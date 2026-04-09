Results Score Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi T20 Pakistan Super League 09.04.2026
Best Players
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Rana Nahidbowler
|4
|1
|7
|3
|1.75
|0
|0
|Muqeem Sufiyan
|4
|0
|18
|3
|4.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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16.1
W
OUT! Iftikhar Ahmed gets the wicket! Good length, outside off. Mir Hamza advances but misses while attempting a drive, Kusal Mendis swiftly whips the bails off, and Mir Hamza has to depart
15.6
.
Good length, outside off. Hamza Sohail goes back but makes no contact while trying a drive
15.5
.
Dropped in short by Rana, outside off. Hamza Sohail rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull