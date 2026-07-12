Squads Hampshire vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 17.07.2026

T20

HAM
HAM
DUR
DUR

Playing

HAM
HAM
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Bates Suzie

all rounder

Bristowe Eliza

no information yet

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Graham Heather

all rounder

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Heath Bess

wicket keeper

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Johnson Trudy

all rounder

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Knott Charli

all rounder

Robson Harriet

no information yet

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Rodgers Mia

wicket keeper

Rook Freya

no information yet

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Trotter Laura

no information yet

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Wilson Tahlia

wicket keeper

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Tyson Bex

no information yet

Bench

HAM
HAM
DUR
DUR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet