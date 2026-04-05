Results Score Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans T20 Pakistan Super League 05.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Smith Stevebatsman
|53
|35
|7
|1
|151.43
|Masood Shanbatsman
|46
|30
|2
|2
|153.33
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Ahmed Abrarbowler
|4
|0
|46
|0
|11.5
|0
|0
|Tariq Usman
|4
|0
|25
|0
|6.25
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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17.3
1
Joseph pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Shan Masood moves onto the front foot and plays a flick back behind square for 1 run.
17.2
.
Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Shan Masood gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance
17.1
2
Back of a length, on leg stump. Shan Masood moves onto the back foot and leg glances for a pair of runs.