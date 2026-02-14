H2h Manipur vs Nagaland T20 Senior Womens Interzonal T20 27.10.2026

T20

MAN
MAN
NAG
NAG
Manipur vs Nagaland

List a, Senior Womens One Day League

MANManipur

195

NAGNagaland

119

T20, Senior Womens T20 Trophy

MANManipur

NAGNagaland