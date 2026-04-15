Match details Belapur Blasters vs Ambernath Avengers T20 Navi Mumbai Premier League 15.04.2026

T20

BEL
BEL

87

AMB
AMB

225

Match Info

Match:Navi Mumbai Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, April 04, 2026 - Sunday, April 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, April 15, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Belapur Blasters Squad

Players
BenchBende Soham, Bhoi Ganesh, Dombe Yuviraj, Gotsurve Prateet, Jadhav Rahul, Patel Indal, Shekhar Shashank, Shinde Yogesh, Singh Japjeet

Ambernath Avengers Squad

Players
BenchBathe Tushar, Kamat Om Kesh, Khan Dildar, Mhase Aryan, Modak Chirag, More Sanket, Sheikh Alsaadh, Ubale Harsh

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet