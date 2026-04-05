Match details Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans T20 Pakistan Super League 05.04.2026

T20

QGL
QGL

166

MUS
MUS

167

Match Info

Match:Pakistan Super League 2026
Date:Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Sunday, May 03, 2026
Toss:Multan Sultans won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, April 05, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Quetta Gladiators Squad

PlayersShakeel Saud, Hussain Shamyl, Nafay Khawaja Muhammad, Nawaz Hasan, Rossouw Rilee, Jacobs Bevon, Curran Tom, Daniyal Ahmad, Joseph Alzarri, Ahmed Abrar, Tariq Usman, Khan Saqib
BenchAkram Faisal, Akram Wasim, Hampton Brett, Harper Sam, Johnson Spencer, Khan Bismillah, Khan Jahandad, McDermott Ben, Minhas Arafat, Zaib Khan

Multan Sultans Squad

PlayersFarhan Sahibzada, Smith Steve, Turner Ashton, Masood Shan, Philippe Josh, Nawaz Mohammad, Siddle Peter, Muhammad Waseem, Ismail Mohammad, Wasim Jr Mohammad
BenchGul Shehzad, Habib Khan Atizaz, Imran Mohammad, Iqbal Arshad, Masood Saad, Mirza Mohammad Salman, Muhammed Shahzad, Potgieter Delano, Qamar Momin, Shamsi Tabraiz, Shaw Lachlan, Sultan Jahanzaib, Zafar Muhammad

Venue Guide

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