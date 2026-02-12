H2h Meghalaya vs Nagaland T20 Senior Womens Interzonal T20 31.10.2026

T20

MEG
MEG
NAG
NAG
Meghalaya vs Nagaland

List a, Senior Womens One Day League

MEGMeghalaya

118

NAGNagaland

148

T20, Senior Womens T20 Trophy

MEGMeghalaya

NAGNagaland