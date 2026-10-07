Match details Jharkhand vs Mumbai T20 Senior Womens Interzonal T20 26.10.2026

T20

JHA
JHA
MUM
MUM

Match Info

Match:Senior Womens Trophy Elite T20 2026
Date:Monday, October 26, 2026 - Friday, November 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 26, 2026 05:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Jharkhand Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Mumbai Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet