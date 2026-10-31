Match details West Zone vs East Zone T20 Senior Womens Trophy Elite T20 24.11.2026

T20

WES
WES
EAS
EAS

Match Info

Match:Senior Womens Trophy Elite T20 2026
Date:Monday, October 26, 2026 - Wednesday, December 02, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, November 24, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

West Zone Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

East Zone Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet