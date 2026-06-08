Match details A4 Power Strikers vs Alembic Warriors T20 T20 Baroda Premier League 08.06.2026

T20

POW
POW

186

ALE
ALE

188

Match Info

Match:T20 Baroda Premier League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Sunday, June 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, June 08, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

A4 Power Strikers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Alembic Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet