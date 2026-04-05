17.3 1 Joseph pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

17.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Shan Masood gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance

17.1 2 Back of a length, on leg stump. Shan Masood moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a pair of runs.

16.6 2 Curran pitches one up, on a good line. Turner gets on the front foot and leg glances for a couple of runs.

16.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Shan Masood moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run down the ground.

16.4 2 Full, outside off. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and punches a drive behind point on the off side for two runs.

16.3 . Back of a length from Curran, outside off. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and drives

16.3 1w Wide. Curran pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

16.2 1 Good length from Curran, outside off. Turner moves onto the front foot and edges for a run.

15.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and leg glances for one run.

15.5 6 MAXIMUM! Nawaz now coming around the wicket to Shan Masood. Good length, pitching outside off once more. Shan Masood advances down the pitch and plays a drive for six runs.

15.4 1 Nawaz comes over the wicket to Turner. Back of a length from Nawaz, outside off stump. Turner goes back and drives through the on side field for a single run.

15.3 W OUT! Nawaz traps Minhas in front! Length ball, pitching outside off. Minhas pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend. Quetta Gladiators appeal, the umpire agrees, and Minhas has to go

15.2 1 On a good line and length. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and plays a shaky sweep for 1 run.

15.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Shan Masood gets forward and skies a drive down the ground for four runs.

14.6 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Minhas goes back and guides a leg glance

14.5 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Minhas gets on the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

14.4 1 On a good line and length from Abrar Ahmed. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for a run.

14.3 . Good line and length from Abrar Ahmed again. Shan Masood pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep

14.2 1 Abrar Ahmed comes around the wicket. Abrar Ahmed pitches one up, outside leg and angled across. Minhas moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 1 run.

14.1 . Good length, on leg stump and angling across Minhas. He pushes forward and guides a wild leg glance

13.6 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Minhas gets on the front foot and drives for one run.

13.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Minhas gets on the back foot and tucks a wild leg glance

13.4 . Nawaz comes around the wicket to Minhas. On a good length, outside off stump. Minhas rocks back and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a drive

13.3 W OUT! Nawaz gets the wicket! Over the wicket, good length, outside off stump. Smith gets on the front foot and sweeps, but is caught by Rossouw

13.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood goes back and skies a drive for a run.

13.1 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Shan Masood moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.

12.6 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off but angled across the batter. Shan Masood moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 1 run.

12.6 1w Wide. Tariq comes around the wicket to Shan Masood. Back of a length from Tariq, pitching near leg stump.

12.5 1 Tariq comes over the wicket to Smith. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Smith goes back and slices a cut for a run.

12.4 1 Tariq now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, outside off stump. Shan Masood goes back and plays a mediocre pull for 1 run behind square.

12.3 1 Back of a length, outside off again. Smith rocks back and cuts for a single run.

12.2 . Tariq now coming over the wicket to Smith. Back of a length from Tariq, outside off. Smith gets on the back foot and edges into their pads while attempting to play a drive

12.1 1 On a good length, outside off. Shan Masood gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

11.6 . On a good line and length from Saud Shakeel. Smith gets forward and drives

11.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Shan Masood rocks back and outside edges for a run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Shan Masood pushes forward and guides a leg glance for 4 runs.

11.3 1 Short of a length, outside off. Smith gets on the back foot and pulls for a run.

11.2 1 Saud Shakeel comes around the wicket to Shan Masood. Back of a length from Saud Shakeel, pitching on a good line. Shan Masood moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

11.1 6 MAXIMUM! Short, outside off stump. Shan Masood goes back and pulls for 6 runs.

10.6 2 Smith brings up his fifty! Abrar Ahmed now coming over the wicket. Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Smith gets on the front foot and scoops behind square for a pair of runs.

10.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

10.4 2 Abrar Ahmed comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off. Shan Masood goes back and plays a pull for 2 runs.

10.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Smith gets on the back foot and finesses a leg glance for a run back behind square.

10.2 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line again. Shan Masood goes back and drives on the off side for a run.

10.1 1 Back of a length from Abrar Ahmed, on line. Smith rocks back and tucks a leg glance for a run.

9.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. Smith moves onto the back foot and drives through the on side field for a single run.

9.5 1 Back of a length from Saud Shakeel, pitching on a good line. Shan Masood advances down the pitch and eases a drive for a run straight down the ground.

9.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Smith pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run on the off side.

9.3 2 Saud Shakeel now coming around the wicket. Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Smith. He moves onto the front foot and leg glances for two runs.

9.2 1 Short of a length, outside off. Shan Masood gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

9.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Shan Masood shuffles down the pitch and leg glances

8.6 . Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Smith gets on the front foot and leg glances shakily

8.5 1 Back of a length, on line. Shan Masood goes back and drives for one run down the ground.

8.4 1 On a good length, outside off stump once more. Smith gets on the front foot and tucks a leg glance for 1 run.

8.3 . Short of a length, outside off. Smith goes back and plays a pull

8.2 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Shan Masood rocks back and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

8.1 1 Back of a length from Tariq, outside off stump once again. Smith goes back and inside edges into their pads while attempting a scoop for one run.

7.6 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump. Philippe moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught

7.5 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Smith gets forward and leg glances for a single run.

7.4 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Philippe steps away and drives on the leg side for a run.

7.3 1 Full ball, outside off again. Smith pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

7.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Philippe goes back and slices a cut for a single run.

7.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Philippe gets forward and leg glances behind square for a couple of runs.

6.6 1 Full ball, on line. Philippe gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

6.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Philippe rocks back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

6.4 . Back of a length from Tariq, pitching outside off stump. Philippe gets on the back foot and leg glances

6.3 . On a good line and length from Tariq. Philippe moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the helmet while attempting a reverse sweep

6.2 . On a good length, outside off stump. Philippe pushes forward and defends

6.1 2 Tariq pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Philippe pushes forward and sweeps back behind square for a couple of runs.

5.6 1 Back of a length from Joseph, outside off stump. Philippe gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

5.5 . Back of a length, on line. Philippe rocks back and leg glances

5.4 2 Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off once more. Philippe gets on the back foot and pulls for 2 runs behind square.

5.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Philippe moves onto the front foot and skies a flick for four runs.

5.2 . Short of a length, outside off. Philippe goes back and drives

5.2 5w Wide. Back of a length from Joseph, pitching near leg stump. Philippe moves onto the back foot and misses while trying to play a flick, but it beats the keeper and runs away to the rope for 5 wides.

5.1 W OUT! Joseph gets the wicket! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is impressively caught by Abrar Ahmed behind point.

4.6 1 Back of a length from Tariq, outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan steps away and punches a drive for a run past the bowler.

4.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan steps away and guides a cut for four runs.

4.4 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Smith gets on the back foot and flicks for a single run behind square.

4.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

4.2 1 Back of a length from Tariq, pitching outside off. Smith gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance for one run.

4.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Smith moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

3.6 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Abrar Ahmed, outside off. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and lifts a sweep for a half dozen runs.

3.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Smith rocks back and leg glances for a run.

3.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump once again. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

3.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Abrar Ahmed pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan steps away and drives on the off side for four runs.

3.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, on line. Sahibzada Farhan steps away and edges for four runs back behind point.

3.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan goes back and eases a shaky drive down the ground.

2.6 . Good line and length from Curran. Smith pushes forward and edges into their pads while attempting a leg glance

2.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Smith moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side.

2.4 4 FOUR MORE! Full ball, outside off stump. Smith moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 4 runs.

2.3 4 And another! Curran pitches one up, on line once more. Smith moves down the pitch and skies a drive straight down the ground for four runs.

2.2 4 And another! Good line and length once again. Smith pushes forward and lofts a flick for four runs.

2.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on line. Smith moves down the pitch and leg glances for 4 runs.

1.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump again. Smith rocks back and drives for a single run down the ground.

1.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Smith gets on the front foot and lifts a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

1.4 1 Full, outside off stump once again. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and punches a drive on the leg side for 1 run.

1.3 4 FOUR! Short, pitching outside off stump again. Sahibzada Farhan moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for four runs.

1.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and lifts a drive for 6 runs over the off side field.

1.1 . Short of a length, outside off once more. Sahibzada Farhan backs away and edges behind square.

0.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Joseph, outside off once more. Smith gets forward and flicks behind square for four runs.

0.5 . Back of a length from Joseph, outside off stump once again. Smith goes back and defends

0.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Joseph, pitching outside off once more. Smith advances down the pitch and drives for four runs.

0.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Smith moves onto the back foot and cuts

0.2 6 FOUR! Short of a length, on line but angling across. Smith gets on the back foot and lofts a pull back behind square for 4 runs.

0.1 1lb Short of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Sahibzada Farhan. He moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance back behind square for a leg bye.

19.6 W OUT! Run out. Full toss, pitching outside leg and angled across Jacobs. He pushes forward and flicks for 2 runs. Joseph is then run out, after some tidy fielding by Philippe and Minhas.

19.5 W Yorker, pitching outside off. Ahmed Daniyal gets on the front foot and drives for three runs.

19.4 1 Full, outside leg. Jacobs backs away and drives for 1 run through the off side.

19.3 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Ahmed Daniyal gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for one run.

19.2 2 Back of a length from Mohammad Wasim, pitching outside off. Ahmed Daniyal moves onto the back foot and skies a bad pull for two runs.

19.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside leg. Ahmed Daniyal pushes forward and scoops behind square for four runs.

18.6 . Full, on a good line. Jacobs gets forward and inside edges

18.5 4 FOUR! Siddle pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and inside edges for 4 runs back behind square.

18.4 1 Full, outside off again. Ahmed Daniyal gets on the front foot and drives for a run.

18.3 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Siddle, outside off stump. Ahmed Daniyal moves onto the back foot and drives for 6 runs on the off side.

18.2 1 Siddle pitches one up, outside off again. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a single run through the leg side field.

18.1 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Jacobs advances down the pitch and drives for six runs.

17.6 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off. Ahmed Daniyal gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for four runs.

17.5 1 Mohammad Wasim pitches one up, on line. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a run.

17.4 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Jacobs. He pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

17.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Jacobs gets on the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for six runs.

17.2 . Good length from Mohammad Wasim, outside off. Jacobs gets forward and outside edges

17.1 1lb Back of a length, on line but angled across. Ahmed Daniyal moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a pull, resulting in a leg bye.

16.6 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Ahmed Daniyal moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a single run.

16.5 W OUT! Mohammad Nawaz gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Curran gets on the back foot and lofts a poor drive, and is caught by Turner on the off side.

16.4 . Full ball, on leg stump and angled across Curran. He moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while trying to play a leg glance

16.3 1 Back of a length from Mohammad Nawaz, pitching outside off stump again. Jacobs pushes forward and inside edges for 1 run behind square on the leg side.

16.2 1 Full, outside off. Curran moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

16.2 1w Wide. Mohammad Nawaz comes around the wicket. Full, pitching far outside leg. Curran gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a sweep

16.1 W OUT! Caught. Short, outside off once more. Saud Shakeel goes back and pulls shakily, and is caught by Smith

15.6 1 Back of a length from Siddle, pitching outside leg. Saud Shakeel goes back and plays a pull for a run back behind square.

15.5 1 Short of a length, outside off. Jacobs gets on the back foot and drives through the leg side field for one run.

15.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Siddle, outside off once again. Jacobs gets on the back foot and lofts a pull for 4 runs.

15.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Jacobs gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

15.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Siddle, on a good line. Jacobs gets forward and flicks back behind square for four runs.

15.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel steps away and drives for a run.

14.6 1 Minhas now coming over the wicket. Good length from Minhas, on leg stump and angling across. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and leg glances for one run.

14.5 1 Back of a length from Minhas, pitching outside off. Jacobs moves onto the back foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

14.4 . Minhas now coming around the wicket to Jacobs. On a good line and length. Jacobs gets on the back foot and eases a drive

14.3 1 Minhas now coming over the wicket to Saud Shakeel. Full, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side.

14.2 1 Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Jacobs moves down the pitch and drives for one run on the off side.

14.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets forward and guides a leg glance for a single run.

13.6 . Short of a length, on line. Jacobs gets on the back foot and leg glances

13.5 6 SIX! Faisal Akram drops one in short, pitching outside off. Jacobs moves onto the back foot and skies a pull for six runs.

13.4 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Jacobs gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

13.3 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Saud Shakeel goes back and finesses a leg glance for 1 run.

13.2 4 FOUR! Fifty comes up for Saud Shakeel in emphatic style! Full, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and plays a drive for 4 runs over the off side.

13.1 2 Short of a length, on line. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and cuts for a pair of runs back behind point.

13.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

12.6 . Back of a length, on a good line again. Jacobs goes back and inside edges into their pads while attempting to play a pull

12.5 . Minhas now coming around the wicket to Jacobs. Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Jacobs goes back and leg glances

12.4 1 Minhas comes over the wicket to Saud Shakeel. Back of a length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and drives for 1 run down the ground.

12.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Jacobs pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run.

12.2 . Minhas now coming around the wicket. On a good line and length from Minhas. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and drives

12.1 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for a run.

11.6 1 Faisal Akram pitches one up, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 1 run.

11.5 1 Back of a length from Faisal Akram, on line. Jacobs goes back and drives shakily through the off side for a single run.

11.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

11.3 . Back of a length from Faisal Akram, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel rocks back and cuts shakily

11.2 1 Good line and length from Faisal Akram. Jacobs pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run.

11.1 1 Faisal Akram pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

10.6 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance for one run.

10.5 . Mohammad Nawaz now coming around the wicket to Saud Shakeel. Good line and length. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

10.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Jacobs gets on the front foot and punches a drive back behind point for a run.

10.3 . Mohammad Nawaz now coming over the wicket. Good length from Mohammad Nawaz, outside off. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

10.2 1 Mohammad Nawaz now coming around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and cuts for one run.

10.1 1 Mohammad Nawaz pitches one up, on line. Jacobs pushes forward and punches a drive through the leg side field for a run.

9.6 1 Minhas now coming around the wicket to Jacobs. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Jacobs goes back and leg glances for 1 run behind square.

9.5 W OUT! Minhas gets the wicket! Short of a length, on a good line. Rossouw gets on the back foot and skies a wild pull, and is caught by Shan Masood

9.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Rossouw advances down the pitch and defends

9.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

9.2 1 Minhas comes over the wicket. Full, pitching outside off. Rossouw moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a single run down the ground.

9.1 W OUT! Minhas breaks through! Pitching on a good line and length again. Nawaz pushes forward but misses while trying a drive, Philippe swiftly whips the bails off, and Nawaz has to depart

8.6 1 Mohammad Nawaz now coming around the wicket to Nawaz. Back of a length, on line. Nawaz gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a single run.

8.5 1 Mohammad Nawaz now coming over the wicket to Saud Shakeel. Length ball, outside off. Saud Shakeel pushes forward and punches a drive for one run.

8.4 4 And again! Good length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and scoops behind square for four runs.

8.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length once more. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs.

8.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line once more. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

8.1 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a single run.

7.6 1 Minhas now coming over the wicket. Pitched up, on a good line once more. Saud Shakeel pushes forward and drives for a single run.

7.5 1 Good line and length. Nawaz gets on the front foot and leg glances for 1 run.

7.4 . Back of a length from Minhas, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and defends

7.3 . Back of a length from Minhas, pitching on a good line. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

7.2 . Minhas comes around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Nawaz gets forward and drives

7.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for a single run.

6.6 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and guides a leg glance back behind square for a single run.

6.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off. Nawaz goes back and cuts for 1 run.

6.4 1 Back of a length from Faisal Akram, outside off. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

6.3 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Nawaz gets on the back foot and drives on the on side for 1 run.

6.2 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Nawaz rocks back and guides a leg glance

6.1 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump once again. Nawaz gets forward and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

5.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump. Nawaz gets on the front foot and leg glances for a single run.

5.5 1 DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel pushes forward and edges for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Philippe. A really hard chance for Philippe there.

5.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Back of a length, outside leg. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and lifts a flick behind square for 4 runs.

5.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Ismail, on a good line. Saud Shakeel moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

5.2 . Short of a length, on a good line. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and drives

5.1 . Good line and length from Ismail once again. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to defend

4.6 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Saud Shakeel goes back and slices a cut for a run.

4.5 6 SIX! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Saud Shakeel pushes forward and lofts a scoop for six runs behind square.

4.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Siddle, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Saud Shakeel gets on the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

4.3 . On a good line and length from Siddle. Saud Shakeel gets forward and drives

4.2 . On a good line and length. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

4.1 . Siddle pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Saud Shakeel moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

3.6 4 FOUR! Short, outside off. Nawaz gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

3.5 . Back of a length, on line. Nawaz rocks back and drives through the off side.

3.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Nawaz, pitching outside off once again. He moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

3.3 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Nawaz rocks back and guides a cut

3.2 . On a good line and length. Nawaz pushes forward and punches a drive through the off side.

3.1 . Good length from Mohammad Nawaz, pitching on leg and angling across. He gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.6 1 Short of a length, on line. Nawaz rocks back and eases a drive for a single run.

2.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

2.4 . Turner now coming over the wicket. Back of a length from Turner, outside off stump. Nawaz goes back and inside edges

2.3 1 Turner comes around the wicket to Saud Shakeel. Full ball, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

2.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz goes back and drives for a run on the on side.

2.1 W OUT! Caught. Turner pitches one up, outside off stump. Hussain gets on the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Mohammad Nawaz down the ground.

1.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Saud Shakeel steps away and punches a drive through the off side field.

1.5 1 Length ball, outside off. Hussain moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance for a run.

1.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Hussain pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

1.3 1 Mohammad Nawaz now coming over the wicket to Saud Shakeel. On a good length, outside off stump. Saud Shakeel gets on the front foot and leg glances for a single run.

1.2 W OUT! LBW. Length ball, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Nafay rocks back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. Umpire FK Afridi gives Nafay out LBW, but Nafay signals for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Nafay is out.

1.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Mohammad Nawaz, pitching outside off stump again. Nafay goes back and cuts for four runs back through point.

0.6 1 Good length from Turner, outside off once more. Nafay moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

0.5 6 SIX! Turner now coming over the wicket to Nafay. Full ball, outside off. Nafay moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs on the on side.

0.4 1 Turner now coming around the wicket. Good length from Turner, outside off. Hussain pushes forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

0.3 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Nafay moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

0.2 . On a good length, outside off. Nafay pushes forward and defends