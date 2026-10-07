Match details Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh T20 Senior Womens Interzonal T20 26.10.2026

T20

HYD
HYD
UTT
UTT

Match Info

Match:Senior Womens Trophy Elite T20 2026
Date:Monday, October 26, 2026 - Friday, November 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 26, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hyderabad Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Uttar Pradesh Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet