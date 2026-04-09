16.1 W OUT! Iftikhar Ahmed gets the wicket! Good length, outside off. Mir Hamza advances but misses while attempting a drive, Kusal Mendis swiftly whips the bails off, and Mir Hamza has to depart

15.6 . Good length, outside off. Hamza Sohail goes back but makes no contact while trying a drive

15.5 . Dropped in short by Rana, outside off. Hamza Sohail rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

15.4 . Yorker, outside off stump. Hamza Sohail pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

15.3 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Hamza Sohail goes back but misses while attempting a drive

15.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Mir Hamza moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

15.1 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Mir Hamza gets forward but makes no contact while trying to defend

14.6 4 FOUR! Muqeem pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Hamza Sohail gets forward and edges behind point for four runs.

14.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hamza Sohail pushes forward and defends

14.3 1 Good length from Muqeem, outside off. Hamza Sohail moves onto the front foot and defends

14.2 W Good length, outside off. Mir Hamza advances and eases a drive back behind square for a single run.

14.1 . OUT! Caught. Good length, outside off. Abbas Afridi gets forward and lifts a shaky drive, and is caught by Yousaf down the ground.

13.6 W OUT! Rana breaks through! Rana pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Zampa rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick, and the ball careens into the stumps

13.5 . Short, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Zampa gets on the back foot, and is hit on the body while attempting a pull

13.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Zampa creates space and punches a drive

13.3 . On a good line and length. Zampa gets on the back foot and defends

13.2 W OUT! Rana gets the wicket! Short, pitching outside off stump. Khushdil Shah gets on the back foot and edges, and is caught by Kusal Mendis

13.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Khushdil Shah gets on the back foot and cuts

12.6 1 Length ball, outside off again. Khushdil Shah goes back and guides a cut for a run.

12.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Abbas Afridi moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the on side field.

12.4 1 Full, outside off. Khushdil Shah gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

12.3 4 DROPPED! Good length, outside off stump. Khushdil Shah pushes forward and sweeps averagely for 4 runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

12.2 . Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside off stump. Khushdil Shah goes back and cuts

12.1 . Muqeem pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Khushdil Shah gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a reverse sweep

11.6 . Back of a length from Aamer Jamal, pitching outside off once more. Abbas Afridi goes back but plays and misses while attempting to defend

11.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump but angled across. Abbas Afridi gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a ramp

11.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Aamer Jamal, on a good line once more. Abbas Afridi moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

11.3 . Dropped in short by Aamer Jamal, pitching on a good line but angled across. Abbas Afridi ducks

11.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump again. Abbas Afridi rocks back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

11.1 1 Very short, pitching outside leg. Khushdil Shah moves onto the back foot and pulls for a single run behind square.

10.6 . Good length from Muqeem, outside off. Abbas Afridi moves onto the back foot and edges

10.5 . Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside off. Abbas Afridi moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

10.4 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Abbas Afridi pushes forward and eases a drive

10.3 . Good length from Muqeem, outside off. Abbas Afridi rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

10.2 W OUT! Muqeem breaks through! Good length, outside leg and angling across Azam Khan. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick, and the ball careens into the stumps

10.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Muqeem, outside off. Azam Khan advances and edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

9.6 . Short ball, outside off. Khushdil Shah rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

9.6 1w Wide. Bouncer, pitching well outside off stump.

9.5 1 Dropped in short by Aamer Jamal, pitching on a good line again. Azam Khan goes back and pulls for 1 run.

9.4 . Back of a length from Aamer Jamal, pitching on a good line once again. Azam Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

9.3 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Aamer Jamal, pitching on a good line. Azam Khan moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

9.2 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Khushdil Shah moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run back behind point.

9.2 1w Wide. Back of a length from Aamer Jamal, pitching far outside off.

9.1 . Short of a length, outside off. Khushdil Shah rocks back and defends

8.6 1 On a good line and length from Muqeem. Khushdil Shah goes back and plays a flick for one run.

8.5 1lb Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Azam Khan gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a leg bye through the on side field.

