Match details Sudurpaschim Royals vs Biratnagar Kings T20 Nepal Premier League 31.10.2026

T20

SUD
SUD
BIR
BIR

Match Info

Match:Nepal Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, October 26, 2026 - Saturday, November 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, October 31, 2026 04:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sudurpaschim Royals Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Biratnagar Kings Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet