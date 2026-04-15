Squads Belapur Blasters vs Ambernath Avengers T20 Navi Mumbai Premier League 15.04.2026

T20

BEL
BEL

87

AMB
AMB

225

Playing

BEL
BEL
AMB
AMB

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Bench

BEL
BEL
AMB
AMB
First TeamSecond Team
Bende Soham

no information yet

Bathe Tushar

no information yet

Bhoi Ganesh

no information yet

Kamat Om Kesh

all rounder

Dombe Yuviraj

no information yet

Khan Dildar

no information yet

Gotsurve Prateet

wicket keeper

Mhase Aryan

no information yet

Jadhav Rahul

no information yet

Modak Chirag

no information yet

Patel Indal

no information yet

Shekhar Shashank

wicket keeper

Sheikh Alsaadh

no information yet

Shinde Yogesh

no information yet

Ubale Harsh

no information yet

Singh Japjeet

no information yet