8.4 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across Khushdil Shah. He goes back and pulls for a run.

8.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Khushdil Shah rocks back but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

8.2 W OUT! Muqeem gets the wicket! Back of a length from Muqeem, outside off stump. Ali gets on the back foot and skies a wild pull, and is caught by Samad

8.1 . Good length, pitching outside off. Ali pushes forward and defends

7.6 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Ali gets on the back foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

7.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Ali gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs.

7.4 . Good length, outside off stump. Ali pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

7.4 1w Wide. Short, pitching outside leg and angled across.

7.3 1 Short, pitching on leg. Azam Khan goes back and pulls for a single run back behind square.

7.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Azam Khan pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

7.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Azam Khan shuffles down the pitch and drives through the off side for four runs.

6.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Rana, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Ali goes back and plays a flick for 4 runs.

6.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Ali rocks back, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot. Peshawar Zalmi appeal, but the umpire says not out.

6.4 . Short, on leg stump. Ali gets on the back foot and is struck on the body while trying to leave the ball. Peshawar Zalmi appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

6.3 W OUT! Caught. Dropped in short by Rana, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Baig rocks back and plays a poor pull, and is caught by Rana

6.2 1lb Short of a length, on line. Azam Khan goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke, resulting in one leg bye behind square on the leg side.

6.1 1 Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Baig moves onto the back foot and defends back behind point for 1 run.

5.6 6 MAXIMUM! Short ball, pitching on a good line once again. Azam Khan steps back and pulls for six runs.

5.5 . Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Azam Khan goes back and defends

5.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Azam Khan moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

5.3 . Back of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Azam Khan. He moves onto the back foot and drives

5.2 . Full, pitching on a good line. Azam Khan gets on the front foot and drives

5.1 2 Good length, outside off stump. Azam Khan shuffles down the pitch and punches a shaky drive for a couple of runs on the off side.

4.6 . Short, on line once more. Baig moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.5 1 Dropped in short by Rana, on a good line. Azam Khan goes back and defends for a single run.

4.4 . Good length from Rana, outside off stump again. Azam Khan advances but makes no contact while attempting a drive

4.3 . Very short, outside off. Azam Khan goes back but lets it travel through to the keeper

4.2 . Half-tracker, pitching outside off stump once more. Azam Khan gets on the back foot but makes no contact while trying a cut

4.1 . Short ball, pitching outside off stump. Azam Khan moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

3.6 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off stump. Baig rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs.

3.5 . Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside off. Baig moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump. Baig gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

3.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

3.3 1 Good length, outside off. Azam Khan creates space and drives through point for 1 run.

3.2 . Free hit. On a good length, outside leg. Azam Khan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep

3.2 nb No ball. Shoriful Islam drops one in short, on a good line. Azam Khan rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Azam Khan rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a flick

2.6 . Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, outside off stump. Baig moves onto the back foot and cuts

2.5 . Good line and length from Iftikhar Ahmed. Baig rocks back and defends

2.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Baig goes back and plays a cut back behind point for 4 runs.

2.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Azam Khan rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

2.2 . Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, outside off. Azam Khan rocks back and drives

2.1 W OUT! LBW. Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, on leg stump and angled across. S Ali Agha pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a sweep. The umpire gives S Ali Agha out LBW, but S Ali Agha signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and S Ali Agha has to go.

1.6 . Good length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump. Baig steps back but misses while trying to play a drive

1.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha goes back and edges for a single run back behind point.

1.5 1w Wide. Very short, on line.

1.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg once more. S Ali Agha rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a flick

1.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. S Ali Agha goes back and defends

1.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg.

1.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Baig gets forward and outside edges behind point on the off side for a single run.

1.1 W OUT! Shoriful Islam breaks through! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Warner gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is brilliantly caught by Yousaf

0.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. S Ali Agha rocks back and cuts

0.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. S Ali Agha shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive

0.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. S Ali Agha moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

0.3 W OUT! Iftikhar Ahmed gets the wicket! Good length, outside off. Muhammad Waseem shuffles down the pitch and drives sloppily, and is caught by Aamer Jamal down the ground.

0.2 . Length ball, outside off stump once more. Muhammad Waseem steps back and drives

0.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Muhammad Waseem pushes forward and defends

19.6 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, pitching outside off. Samad gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a half dozen runs.

19.5 4 FOUR! Full, on leg stump and angling across. Samad moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the on side for four runs.

19.4 . Yorker, outside off again. Samad gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

19.3 4 And another! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Samad goes back and punches a drive for four runs.

19.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, outside off again. Samad moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 4 runs.

19.1 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam advances and plays a shaky flick back behind square for a single run.

18.6 1 Yorker, on a good line. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and edges behind square for one run.

18.5 1 Full toss, outside off. Samad rocks back and drives for a single run.

18.4 6 And another! Full toss, on line. Samad gets on the back foot and pulls for 6 runs.

18.3 6 And again! Back of a length from Abbas Afridi, pitching outside off. Samad moves onto the back foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

18.2 6 MAXIMUM! On a good line and length. Samad gets forward and sweeps back behind square for a half dozen runs.

18.1 1lb Yorker, pitching outside leg. Babar Azam rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a flick, resulting in a single leg bye.

17.6 2 Yorker, pitching outside off once more. Samad pushes forward and punches a drive for two runs on the leg side.

17.5 1 Yorker, outside off stump again. Babar Azam gets forward and drives for 1 run.

17.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam goes back and punches a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

17.3 1 Good line and length from Mir Hamza. Samad goes back and plays a flick for a single run.

17.2 . Good length from Mir Hamza, pitching outside off. Samad gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

17.1 1 Yorker, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Babar Azam gets forward and drives for a run down the ground.

16.6 W OUT! Abbas Afridi breaks through! On a good length, outside off stump. Bracewell moves onto the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Azam Khan

16.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Bracewell goes back and drives

16.4 6 SIX! Good length, outside off again. Bracewell gets forward and eases a drive on the leg side for six runs.

16.3 W OUT! Abbas Afridi gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and drives poorly, and is spectacularly caught by Arshad on the off side.

16.2 4 FOUR! Yorker, on line again. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

16.1 1 Full toss, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam gets forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

15.6 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs.

15.5 3 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and flicks for two runs. An error in the field allows the batters to complete one overthrow.

15.4 6 SIX! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and drives on the leg side for six runs.

15.3 1 On a good line and length from Zampa. Kusal Mendis rocks back and plays a sloppy pull for 1 run.

15.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

15.1 1 Kusal Mendis brings up his century! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Kusal Mendis. He moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run behind square.

14.6 1 Short of a length, outside off. Kusal Mendis goes back and drives through the off side field for 1 run.

14.5 . Short, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kusal Mendis rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a late cut

14.4 1 Hamza Sohail drops one in short, pitching on a good line. Babar Azam goes back and drives for a single run down the ground.

14.3 2 DROPPED! Short ball, on line. Babar Azam goes back and drives averagely for a pair of runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

14.2 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Hamza Sohail, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

14.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Kusal Mendis rocks back and guides a cut back behind point for a run.

13.6 1 Good length from Abbas Afridi, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and drives back behind point for a run.

13.5 1 Yorker, on line. Babar Azam gets forward and defends for a single run.

13.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a pull

13.3 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Kusal Mendis rocks back and flicks for a single run behind square.

13.2 4 And again! On a good length, outside off once more. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

13.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis gets forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

12.6 1 On a good line and length from Zampa. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

12.5 6 SIX! Good length from Zampa, outside off. Kusal Mendis advances and drives for six runs through the off side.

12.4 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Zampa. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs.

12.3 1 Full toss, on leg stump and angling across Babar Azam. He gets on the back foot and flicks for one run.

12.2 2 On a good line and length. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and drives for 2 runs through the off side field.

12.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

11.6 2 Good length from Khushdil Shah, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis goes back and drives through the off side field for a pair of runs.

11.5 2 Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across Kusal Mendis. He rocks back and pulls for 2 runs.

11.4 4 FOUR! Good length from Khushdil Shah, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis rocks back and guides a cut through point for 4 runs.

11.4 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

11.3 1 Khushdil Shah pitches one up, on line. Babar Azam gets forward and drives for a single run on the on side.

11.2 1 Good length, outside off. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and drives for a run down the ground.

11.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Kusal Mendis rocks back and plays a pull for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

10.6 4 And another! Fifty comes up for Babar Azam with a boundary! On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs back behind square.

10.5 4 And another! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and punches a drive for four runs through the off side field.

10.4 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

10.3 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and plays a flick for one run.

10.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam goes back and flicks back behind square for one run.

10.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and plays a cut back through point for a run.

9.6 2 Good length from Zampa, outside off stump once again. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for a couple of runs.

9.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

9.4 1 Zampa pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Kusal Mendis. He gets forward and flicks for 1 run.

9.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a flick for a single run.

9.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off again. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side for a run.

9.1 1 Yorker, outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives for a run on the off side.

8.6 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Yorker, outside off. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs on the off side.

8.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Hamza Sohail, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kusal Mendis rocks back and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

8.4 1 Short ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

8.3 . Very short ball, on a good line. Babar Azam goes back but misses while trying a pull

8.2 2 Back of a length from Hamza Sohail, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam rocks back and cuts for two runs.

8.1 3 Kusal Mendis brings up his fifty! On a good length, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and punches a drive for three runs through the off side.

7.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Kusal Mendis. He gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

7.5 . Good line and length. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and defends

7.4 6 SIX! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

7.3 2 Zampa pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for a pair of runs.

7.2 1 On a good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Babar Azam pushes forward and flicks for a run back behind square.

7.1 1 Good line and length. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and flicks for a run.

6.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and inside edges

6.5 1 On a good line and length from Khushdil Shah. Kusal Mendis gets forward and plays a flick for a run.

6.4 1 Full, on a good line. Babar Azam pushes forward and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

6.3 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

6.2 1 On a good length, outside off. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and flicks for one run.

6.1 1 Full, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Kusal Mendis. He moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

5.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

5.5 1 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and plays a cut back through point for a run.

5.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump again. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run through the off side.

5.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and plays a late cut for 4 runs behind point.

5.2 1 Good length from Mir Hamza, pitching outside off again. Babar Azam gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run through the off side field.

5.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam goes back and plays a cut behind point for four runs.

4.6 4 And another! Short ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Kusal Mendis rocks back and plays a pull for four runs back behind square. The ball is misfielded.

4.5 4 DROPPED! Good length, outside off. Kusal Mendis rocks back and scoops averagely for four runs back behind square. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Hamza Sohail.

4.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis goes back and plays a cut back through point for four runs.

4.3 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and punches a drive

4.2 . Very short, pitching on a good line. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the helmet while trying to play a pull

4.1 1 Abbas Afridi pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and flicks back behind square for a run.

3.6 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angled across Babar Azam. He gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a single run.

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

3.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and drives

3.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Babar Azam advances down the pitch and plays a pull for four runs.

3.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Babar Azam rocks back and drives

2.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

2.6 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

2.5 . Good length from Hamza Sohail, pitching outside off once again. Kusal Mendis gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

2.4 . Yorker, pitching outside off again. Kusal Mendis gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

2.3 . Good length from Hamza Sohail, pitching outside off stump once more. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and defends

2.3 1w Wide. Pitching far outside off.

2.2 1 Good length, outside off once again. Babar Azam gets on the back foot and drives for one run on the off side.

2.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

1.6 6 SIX MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs behind square.

1.5 6 SIX! Short, on line. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

1.4 . Back of a length from Mir Hamza, outside off. Kusal Mendis goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Babar Azam moves onto the back foot and drives for a run through the off side.

1.2 . Good line and length from Mir Hamza. Babar Azam pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.1 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Babar Azam moves onto the front foot and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

0.6 . Good length from Khushdil Shah, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and defends

0.5 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Babar Azam rocks back and plays a flick for a single run back behind square.

0.4 . On a good length, outside off stump. Babar Azam gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 1 Good line and length. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and drives for one run.