Match details Chambal Ghariyals vs Bundelkhand Bulls T20 Madhya Pradesh League 17.06.2026

T20

CHA
CHA

218

BUN
BUN

179

Match Info

Match:Madhya Pradesh League 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, June 17, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Chambal Ghariyals Squad

Players
BenchSingh Sandeep

Bundelkhand Bulls Squad

Players
Bench

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet