Squads Hampshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 17.07.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Adams Georgia
batsman
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Bell Lauren
bowler
Bates Suzie
all rounder
Bishop Megan
bowler
Dobson Leah
batsman
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Filer Lauren
bowler
Bristowe Eliza
no information yet
Fraser Katherine
bowler
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Glen Abigail
batsman
Davies Freya
bowler
Graham Heather
all rounder
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Johnson Trudy
all rounder
Harman Nancy
bowler
Levick Katie
bowler
Kemp Freya
bowler
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Knott Charli
all rounder
Robson Harriet
no information yet
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Rodgers Mia
wicket keeper
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Rook Freya
no information yet
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Scott Lizzie
bowler
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Trotter Laura
no information yet
Smith Linsey
bowler
Turner Phoebe
bowler
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Turner Sophia
bowler
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Villiers Mady
bowler
Sturge Megan
bowler
Whiting Emily
bowler
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Wilson Tahlia
wicket keeper
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Windsor Emily
batsman
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Tyson Bex
no information yet
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Wellington Amanda
bowler
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