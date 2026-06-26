Highlights Hampshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.06.2026

T20

HAM
HAM

174

YOR
YOR

132

19.6
.

Tulloch to Langston, 0 runs

19.5
1

Blackwell defends for a run.

19.4
4

Tulloch to Blackwell, 4 runs

19.4
1

Tulloch to Blackwell, wide

19.3
.

Tulloch to Blackwell, 0 runs

19.2
W

Tulloch to Duckworth, appeal, wicket (bowled - Duckworth)

19.1
1

Tulloch to Langston, 1 run

18.6
4

Tyson to Duckworth, 4 runs

18.5
1

Tyson to Langston, 1 run

18.4
1

Tyson to Duckworth, 1 run

18.3
1

Tyson to Langston, 1 run

18.2
W

Tyson to Clarke, appeal, wicket (bowled - Clarke)

18.1
1

Tyson to Duckworth, 1 run

17.6
1

Wellington to Duckworth, 1 run

17.5
1

Wellington to Clarke, 1 run

17.4
1

Wellington to Duckworth, 1 run

17.3
1

Wellington to Clarke, 1 run

17.2
1

Wellington to Duckworth, 1 run

17.1
1

Wellington to Clarke, 1 run

16.6
.

Bristowe to Duckworth, 0 runs

16.6
1

Bristowe to Duckworth, wide

16.5
.

Bristowe to Duckworth, 0 runs

16.4
1

Clarke plays a defensive stroke for one run.

16.3
4

Bristowe to Clarke, 4 runs

16.2
1

Bristowe to Duckworth, 1 run

16.2
1

Bristowe to Duckworth, wide

16.1
1

Clarke defends for one run.

15.6
.

Wellington to Duckworth, 0 runs

15.5
1

Wellington to Clarke, 1 run

15.4
.

Wellington to Clarke, 0 runs

15.3
.

Wellington to Clarke, 0 runs

15.2
2

Wellington to Clarke, 2 runs

15.1
2

Wellington to Clarke, 2 runs

14.6
.

Tulloch to Duckworth, 0 runs

14.6
1

Tulloch to Duckworth, wide

14.5
1

Tulloch to Clarke, 1 run

14.4
.

Tulloch to Clarke, 0 runs

14.3
2

Tulloch to Clarke, 2 runs

14.2
.

Tulloch to Clarke, 0 runs

14.1
1

Tulloch to Duckworth, 1 run

14.1
nb

Tulloch to Clarke, no ball + 1 run

13.6
.

Adams to Duckworth, 0 runs

13.5
1

Adams to Clarke, 1 run

13.4
1

Adams to Duckworth, 1 run

13.3
.

Adams to Duckworth, 0 runs

13.2
W

Adams to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Winfield-Hill)

13.1
1

Clarke defends for a single run.

12.6
.

Tulloch to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

12.5
.

Tulloch to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

12.4
.

Tulloch to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

12.3
4

Tulloch to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

11.6
1

Clarke defends for a run.

11.5
1

Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

11.4
1

Wellington to Clarke, 1 run

11.3
4

Wellington to Clarke, 4 runs

11.2
.

Wellington to Clarke, 0 runs

11.1
2

Wellington to Clarke, 2 runs

10.6
.

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

10.5
4

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

10.4
2

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

10.3
2

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

10.2
1

Tyson to Clarke, 1 run

10.1
1

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

9.6
.

Adams to Clarke, 0 runs

9.5
.

Adams to Clarke, 0 runs

9.4
.

Adams to Clarke, 0 runs

9.3
2

Adams to Clarke, 2 runs

9.2
1

Adams to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

9.1
.

Adams to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.6
2

Dattani to Clarke, 2 runs

8.5
1

Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

8.4
1

Dattani to Clarke, leg bye

8.3
.

Dattani to Clarke, 0 runs

8.2
1

Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

8.1
4

Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

7.6
.

Wellington to Clarke, 0 runs

7.5
W

Wellington to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (caught - Jonassen)

7.4
1

Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

7.3
1

Wellington to Jonassen, 1 run

7.2
1

Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

7.1
.

Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.6
1

Bristowe to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

6.5
.

Bristowe to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.4
.

Bristowe to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.3
.

Bristowe to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.2
1

Bristowe to Jonassen, 1 run

6.1
.

Bristowe to Jonassen, 0 runs

5.6
1

Adams to Jonassen, 1 run

5.5
1

Adams to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

5.4
4

Adams to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

5.3
1

Adams to Jonassen, 1 run

5.2
.

Adams to Jonassen, 0 runs

5.1
4

Adams to Jonassen, 4 runs

4.6
4

Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

4.5
1

Dattani to Jonassen, 1 run

4.4
4

FOUR MORE! Jonassen plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

4.3
W

Dattani to Oliver, appeal, wicket (bowled - Oliver)

4.2
.

