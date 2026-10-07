Match details Sikkim vs Vidarbha T20 Senior Womens Interzonal T20 04.11.2026

T20

SIK
SIK
VID
VID

Match Info

Match:Senior Womens Trophy Elite T20 2026
Date:Monday, October 26, 2026 - Friday, November 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, November 04, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sikkim Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Vidarbha Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet