H2h Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh T20 Senior Womens Interzonal T20 02.11.2026

T20

AND
AND
HIM
HIM
Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh

List a, Senior Womens One Day League

ANDAndhra

251

HIMHimachal Pradesh

252

T20, Senior Womens T20 Trophy

ANDAndhra

134

HIMHimachal Pradesh

148