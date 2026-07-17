Highlights Hampshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 17.07.2026
Graham to Dattani, 1 run
Graham to Gibb, 1 run
Graham to Dattani, 1 run
Graham to Dattani, 2 runs
Graham to Dattani, 4 runs
Graham to Dattani, 2 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Tulloch)
Turner to Dattani, 1 run
Turner to Tulloch, 1 run
0 runs
Turner to Tulloch, 0 runs
Turner to Dattani, 1 run
Levick to Tulloch, 0 runs
Levick to Dattani, 1 run
Levick to Tulloch, 1 run
Levick to Dattani, 1 run
Levick to Tulloch, 1 run
Levick to Tulloch, 0 runs
Graham to Tulloch, 1 run
Graham to Tulloch, 0 runs
Graham to Tulloch, 2 runs, appeal
Graham to Dattani, 1 run
Graham to Tulloch, 1 run
Graham to Dattani, 1 run
Levick to Tulloch, 0 runs
Levick to Tulloch, 0 runs
Levick to Tulloch, 0 runs
Levick to Tulloch, 0 runs
Levick to Wellington, review (out), wicket (caught - Wellington)
Levick to Dattani, 1 run
Turner to Wellington, 4 runs
Turner to Dattani, 1 run
Turner to Dattani, wide
Turner to Wellington, 1 run
Turner to Wellington, 0 runs
Turner to Dattani, 1 run
Turner to Dattani, 4 runs
Filer to Dattani, 1 run
Filer to Dattani, 0 runs
Filer to Wellington, wide
Filer to Southby, appeal, wicket (caught - Southby)
Filer to Dattani, 1 run
Villiers to Dattani, 1 run
Villiers to Dattani, 0 runs
Villiers to Southby, 1 run
Villiers to Southby, 2 runs
Villiers to Southby, 4 runs
Villiers to Dattani, 1 run
Turner to Dattani, 1 run
Turner to Harman, appeal, wicket (caught - Harman)
Turner to Southby, 1 run
Turner to Harman, 1 run
Turner to Southby, 1 run
Turner to Harman, 1 run
Levick to Harman, 1 run
Levick to Harman, 4 runs
Levick to Southby, 1 run
Levick to Southby, wide
Levick to Harman, 1 run
Levick to Harman, 0 runs
Levick to Southby, 1 run
Filer to Harman, 4 runs
Filer to Harman, 0 runs
Filer to Harman, 0 runs
Filer to Southby, 1 run
Filer to Southby, 0 runs
Filer to Southby, 0 runs
Graham to Harman, 0 runs
Graham to Harman, 2 runs
Graham to Southby, 0 runs
Graham to Harman, 1 run
Graham to Southby, 1 run
Southby plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
OUT! Run out. Norgrove plays a defensive stroke. The throw by Filer is terrific. DURHAM appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Norgrove is short of the popping crease
Turner to Norgrove, 0 runs
Turner to Harman, 1 run
Turner to Harman, 0 runs
Turner to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)
Turner to Adams, 0 runs
Levick to Adams, 1 run
Levick to Adams, 0 runs
Levick to Norgrove, 1 run
Levick to Adams, 1 run
Levick to Norgrove, 1 run
Levick to Norgrove, 0 runs
Graham to Norgrove, 1 run
Graham to Norgrove, 0 runs
Graham to McCaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - McCaughan)
Graham to McCaughan, 0 runs
Graham to Adams, 1 run
Graham to McCaughan, 1 run
Filer to Adams, 0 runs
Filer to Adams, 4 runs
Filer to McCaughan, 1 run
Filer to Adams, 1 run
Filer to Adams, 0 runs
Filer to Adams, 2 runs
Villiers to McCaughan, 4 runs
Villiers to McCaughan, 4 runs
Villiers to McCaughan, 4 runs
Villiers to Adams, 1 run
Villiers to McCaughan, 1 run
Villiers to McCaughan, 0 runs
Johnson to Adams, 0 runs
0 runs
Johnson to Adams, 4 runs
Johnson to Adams, wide
Johnson to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (caught - Bouchier)
Johnson to Bouchier, 2 runs
Johnson to Bouchier, wide
Johnson to Bouchier, 0 runs
Filer to Bouchier, 1 run
Filer to Bouchier, 4 runs
Filer to Bouchier, 0 runs
Filer to McCaughan, bye
Filer to McCaughan, 2 runs
Filer to Bouchier, leg bye
Johnson to McCaughan, 0 runs
Johnson to McCaughan, 4 runs
Johnson to McCaughan, wide
Johnson to McCaughan, 0 runs
Johnson to McCaughan, 2 runs
Johnson to McCaughan, 0 runs
Johnson to Bouchier, leg bye