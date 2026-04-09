Results Score Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Pakistan Super League 09.04.2026

T20

KKI
KKI

87

PZA
PZA

246

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Khan Azamwicket keeper25273192.59
Baig Saadbatsman141130127.27
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Rana Nahidbowler41731.7500
Muqeem Sufiyan401834.500

Latest Highlights

16.1
W

OUT! Iftikhar Ahmed gets the wicket! Good length, outside off. Mir Hamza advances but misses while attempting a drive, Kusal Mendis swiftly whips the bails off, and Mir Hamza has to depart

15.6
.

Good length, outside off. Hamza Sohail goes back but makes no contact while trying a drive

15.5
.

Dropped in short by Rana, outside off. Hamza Sohail rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

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