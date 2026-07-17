Highlights Hampshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 17.07.2026

Live
T20

HAM
HAM

(0 ov.) 129/8

DUR
DUR
19.6
1

Graham to Dattani, 1 run

19.5
1

Graham to Gibb, 1 run

19.4
1

Graham to Dattani, 1 run

19.3
2

Graham to Dattani, 2 runs

19.2
4

Graham to Dattani, 4 runs

19.1
2

Graham to Dattani, 2 runs

18.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Tulloch)

18.5
1

Turner to Dattani, 1 run

18.4
1

Turner to Tulloch, 1 run

18.3
.

0 runs

18.2
.

Turner to Tulloch, 0 runs

18.1
1

Turner to Dattani, 1 run

17.6
.

Levick to Tulloch, 0 runs

17.5
1

Levick to Dattani, 1 run

17.4
1

Levick to Tulloch, 1 run

17.3
1

Levick to Dattani, 1 run

17.2
1

Levick to Tulloch, 1 run

17.1
.

Levick to Tulloch, 0 runs

16.6
1

Graham to Tulloch, 1 run

16.5
.

Graham to Tulloch, 0 runs

16.4
2

Graham to Tulloch, 2 runs, appeal

16.3
1

Graham to Dattani, 1 run

16.2
1

Graham to Tulloch, 1 run

16.1
1

Graham to Dattani, 1 run

15.6
.

Levick to Tulloch, 0 runs

15.5
.

Levick to Tulloch, 0 runs

15.4
.

Levick to Tulloch, 0 runs

15.3
.

Levick to Tulloch, 0 runs

15.2
W

Levick to Wellington, review (out), wicket (caught - Wellington)

15.1
1

Levick to Dattani, 1 run

14.6
4

Turner to Wellington, 4 runs

14.5
1

Turner to Dattani, 1 run

14.5
1

Turner to Dattani, wide

14.4
1

Turner to Wellington, 1 run

14.3
.

Turner to Wellington, 0 runs

14.2
1

Turner to Dattani, 1 run

14.1
4

Turner to Dattani, 4 runs

13.6
1

Filer to Dattani, 1 run

13.5
.

Filer to Dattani, 0 runs

13.3
1

Filer to Wellington, wide

13.2
W

Filer to Southby, appeal, wicket (caught - Southby)

13.1
1

Filer to Dattani, 1 run

12.6
1

Villiers to Dattani, 1 run

12.5
.

Villiers to Dattani, 0 runs

12.4
1

Villiers to Southby, 1 run

12.3
2

Villiers to Southby, 2 runs

12.2
4

Villiers to Southby, 4 runs

12.1
1

Villiers to Dattani, 1 run

11.6
1

Turner to Dattani, 1 run

11.5
W

Turner to Harman, appeal, wicket (caught - Harman)

11.4
1

Turner to Southby, 1 run

11.3
1

Turner to Harman, 1 run

11.2
1

Turner to Southby, 1 run

11.1
1

Turner to Harman, 1 run

10.6
1

Levick to Harman, 1 run

10.5
4

Levick to Harman, 4 runs

10.4
1

Levick to Southby, 1 run

10.4
1

Levick to Southby, wide

10.3
1

Levick to Harman, 1 run

10.2
.

Levick to Harman, 0 runs

10.1
1

Levick to Southby, 1 run

9.6
4

Filer to Harman, 4 runs

9.5
.

Filer to Harman, 0 runs

9.4
.

Filer to Harman, 0 runs

9.3
1

Filer to Southby, 1 run

9.2
.

Filer to Southby, 0 runs

9.1
.

Filer to Southby, 0 runs

8.6
.

Graham to Harman, 0 runs

8.5
2

Graham to Harman, 2 runs

8.4
.

Graham to Southby, 0 runs

8.3
1

Graham to Harman, 1 run

8.2
1

Graham to Southby, 1 run

8.1
1

Southby plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

7.6
W

OUT! Run out. Norgrove plays a defensive stroke. The throw by Filer is terrific. DURHAM appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Norgrove is short of the popping crease

7.5
.

Turner to Norgrove, 0 runs

7.4
1

Turner to Harman, 1 run

7.3
.

Turner to Harman, 0 runs

7.2
W

Turner to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)

7.1
.

Turner to Adams, 0 runs

6.6
1

Levick to Adams, 1 run

6.5
.

Levick to Adams, 0 runs

6.4
1

Levick to Norgrove, 1 run

6.3
1

Levick to Adams, 1 run

6.2
1

Levick to Norgrove, 1 run

6.1
.

Levick to Norgrove, 0 runs

5.6
1

Graham to Norgrove, 1 run

5.5
.

Graham to Norgrove, 0 runs

5.4
W

Graham to McCaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - McCaughan)

5.3
.

Graham to McCaughan, 0 runs

5.2
1

Graham to Adams, 1 run

5.1
1

Graham to McCaughan, 1 run

4.6
.

Filer to Adams, 0 runs

4.5
4

Filer to Adams, 4 runs

4.4
1

Filer to McCaughan, 1 run

4.3
1

Filer to Adams, 1 run

4.2
.

Filer to Adams, 0 runs

4.1
2

Filer to Adams, 2 runs

3.6
4

Villiers to McCaughan, 4 runs

3.5
4

Villiers to McCaughan, 4 runs

3.4
4

Villiers to McCaughan, 4 runs

3.3
1

Villiers to Adams, 1 run

3.2
1

Villiers to McCaughan, 1 run

3.1
.

Villiers to McCaughan, 0 runs

2.6
.

Johnson to Adams, 0 runs

2.5
.

0 runs

2.4
4

Johnson to Adams, 4 runs

2.4
1

Johnson to Adams, wide

2.3
W

Johnson to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (caught - Bouchier)

2.2
2

Johnson to Bouchier, 2 runs

2.2
1

Johnson to Bouchier, wide

2.1
.

Johnson to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.6
1

Filer to Bouchier, 1 run

1.5
4

Filer to Bouchier, 4 runs

1.4
.

Filer to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.3
1

Filer to McCaughan, bye

1.2
2

Filer to McCaughan, 2 runs

1.1
1

Filer to Bouchier, leg bye

0.6
.

Johnson to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.5
4

Johnson to McCaughan, 4 runs

0.5
1

Johnson to McCaughan, wide

0.4
.

Johnson to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.3
2

Johnson to McCaughan, 2 runs

0.2
.

Johnson to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.1
1

Johnson to Bouchier, leg bye