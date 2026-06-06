Match details Triumph Knights MNE vs Sobo Mumbai Falcons T20 Mumbai Premier League 06.06.2026

T20

Wankhede Stadium

TRI
TRI

147

SOB
SOB

149

Match Info

Match:Mumbai Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Saturday, June 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, June 06, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Triumph Knights MNE Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Sobo Mumbai Falcons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet