Match details Sobo Mumbai Falcons vs Arcs Andheri T20 Mumbai Premier League 02.06.2026

T20

Wankhede Stadium

SOB
SOB

126

ARC
ARC

127

Match Info

Match:Mumbai Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Saturday, June 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sobo Mumbai Falcons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Arcs Andheri Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet