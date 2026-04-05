Results Score Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans T20 Pakistan Super League 05.04.2026

T20

QGL
QGL

166

MUS
MUS

167

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Smith Stevebatsman533571151.43
Masood Shanbatsman463022153.33
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Ahmed Abrarbowler4046011.500
Tariq Usman402506.2510

Latest Highlights

17.3
1

Joseph pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.

17.2
.

Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Shan Masood gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance

17.1
2

Back of a length, on leg stump. Shan Masood moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a pair of runs.

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