Squads Belapur Blasters vs Ambernath Avengers T20 Navi Mumbai Premier League 15.04.2026
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bende Soham
no information yet
Bathe Tushar
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Bhoi Ganesh
no information yet
Kamat Om Kesh
all rounder
Dombe Yuviraj
no information yet
Khan Dildar
no information yet
Gotsurve Prateet
wicket keeper
Mhase Aryan
no information yet
Jadhav Rahul
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Modak Chirag
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Patel Indal
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More Sanket
bowler
Shekhar Shashank
wicket keeper
Sheikh Alsaadh
no information yet
Shinde Yogesh
no information yet
Ubale Harsh
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Singh Japjeet
no information yet