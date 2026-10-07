Match details Kerala vs Railways T20 Senior Womens Interzonal T20 27.10.2026

T20

KER
KER
RAI
RAI

Match Info

Match:Senior Womens Trophy Elite T20 2026
Date:Monday, October 26, 2026 - Friday, November 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, October 27, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Kerala Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Railways Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet