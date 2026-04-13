Match details Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans T20 Pakistan Super League 13.04.2026

T20

PZA
PZA

196

MUS
MUS

172

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Multan Sultans won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Monday, April 13, 2026 03:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Peshawar Zalmi Squad

PlayersHaris Mohammad, Azam Babar, Mendis Kusal, Yousaf Farhan, Ahmed Iftikhar, Bracewell Michael, Samad Abdul, Jamal Aamir, Muqeem Sufiyan, Islam Shoriful, Rana Nahid
BenchAli Kashif, Baig Mirza Tahir, Dahani Shahnawaz, Hardie Aaron, Mills Tymal, Muqeem Sufiyan, Raza Ali, Shahzad Khurram, Subhan Abdul, Usman Khalid, Vince James

Multan Sultans Squad

PlayersFarhan Sahibzada, Smith Steve, Turner Ashton, Masood Shan, Philippe Josh, Nawaz Mohammad, Minhas Arafat, Siddle Peter, Wasim Jr Mohammad, Ismail Muhammad, Akram Faisal
BenchDaniyal Ahmad, Gul Shehzad, Habib Khan Atizaz, Imran Mohammad, Iqbal Arshad, Ismail Mohammad, Masood Saad, Mirza Mohammad Salman, Muhammed Shahzad, Potgieter Delano, Qamar Momin, Shamsi Tabraiz, Shaw Lachlan, Sultan Jahanzaib, Zafar Muhammad

Venue Guide

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