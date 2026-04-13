Highlights Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans T20 Pakistan Super League 13.04.2026
Faisal Akram defends for a run.
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Siddle defends for a single run.
wicket (caught - Mohammad Nawaz)
Mohammad Nawaz defends for a couple of runs.
FOUR! Mohammad Nawaz defends for 4 runs.
wicket (caught - Mohammad Wasim)
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Mohammad Nawaz defends for a run.
Back of a length, on leg stump and angled across Mohammad Nawaz. He moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz advances and slices a cut down the ground.
Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nawaz gets on the front foot but decides to just let it travel through to the keeper untouched
Full ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.
Mohammad Wasim defends for a single run.
Good length, pitching outside off. Mohammad Wasim gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a glance
On a good line and length from Shoriful Islam once again. Mohammad Wasim moves onto the front foot and pulls for 2 runs.
Short of a length, on line. Mohammad Wasim ducks out of the way
Mohammad Nawaz plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.
Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside off. Mohammad Nawaz moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Good line and length. Mohammad Wasim moves down the pitch and pulls sloppily for a single run back behind square.
Wide. Back of a length, too wide outside leg. Mohammad Wasim moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull
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OUT! Rana breaks through! Back of a length from Rana, outside off. Minhas moves onto the back foot and lofts a cut, but is caught by Babar Azam down the ground.
Rana pitches one up, outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz pushes forward and cuts for 1 run.
Mohammad Nawaz defends for 2 runs.
Iftikhar Ahmed pitches one up, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Mohammad Nawaz pushes forward and plays a flick for a run.
Good length from Iftikhar Ahmed, outside off. Minhas goes back and cuts for 1 run.
Mohammad Nawaz defends for a single run.
Mohammad Nawaz defends for a couple of runs.
Full ball, outside off stump. Mohammad Nawaz gets on the front foot and defends
OUT! Iftikhar Ahmed gets the wicket! Full, pitching outside off. Shan Masood gets forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Samad on the off side.
Minhas defends for a pair of runs.
Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for a run.
And again! Shan Masood defends for four runs.
Back-to-back boundaries! Full, pitching outside off. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and eases a drive for four runs on the off side.
FOUR! Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and flicks behind square for four runs.
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FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and edges for 4 runs back behind point.
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Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Minhas plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
wicket (bowled - Turner)
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Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Shan Masood defends for a couple of runs.
Full toss, outside off once again. Shan Masood gets forward and cuts for a run.
Full ball, outside off again. Turner gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run on the off side.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and drives
Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Turner defends for a single run.
Shan Masood defends for a single run.
Good length, outside off once again. Shan Masood rocks back and flicks for a single run.
Full, outside off. Turner pushes forward and slices a cut for a run.
Back-to-back boundaries! Full ball, on line. Turner gets forward and flicks for 4 runs.
FOUR! Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Turner gets forward and sweeps for 4 runs back behind square.
Good length, outside off stump. Turner moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut
Shan Masood defends for a single run.
Full ball, outside off. Turner pushes forward and lofts a drive for two runs behind point.
Shan Masood plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Back of a length from Rana, pitching outside leg stump. Turner rocks back and plays a flick behind square for a run.
Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood gets forward and punches a drive for a single run.
Rana pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Shan Masood pushes forward and flicks for two runs.
FOUR! Dropped in short by Rana, pitching on a good line. Shan Masood goes back and lifts a pull for four runs behind square.
SIX! On a good length, outside off once again. Turner pushes forward and skies a sweep for six runs.
Good length from Muqeem, pitching outside off once again. Turner pushes forward and inside edges back behind square.
Muqeem pitches one up, outside off stump. Turner gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps. Peshawar Zalmi appeal, however Turner is given not out.
OUT! LBW. Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Philippe pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. Umpire Rashid Riaz gives Philippe out LBW, but Philippe signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Philippe is given out.
Shan Masood defends for a single run.
wicket (caught - Smith)
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Smith defends for 1 run.
FOUR! Smith plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
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Smith defends for one run.
Philippe defends for a run.
Smith plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
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Philippe plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Smith plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Philippe plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.
Smith defends for 1 run.
Philippe plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
And another! Philippe plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
FOUR! Philippe defends for four runs.
Smith plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Smith plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Philippe plays a defensive stroke for a run.
FOUR! Philippe defends for 4 runs.
Smith defends for 1 run.
Philippe defends for a single leg bye.
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Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Smith goes back and cuts
Philippe defends for a single run.
And another! Good length from Bracewell, outside off stump again. Philippe goes back and pulls for four runs.
FOUR! Back of a length from Bracewell, pitching outside off. Philippe gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.
Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Smith gets on the back foot and plays a flick for 1 run.
FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Smith gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.
Short of a length, outside leg and angling across. Smith goes back and defends behind square on the on side for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Smith advances down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut
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Philippe plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Smith rocks back and slices a cut for one run.
On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Smith gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 2 runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Philippe gets on the back foot and pulls down the ground.
FOUR! Philippe defends for four runs.
wicket (caught - Sahibzada Farhan)
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.
Smith defends for a run.
FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Smith advances and cuts for four runs.
FOUR! Good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward and flicks for four runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Smith gets on the front foot and defends for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off again. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and defends for one run.
FOUR! Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and outside edges for four runs back behind point.
Back of a length from Shoriful Islam, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Smith pushes forward and defends for one run through the off side.
Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Sahibzada Farhan. He moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke back behind square for a leg bye.
Pitching on a good line and length. Smith gets on the back foot and defends on the leg side for 2 runs.
Sahibzada Farhan defends for one run.
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Sahibzada Farhan defends for two runs.
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Smith defends for a run.
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Sahibzada Farhan plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Aamer Jamal defends for a single run.
Wide. Samad defends for a couple of wides.
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Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across Aamer Jamal. He moves onto the front foot and pulls for 1 run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Samad rocks back and pulls for 1 run behind square.
Back of a length from Siddle, on a good line. Aamer Jamal gets on the back foot and pulls averagely for 1 leg bye.
wicket (caught - Iftikhar Ahmed)
Iftikhar Ahmed plays a defensive stroke for a run.
MAXIMUM! Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Iftikhar Ahmed goes back and pulls back behind square for six runs.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off again. Iftikhar Ahmed gets forward and cuts for four runs behind point.
Full toss, outside off. Samad rocks back and pulls for 1 run.
Wide. Short of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Samad gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying a unknown
Pitching on a good line and length. Iftikhar Ahmed goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a pull, resulting in one leg bye. Multan Sultans appeal, however umpire Wharf gives Iftikhar Ahmed not out.
Mohammad Wasim pitches one up, outside leg and angled across Samad. He moves onto the front foot and flicks for a run behind square.
OUT! Caught. Short, on line. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and pulls, but is caught by Mohammad Nawaz
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a cut
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and cuts for 4 runs.
Wide. Dropped in short by Ismail, on line.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Samad moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for 1 run back through point. The ball is misfielded.
OUT! Ismail breaks through! Short, pitching on leg and angled across Bracewell. Bracewell plays a defensive stroke, and is caught by Shan Masood back behind square.
Ismail drops one in short, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kusal Mendis rocks back and pulls for a run.
Wide. Full, too wide outside leg. Kusal Mendis pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a sweep
FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Bracewell. He advances down the pitch and plays a scoop for four runs behind square.
Full, pitching outside off once more. Bracewell gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut
Short of a length, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and guides a cut for one run.
Back of a length from Siddle, outside off. Bracewell gets on the front foot and cuts for a single run.
MAXIMUM! Bracewell defends for a half dozen runs.
Back of a length from Siddle, outside off. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and plays a cut for a single run.
Back of a length from Faisal Akram, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis steps back and slices a mediocre cut for one run.
Length ball, outside off. Bracewell gets on the front foot and cuts for one run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and plays a switch hit for a run.
Back of a length, on a good line. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a pair of runs.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis goes back and cuts shakily
On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Bracewell rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
FOUR MORE! Kusal Mendis defends for four runs.
And again! Kusal Mendis brings up his 50 in emphatic style! Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
FOUR! Kusal Mendis defends for four runs.
Bracewell defends for one run.
OUT! Mohammad Wasim breaks through! Short, on line again. Yousaf rocks back and lifts a pull, but is caught by Shan Masood
SIX! Good line and length from Mohammad Wasim. Yousaf gets on the front foot and lifts a drive for 6 runs down the ground.
Kusal Mendis defends for a couple of runs.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis rocks back and plays a cut
And again! Pitching on a good line and length. Kusal Mendis moves down the pitch and drives for a half dozen runs.
MAXIMUM! On a good length, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis advances and skies a drive over the off side field for a half dozen runs.
Yousaf plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
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Short ball, on line. Yousaf goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and cuts for 1 run.
Back of a length from Siddle, on line. Yousaf moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.
Back of a length, outside off again. Kusal Mendis creates space and plays a defensive stroke for a run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Kusal Mendis creates space and cuts
Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and eases a drive
SIX! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Yousaf gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and slices a cut for a run back behind point.
Yousaf plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Faisal Akram pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run.
Full ball, on a good line. Yousaf gets forward and eases a drive for one run down the ground.
Faisal Akram pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Yousaf pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
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Yousaf defends for a single run.
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Kusal Mendis defends for a run.
MAXIMUM! Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for 6 runs.
Yousaf defends for one run.
Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Yousaf defends for 1 run.
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Yousaf lets it pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot, and the ball rolls away for 4 byes.
MAXIMUM! Yousaf defends for 6 runs.
Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for one run.
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Yousaf plays a defensive stroke for two runs.
Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
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Yousaf defends for a single run.
Yousaf defends for one run.
wicket (caught - Babar Azam)
Kusal Mendis defends for a run.
FOUR! Kusal Mendis defends for 4 runs.
Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Kusal Mendis plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Kusal Mendis defends for a run.
Babar Azam defends for a run.
Kusal Mendis defends for one run.
Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Kusal Mendis defends for one run.
Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Babar Azam defends for a single run.
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Babar Azam defends for two runs.
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Kusal Mendis defends for 1 run.
FOUR! Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Kusal Mendis defends for 1 run.
Kusal Mendis defends for one run.
wicket (caught - Mohammad Haris)
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FOUR! Mohammad Haris defends for 4 runs.
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Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
FOUR! Mohammad Haris defends for four runs.
Babar Azam defends for a run.
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And another! Mohammad Haris defends for 6 runs.
MAXIMUM! Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.
Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for one run.
MAXIMUM! Babar Azam defends for a half dozen runs.
Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Babar Azam defends for one run.
Babar Azam plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Mohammad Haris defends for a run.
SIX! Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for a half dozen runs.
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Mohammad Haris defends for one run.
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And again! Mohammad Haris plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
FOUR! Mohammad Haris defends for four runs.