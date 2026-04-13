Highlights Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans T20 Pakistan Super League 13.04.2026

T20

PZA
PZA

196

MUS
MUS

172

19.6
1

Faisal Akram defends for a run.

19.5
.

0 runs

19.4
1

Siddle defends for a single run.

19.3
W

wicket (caught - Mohammad Nawaz)

19.2
2

Mohammad Nawaz defends for a couple of runs.

19.1
4

FOUR! Mohammad Nawaz defends for 4 runs.

18.6
W

wicket (caught - Mohammad Wasim)

18.6
1

wide

18.5
.

0 runs

18.4
1

Mohammad Nawaz defends for a run.

18.3
.

Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Mohammad Nawaz. He moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

18.2
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz advances and slices a cut down the ground.

18.1
.

Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nawaz gets on the front foot but decides to just let it travel through to the keeper untouched

17.6
1

Full ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

17.5
1

Mohammad Wasim defends for a single run.

17.4
.

Good length, pitching outside off. Mohammad Wasim gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a glance

17.3
2

On a good line and length from Shoriful Islam once again. Mohammad Wasim moves onto the front foot and pulls for 2 runs.

17.2
.

Short of a length, on line. Mohammad Wasim ducks out of the way

17.1
1lb

Mohammad Nawaz plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

16.6
1

Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

16.5
1

Good line and length. Mohammad Wasim moves down the pitch and pulls sloppily for a single run back behind square.

16.5
1w

Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Mohammad Wasim moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

16.4
.

0 runs

16.3
W

OUT! Rana breaks through! Back of a length from Rana, outside off. Minhas moves onto the back foot and lofts a cut, but is caught by Babar Azam down the ground.

16.2
1

Rana pitches one up, outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz pushes forward and cuts for 1 run.

16.1
2

Mohammad Nawaz defends for 2 runs.

15.6
1

Iftikhar Ahmed pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Mohammad Nawaz pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.

15.5
1

Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, outside off. Minhas goes back and cuts for 1 run.

15.4
1

Mohammad Nawaz defends for a single run.

15.3
2

Mohammad Nawaz defends for a couple of runs.

15.2
.

Full ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz gets on the front foot and defends

15.1
W

OUT! Iftikhar Ahmed gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off. Shan Masood gets forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Samad on the off side.

14.6
2

Minhas defends for a pair of runs.

14.5
1

Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for a run.

14.4
4

And again! Shan Masood defends for four runs.

14.3
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside off. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.

14.2
4

FOUR! Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for four runs.

14.2
1

wide

14.2
1

wide

14.1
4

FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

13.6
.

0 runs

13.5
1

Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for a run.

13.4
1

Minhas plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

13.3
W

wicket (bowled - Turner)

13.3
1

wide

13.2
1

Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for one run.

13.1
2

Shan Masood defends for a couple of runs.

12.6
1

Full toss, outside off once again. Shan Masood gets forward and cuts for a run.

12.5
1

Full ball, outside off again. Turner gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.

12.4
.

Pitched up, pitching outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives

12.3
1

Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for a run.

12.2
1

Turner defends for a single run.

12.1
1

Shan Masood defends for a single run.

11.6
1

Good length, outside off once again. Shan Masood rocks back and flicks for a single run.

11.5
1

Full, outside off. Turner pushes forward and slices a cut for a run.

11.4
4

Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, on line. Turner gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.

11.3
4

FOUR! Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Turner gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.

11.2
.

Good length, outside off stump. Turner moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

11.1
1

Shan Masood defends for a single run.

10.6
2

Full ball, outside off. Turner pushes forward and lofts a drive for two runs behind point.

10.5
1

Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for one run.

10.4
1

Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside leg stump. Turner rocks back and plays a flick behind square for a run.

10.3
1

Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.

10.2
2

Rana pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Shan Masood pushes forward and flicks for two runs.

10.1
4

FOUR! Dropped in short by Rana, pitching on a good line. Shan Masood goes back and lifts a pull for four runs behind square.

9.6
6

SIX! On a good length, outside off once again. Turner pushes forward and skies a sweep for six runs.

9.5
.

Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside off once again. Turner pushes forward and inside edges back behind square.

9.4
.

Muqeem pitches one up, outside off stump. Turner gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps. Peshawar Zalmi appeal, however Turner is given not out.

9.3
W

OUT! LBW. Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Philippe pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. Umpire Rashid Riaz gives Philippe out LBW, but Philippe signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Philippe is given out.

9.2
1

Shan Masood defends for a single run.

9.1
W

wicket (caught - Smith)

9.1
1

wide

8.6
1

Smith defends for 1 run.

8.5
4

FOUR! Smith plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

8.4
.

0 runs

8.3
.

0 runs

8.2
.

0 runs

8.1
.

0 runs

7.6
1

Smith defends for one run.

7.5
1

Philippe defends for a run.

7.4
1

Smith plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

7.3
.

0 runs

7.2
1

Philippe plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

7.1
1

Smith plays a defensive stroke for a run.

6.6
2

Philippe plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

6.5
1

Smith defends for 1 run.

6.4
1

Philippe plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

6.3
4

And another! Philippe plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

6.2
4

FOUR! Philippe defends for four runs.

6.1
1

Smith plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

5.6
1

Smith plays a defensive stroke for one run.

5.5
1

Philippe plays a defensive stroke for a run.

5.4
4

FOUR! Philippe defends for 4 runs.

5.3
1

Smith defends for 1 run.

5.2
1lb

Philippe defends for a single leg bye.

5.1
.

0 runs

4.6
.

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Smith goes back and cuts

4.5
1

Philippe defends for a single run.

4.4
4

And another! Good length from Bracewell, outside off stump again. Philippe goes back and pulls for four runs.

4.3
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Bracewell, pitching outside off. Philippe gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

4.2
1

Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Smith gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

4.1
4

FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Smith gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

3.6
1

Short of a length, outside leg and angling across. Smith goes back and defends behind square on the on side for 1 run.

3.5
.

Short of a length, pitching outside off. Smith advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

3.4
.

0 runs

3.3
1

Philippe plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.2
1

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Smith rocks back and slices a cut for one run.

3.1
2

On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Smith gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 2 runs.

2.6
.

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Philippe gets on the back foot and pulls down the ground.

2.5
4

FOUR! Philippe defends for four runs.

2.4
W

wicket (caught - Sahibzada Farhan)

2.3
4

FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

2.2
1

Smith defends for a run.

2.1
4

FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Smith advances and cuts for four runs.

1.6
4

FOUR! Good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and flicks for four runs.

1.5
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Smith gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

1.4
1

On a good length, pitching outside off again. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and defends for one run.

1.3
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.

1.2
1

Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Smith pushes forward and defends for one run through the off side.

1.1
1lb

Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Sahibzada Farhan. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind square for a leg bye.

0.6
2

Pitching on a good line and length. Smith gets on the back foot and defends on the leg side for 2 runs.

0.5
1

Sahibzada Farhan defends for one run.

0.4
.

0 runs

0.3
2

Sahibzada Farhan defends for two runs.

0.3
1

wide

0.2
1

Smith defends for a run.

0.2
1

wide

0.1
1

Sahibzada Farhan plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

19.6
1

Aamer Jamal defends for a single run.

19.6
2w

Wide. Samad defends for a couple of wides.

19.5
.

0 runs

19.4
1

Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Aamer Jamal. He moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

19.3
1

Short of a length, on a good line. Samad rocks back and pulls for 1 run behind square.

19.2
1lb

Back of a length from Siddle, on a good line. Aamer Jamal gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for 1 leg bye.

19.1
W

wicket (caught - Iftikhar Ahmed)

18.6
1

Iftikhar Ahmed plays a defensive stroke for a run.

18.5
6

MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Iftikhar Ahmed goes back and pulls back behind square for six runs.

18.4
4

FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off again. Iftikhar Ahmed gets forward and cuts for four runs behind point.

18.3
1

Full toss, outside off. Samad rocks back and pulls for 1 run.

18.3
1w

Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Samad gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying a unknown

18.2
1lb

Pitching on a good line and length. Iftikhar Ahmed goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull, resulting in one leg bye. Multan Sultans appeal, however umpire Wharf gives Iftikhar Ahmed not out.

18.1
1

Mohammad Wasim pitches one up, outside leg and angled across Samad. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run behind square.

17.6
W

OUT! Caught. Short, on line. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Mohammad Nawaz

17.5
.

Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

17.4
4

FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and cuts for 4 runs.

17.4
1w

Wide. Dropped in short by Ismail, on line.

17.3
1

Short of a length, outside off stump. Samad moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for 1 run back through point. The ball is misfielded.

17.2
W

OUT! Ismail breaks through! Short, pitching on leg and angled across Bracewell. Bracewell plays a defensive stroke, and is caught by Shan Masood back behind square.

17.1
1

Ismail drops one in short, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kusal Mendis rocks back and pulls for a run.

17.1
1w

Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Kusal Mendis pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep

16.6
4

FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Bracewell. He advances down the pitch and plays a scoop for four runs behind square.

16.5
.

Full, pitching outside off once more. Bracewell gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

16.4
1

Short of a length, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and guides a cut for one run.

16.3
1

Back of a length from Siddle, outside off. Bracewell gets on the front foot and cuts for a single run.

16.2
6

MAXIMUM! Bracewell defends for a half dozen runs.

16.1
1

Back of a length from Siddle, outside off. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for a single run.

15.6
1

Back of a length from Faisal Akram, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis steps back and slices a mediocre cut for one run.

15.5
1

Length ball, outside off. Bracewell gets on the front foot and cuts for one run.

15.4
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and plays a switch hit for a run.

15.3
2

Back of a length, on a good line. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

15.2
.

Short of a length, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis goes back and cuts shakily

15.1
1

On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Bracewell rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

14.6
4

FOUR MORE! Kusal Mendis defends for four runs.

14.5
4

And again! Kusal Mendis brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

14.4
4

FOUR! Kusal Mendis defends for four runs.

14.3
1

Bracewell defends for one run.

14.2
W

OUT! Mohammad Wasim breaks through! Short, on line again. Yousaf rocks back and lifts a pull, but is caught by Shan Masood

14.1
6

SIX! Good line and length from Mohammad Wasim. Yousaf gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 6 runs down the ground.

13.6
2

Kusal Mendis defends for a couple of runs.

13.5
.

Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis rocks back and plays a cut

13.4
6

And again! Pitching on a good line and length. Kusal Mendis moves down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.

13.3
6

MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis advances and skies a drive over the off side field for a half dozen runs.

13.2
1

Yousaf plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

13.1
.

0 runs

12.6
1

Short ball, on line. Yousaf goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

12.5
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and cuts for 1 run.

12.4
1

Back of a length from Siddle, on line. Yousaf moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

12.3
1

Back of a length, outside off again. Kusal Mendis creates space and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

12.2
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kusal Mendis creates space and cuts

12.1
.

Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and eases a drive

11.6
6

SIX! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Yousaf gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

11.5
1

Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and slices a cut for a run back behind point.

11.4
1

Yousaf plays a defensive stroke for a run.

11.3
1

Faisal Akram pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.

11.2
1

Full ball, on a good line. Yousaf gets forward and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

11.1
.

Faisal Akram pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Yousaf pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

10.6
.

0 runs

10.5
1

Yousaf defends for a single run.

10.4
.

0 runs

10.3
1

Kusal Mendis defends for a run.

10.2
6

MAXIMUM! Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.

10.1
1

Yousaf defends for one run.

9.6
2

Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

9.5
1

Yousaf defends for 1 run.

9.4
.

0 runs

9.3
4

Yousaf lets it pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot, and the ball rolls away for 4 byes.

9.2
6

MAXIMUM! Yousaf defends for 6 runs.

9.1
1

Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for one run.

8.6
.

0 runs

8.5
.

0 runs

8.4
2

Yousaf plays a defensive stroke for two runs.

8.3
1

Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

8.2
.

0 runs

8.1
1

Yousaf defends for a single run.

7.6
1

Yousaf defends for one run.

7.5
W

wicket (caught - Babar Azam)

7.4
1

Kusal Mendis defends for a run.

7.3
4

FOUR! Kusal Mendis defends for 4 runs.

7.2
1

Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for a run.

7.1
1

Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.6
1

Kusal Mendis defends for a run.

6.5
1

Babar Azam defends for a run.

6.4
1

Kusal Mendis defends for one run.

6.3
1

Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for one run.

6.2
1

Kusal Mendis defends for one run.

6.1
1

Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for a run.

5.6
1

Babar Azam defends for a single run.

5.5
.

0 runs

5.4
2

Babar Azam defends for two runs.

5.3
.

0 runs

5.2
1

Kusal Mendis defends for 1 run.

5.1
4

FOUR! Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

4.6
1

Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

4.5
1

Kusal Mendis defends for 1 run.

4.4
1

Kusal Mendis defends for one run.

4.3
W

wicket (caught - Mohammad Haris)

4.2
.

0 runs

4.1
4

FOUR! Mohammad Haris defends for 4 runs.

3.6
.

0 runs

3.5
.

0 runs

3.4
1

Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

3.3
4

FOUR! Mohammad Haris defends for four runs.

3.2
1

Babar Azam defends for a run.

3.1
.

0 runs

2.6
6

And another! Mohammad Haris defends for 6 runs.

2.5
6

MAXIMUM! Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

2.4
1

Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.3
6

MAXIMUM! Babar Azam defends for a half dozen runs.

2.2
1

Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for one run.

2.1
1

Babar Azam defends for one run.

1.6
1

Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

1.5
1

Mohammad Haris defends for a run.

1.4
6

SIX! Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.

1.3
.

0 runs

1.2
.

0 runs

1.1
.

0 runs

0.6
.

0 runs

0.5
.

0 runs

0.4
1

Mohammad Haris defends for one run.

0.3
.

0 runs

0.2
4

And again! Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

0.1
4

FOUR! Mohammad Haris defends for four runs.