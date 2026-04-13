Match details Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans T20 Pakistan Super League 13.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Pakistan Super League 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
|Toss:
|Multan Sultans won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Monday, April 13, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Peshawar Zalmi Squad
Multan Sultans Squad
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet