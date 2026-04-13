19.6 1 Faisal Akram defends for a run.

19.5 . 0 runs

19.4 1 Siddle defends for a single run.

19.3 W wicket (caught - Mohammad Nawaz)

19.2 2 Mohammad Nawaz defends for a couple of runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! Mohammad Nawaz defends for 4 runs.

18.6 W wicket (caught - Mohammad Wasim)

18.6 1 wide

18.5 . 0 runs

18.4 1 Mohammad Nawaz defends for a run.

18.3 . Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Mohammad Nawaz. He moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

18.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz advances and slices a cut down the ground.

18.1 . Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nawaz gets on the front foot but decides to just let it travel through to the keeper untouched

17.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

17.5 1 Mohammad Wasim defends for a single run.

17.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Mohammad Wasim gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a glance

17.3 2 On a good line and length from Shoriful Islam once again. Mohammad Wasim moves onto the front foot and pulls for 2 runs.

17.2 . Short of a length, on line. Mohammad Wasim ducks out of the way

17.1 1lb Mohammad Nawaz plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

16.6 1 Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

16.5 1 Good line and length. Mohammad Wasim moves down the pitch and pulls sloppily for a single run back behind square.

16.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Mohammad Wasim moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

16.4 . 0 runs

16.3 W OUT! Rana breaks through! Back of a length from Rana, outside off. Minhas moves onto the back foot and lofts a cut, but is caught by Babar Azam down the ground.

16.2 1 Rana pitches one up, outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz pushes forward and cuts for 1 run.

16.1 2 Mohammad Nawaz defends for 2 runs.

15.6 1 Iftikhar Ahmed pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Mohammad Nawaz pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

15.5 1 Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, outside off. Minhas goes back and cuts for 1 run.

15.4 1 Mohammad Nawaz defends for a single run.

15.3 2 Mohammad Nawaz defends for a couple of runs.

15.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz gets on the front foot and defends

15.1 W OUT! Iftikhar Ahmed gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off. Shan Masood gets forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Samad on the off side.

14.6 2 Minhas defends for a pair of runs.

14.5 1 Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for a run.

14.4 4 And again! Shan Masood defends for four runs.

14.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside off. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

14.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for four runs.

14.2 1 wide

14.2 1 wide

14.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

13.6 . 0 runs

13.5 1 Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for a run.

13.4 1 Minhas plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

13.3 W wicket (bowled - Turner)

13.3 1 wide

13.2 1 Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.1 2 Shan Masood defends for a couple of runs.

12.6 1 Full toss, outside off once again. Shan Masood gets forward and cuts for a run.

12.5 1 Full ball, outside off again. Turner gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

12.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives

12.3 1 Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for a run.

12.2 1 Turner defends for a single run.

12.1 1 Shan Masood defends for a single run.

11.6 1 Good length, outside off once again. Shan Masood rocks back and flicks for a single run.

11.5 1 Full, outside off. Turner pushes forward and slices a cut for a run.

11.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, on line. Turner gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

11.3 4 FOUR! Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Turner gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

11.2 . Good length, outside off stump. Turner moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

11.1 1 Shan Masood defends for a single run.

10.6 2 Full ball, outside off. Turner pushes forward and lofts a drive for two runs behind point.

10.5 1 Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for one run.

10.4 1 Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside leg stump. Turner rocks back and plays a flick behind square for a run.

10.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

10.2 2 Rana pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Shan Masood pushes forward and flicks for two runs.

10.1 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Rana, pitching on a good line. Shan Masood goes back and lifts a pull for four runs behind square.

9.6 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off once again. Turner pushes forward and skies a sweep for six runs.

9.5 . Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside off once again. Turner pushes forward and inside edges back behind square.

9.4 . Muqeem pitches one up, outside off stump. Turner gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps. Peshawar Zalmi appeal, however Turner is given not out.

9.3 W OUT! LBW. Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Philippe pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. Umpire Rashid Riaz gives Philippe out LBW, but Philippe signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Philippe is given out.

9.2 1 Shan Masood defends for a single run.

9.1 W wicket (caught - Smith)

9.1 1 wide

8.6 1 Smith defends for 1 run.

8.5 4 FOUR! Smith plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

8.4 . 0 runs

8.3 . 0 runs

8.2 . 0 runs

8.1 . 0 runs

7.6 1 Smith defends for one run.

7.5 1 Philippe defends for a run.

7.4 1 Smith plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

7.3 . 0 runs

7.2 1 Philippe plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

7.1 1 Smith plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.6 2 Philippe plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

6.5 1 Smith defends for 1 run.

6.4 1 Philippe plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.3 4 And another! Philippe plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

6.2 4 FOUR! Philippe defends for four runs.

6.1 1 Smith plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

5.6 1 Smith plays a defensive stroke for one run.

5.5 1 Philippe plays a defensive stroke for a run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Philippe defends for 4 runs.

5.3 1 Smith defends for 1 run.

5.2 1lb Philippe defends for a single leg bye.

5.1 . 0 runs

4.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Smith goes back and cuts

4.5 1 Philippe defends for a single run.

4.4 4 And another! Good length from Bracewell, outside off stump again. Philippe goes back and pulls for four runs.

4.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Bracewell, pitching outside off. Philippe gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

4.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Smith gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

4.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Smith gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

3.6 1 Short of a length, outside leg and angling across. Smith goes back and defends behind square on the on side for 1 run.

3.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Smith advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

3.4 . 0 runs

3.3 1 Philippe plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Smith rocks back and slices a cut for one run.

3.1 2 On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Smith gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 2 runs.

2.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Philippe gets on the back foot and pulls down the ground.

2.5 4 FOUR! Philippe defends for four runs.

2.4 W wicket (caught - Sahibzada Farhan)

2.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

2.2 1 Smith defends for a run.

2.1 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Smith advances and cuts for four runs.

1.6 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and flicks for four runs.

1.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Smith gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

1.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and defends for one run.

1.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

1.2 1 Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Smith pushes forward and defends for one run through the off side.

1.1 1lb Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Sahibzada Farhan. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind square for a leg bye.

0.6 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Smith gets on the back foot and defends on the leg side for 2 runs.

0.5 1 Sahibzada Farhan defends for one run.

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 2 Sahibzada Farhan defends for two runs.

0.3 1 wide

0.2 1 Smith defends for a run.

0.2 1 wide

0.1 1 Sahibzada Farhan plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

19.6 1 Aamer Jamal defends for a single run.

19.6 2w Wide. Samad defends for a couple of wides.

19.5 . 0 runs

19.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Aamer Jamal. He moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

19.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Samad rocks back and pulls for 1 run behind square.

19.2 1lb Back of a length from Siddle, on a good line. Aamer Jamal gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for 1 leg bye.

19.1 W wicket (caught - Iftikhar Ahmed)

18.6 1 Iftikhar Ahmed plays a defensive stroke for a run.

18.5 6 MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Iftikhar Ahmed goes back and pulls back behind square for six runs.

18.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off again. Iftikhar Ahmed gets forward and cuts for four runs behind point.

18.3 1 Full toss, outside off. Samad rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

18.3 1w Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Samad gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying a unknown

18.2 1lb Pitching on a good line and length. Iftikhar Ahmed goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull, resulting in one leg bye. Multan Sultans appeal, however umpire Wharf gives Iftikhar Ahmed not out.

18.1 1 Mohammad Wasim pitches one up, outside leg and angled across Samad. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run behind square.

17.6 W OUT! Caught. Short, on line. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Mohammad Nawaz

17.5 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

17.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and cuts for 4 runs.

17.4 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Ismail, on line.

17.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Samad moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for 1 run back through point. The ball is misfielded.

17.2 W OUT! Ismail breaks through! Short, pitching on leg and angled across Bracewell. Bracewell plays a defensive stroke, and is caught by Shan Masood back behind square.

17.1 1 Ismail drops one in short, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kusal Mendis rocks back and pulls for a run.

17.1 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Kusal Mendis pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

16.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Bracewell. He advances down the pitch and plays a scoop for four runs behind square.

16.5 . Full, pitching outside off once more. Bracewell gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

16.4 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and guides a cut for one run.

16.3 1 Back of a length from Siddle, outside off. Bracewell gets on the front foot and cuts for a single run.

16.2 6 MAXIMUM! Bracewell defends for a half dozen runs.

16.1 1 Back of a length from Siddle, outside off. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for a single run.

15.6 1 Back of a length from Faisal Akram, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis steps back and slices a mediocre cut for one run.

15.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Bracewell gets on the front foot and cuts for one run.

15.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and plays a switch hit for a run.

15.3 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

15.2 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis goes back and cuts shakily

15.1 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Bracewell rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.6 4 FOUR MORE! Kusal Mendis defends for four runs.

14.5 4 And again! Kusal Mendis brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

14.4 4 FOUR! Kusal Mendis defends for four runs.

14.3 1 Bracewell defends for one run.

14.2 W OUT! Mohammad Wasim breaks through! Short, on line again. Yousaf rocks back and lifts a pull, but is caught by Shan Masood

14.1 6 SIX! Good line and length from Mohammad Wasim. Yousaf gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

13.6 2 Kusal Mendis defends for a couple of runs.

13.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis rocks back and plays a cut

13.4 6 And again! Pitching on a good line and length. Kusal Mendis moves down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis advances and skies a drive over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

13.2 1 Yousaf plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

13.1 . 0 runs

12.6 1 Short ball, on line. Yousaf goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

12.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and cuts for 1 run.

12.4 1 Back of a length from Siddle, on line. Yousaf moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

12.3 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Kusal Mendis creates space and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

12.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kusal Mendis creates space and cuts

12.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and eases a drive

11.6 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Yousaf gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

11.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and slices a cut for a run back behind point.

11.4 1 Yousaf plays a defensive stroke for a run.

11.3 1 Faisal Akram pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

11.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Yousaf gets forward and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

11.1 . Faisal Akram pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Yousaf pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.6 . 0 runs

10.5 1 Yousaf defends for a single run.

10.4 . 0 runs

10.3 1 Kusal Mendis defends for a run.

10.2 6 MAXIMUM! Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

10.1 1 Yousaf defends for one run.

9.6 2 Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

9.5 1 Yousaf defends for 1 run.

9.4 . 0 runs

9.3 4 Yousaf lets it pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot, and the ball rolls away for 4 byes.

9.2 6 MAXIMUM! Yousaf defends for 6 runs.

9.1 1 Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for one run.

8.6 . 0 runs

8.5 . 0 runs

8.4 2 Yousaf plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

8.3 1 Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.2 . 0 runs

8.1 1 Yousaf defends for a single run.

7.6 1 Yousaf defends for one run.

7.5 W wicket (caught - Babar Azam)

7.4 1 Kusal Mendis defends for a run.

7.3 4 FOUR! Kusal Mendis defends for 4 runs.

7.2 1 Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.1 1 Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.6 1 Kusal Mendis defends for a run.

6.5 1 Babar Azam defends for a run.

6.4 1 Kusal Mendis defends for one run.

6.3 1 Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.2 1 Kusal Mendis defends for one run.

6.1 1 Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for a run.

5.6 1 Babar Azam defends for a single run.

5.5 . 0 runs

5.4 2 Babar Azam defends for two runs.

5.3 . 0 runs

5.2 1 Kusal Mendis defends for 1 run.

5.1 4 FOUR! Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

4.6 1 Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

4.5 1 Kusal Mendis defends for 1 run.

4.4 1 Kusal Mendis defends for one run.

4.3 W wicket (caught - Mohammad Haris)

4.2 . 0 runs

4.1 4 FOUR! Mohammad Haris defends for 4 runs.

3.6 . 0 runs

3.5 . 0 runs

3.4 1 Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.3 4 FOUR! Mohammad Haris defends for four runs.

3.2 1 Babar Azam defends for a run.

3.1 . 0 runs

2.6 6 And another! Mohammad Haris defends for 6 runs.

2.5 6 MAXIMUM! Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

2.4 1 Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.3 6 MAXIMUM! Babar Azam defends for a half dozen runs.

2.2 1 Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.1 1 Babar Azam defends for one run.

1.6 1 Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

1.5 1 Mohammad Haris defends for a run.

1.4 6 SIX! Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

1.3 . 0 runs

1.2 . 0 runs

1.1 . 0 runs

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 . 0 runs

0.4 1 Mohammad Haris defends for one run.

0.3 . 0 runs

0.2 4 And again! Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.