Match details Tamil Nadu vs Gujarat CA T20 Senior Womens Interzonal T20 06.11.2026

T20

TAM
TAM
GUJ
GUJ

Match Info

Match:Senior Womens Trophy Elite T20 2026
Date:Monday, October 26, 2026 - Friday, November 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, November 06, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Tamil Nadu Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Gujarat CA Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet