.3
6

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs

9.2
1

Hoey to Balbirnie, 1 run

9.1
.

Hoey to Balbirnie, 0 runs

8.6
2

Campher to Scott MacBeth, 2 runs

8.5
1

Campher to Balbirnie, 1 run

8.4
4

Campher to Balbirnie, 4 runs

8.3
1

Campher to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

8.2
1

Campher to Balbirnie, 1 run

8.2
nb

Campher to Scott MacBeth, no ball + 1 run

8.1
1

Campher to Balbirnie, leg bye

7.6
.

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

7.5
4

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs

7.4
.

Hoey to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

7.3
1

Hoey to Balbirnie, 1 run

7.2
.

Hoey to Balbirnie, 0 runs

7.1
.

Hoey to Balbirnie, 0 runs

6.6
6

McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 6 runs

6.5
4

McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 4 runs

6.4
1

McDonough to Balbirnie, 1 run

6.3
1

McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

6.2
1

McDonough to Balbirnie, 1 run

6.1
1

McDonough to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

5.6
.

Campher to Balbirnie, 0 runs

5.5
1

Campher to Scott MacBeth, leg bye

5.4
.

Campher to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

5.3
1

Campher to Balbirnie, 1 run

5.2
2

Campher to Balbirnie, 2 runs

5.1
.

Campher to Balbirnie, 0 runs

4.6
.

Hand to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

4.5
.

Hand to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

4.4
.

Hand to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

4.3
.

Hand to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

4.2
W

Hand to Jared Wilson, appeal, wicket (caught - Jared Wilson)

4.2
1

Hand to Jared Wilson, wide

4.1
.

Hand to Jared Wilson, 0 runs

3.6
1

Little to Jared Wilson, 1 run

3.4
.

Little to Balbirnie, 0 runs

3.3
4

Little to Balbirnie, 4 runs

3.2
1

Little to Jared Wilson, 1 run

3.1
2

Little to Jared Wilson, 2 runs

2.6
.

Moondra to Balbirnie, 0 runs

2.5
2

Moondra to Balbirnie, 2 runs

2.4
4

Moondra to Balbirnie, 4 runs

2.3
1

Moondra to Jared Wilson, 1 run

2.2
W

Moondra to Roulston, appeal, wicket (caught - Roulston)

2.1
.

Moondra to Roulston, 0 runs

1.5
1

McDonough to Balbirnie, 1 run

1.4
.

McDonough to Balbirnie, 0 runs

1.3
.

McDonough to Balbirnie, 0 runs

1.2
.

McDonough to Balbirnie, 0 runs

1.1
.

McDonough to Balbirnie, 0 runs

0.5
.

Moondra to Balbirnie, 0 runs

0.4
2

Moondra to Balbirnie, 2 runs

0.3
.

Moondra to Balbirnie, 0 runs

0.3
nb

Moondra to Balbirnie, no ball + 4 runs

0.2
.

Moondra to Balbirnie, 0 runs

0.1
.

Moondra to Balbirnie, 0 runs