Dattani to Oliver, 0 runs

4.1
1

Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

3.6
1

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

3.5
.

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

3.4
4

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

3.3
.

Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

3.2
W

Tyson to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

3.1
.

Tyson to Thomas, 0 runs

2.6
W

Adams to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)

2.5
1

Adams to Thomas, 1 run

2.4
.

Adams to Thomas, 0 runs

2.3
1

Adams to Campbell, 1 run

2.2
1

Adams to Thomas, 1 run

2.1
.

Adams to Thomas, 0 runs

1.6
1

Dattani to Thomas, 1 run

1.5
.

Dattani to Thomas, 0 runs

1.4
.

Dattani to Thomas, 0 runs

1.3
.

Dattani to Thomas, 0 runs

1.3
1

Dattani to Thomas, wide

1.2
1

Dattani to Campbell, 1 run

1.1
4

Dattani to Campbell, 4 runs

0.6
1

Campbell defends for a run.

0.5
.

Tyson to Campbell, 0 runs

0.4
.

Tyson to Campbell, 0 runs

0.3
.

Tyson to Campbell, 0 runs

0.3
1

wide

0.2
4

Tyson to Campbell, 4 runs

0.1
4

Tyson to Campbell, 4 runs

19.6
2

Jonassen to Dattani, 2 runs

19.5
1

Jonassen to Harman, 1 run

19.4
4

Jonassen to Harman, 4 runs

19.3
1

Jonassen to Dattani, 1 run

19.2
W

Jonassen to Norgrove, appeal, wicket (caught - Norgrove)

19.1
2

Jonassen to Norgrove, 2 runs

18.6
1

Langston to Norgrove, leg bye

18.5
1

Langston to Harman, 1 run

18.4
.

Langston to Harman, 0 runs

18.3
4

Langston to Harman, 4 runs

18.2
1

Langston to Norgrove, 1 run

18.1
.

Langston to Norgrove, 0 runs

17.6
1

Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run

17.5
1

Cooper to Harman, 1 run

17.4
2

Cooper to Harman, 2 runs

17.3
4

Cooper to Harman, 4 runs

17.2
1

Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run

17.1
2

Cooper to Norgrove, 2 runs

16.6
1

Blackwell to Norgrove, 1 run

16.5
1

Blackwell to Harman, 1 run

16.4
4

Blackwell to Harman, 4 runs

16.3
2

Blackwell to Harman, 2 runs

16.2
.

Blackwell to Harman, 0 runs

16.1
1

Blackwell to Norgrove, 1 run

15.6
1

Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run

15.5
1

Cooper to Harman, 1 run

15.4
2

Cooper to Harman, 2 runs

15.3
W

Cooper to Southby, appeal, wicket (bowled - Southby)

15.2
1

Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run

15.1
.

Cooper to Norgrove, 0 runs

14.6
2

Langston to Southby, 2 runs

14.5
4

Langston to Southby, 4 runs

14.4
4

Langston to Southby, 4 runs

14.3
.

Langston to Southby, 0 runs

14.2
1

Langston to Norgrove, 1 run

14.1
1

Langston to Southby, 1 run

13.6
1

Thomas to Southby, 1 run

13.5
1

Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run

13.4
2

Thomas to Norgrove, 2 runs

13.3
1

Thomas to Southby, 1 run

13.2
2

Thomas to Southby, 2 runs

13.1
1

Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run

12.6
1

Jonassen to Norgrove, 1 run

12.5
1

Southby plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

12.4
1

Jonassen to Norgrove, 1 run

12.3
1

Jonassen to Southby, 1 run

12.2
W

Jonassen to Sweet, appeal, wicket (stumped - Sweet)

12.1
.

Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs

11.6
1

Thomas to Sweet, 1 run

11.5
1

Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run

11.4
4

Thomas to Norgrove, 4 runs

11.3
1

Thomas to Sweet, 1 run

11.2
2

Thomas to Sweet, 2 runs

11.1
4

Thomas to Sweet, 4 runs

10.6
2

Blackwell to Norgrove, 2 runs

10.5
1

Blackwell to Sweet, 1 run

10.2
1

Blackwell to Norgrove, 1 run

10.1
1

Sweet defends for a single run.

9.6
1

Thomas to Sweet, 1 run

9.5
.

Thomas to Sweet, 0 runs

9.4
1

Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run

9.3
1

Thomas to Sweet, 1 run

9.2
W

Thomas to Adams, wicket (lbw - Adams)

9.1
1

Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run

8.6
4

Cooper to Adams, 4 runs

8.5
1

Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run

8.4
4

Cooper to Norgrove, 4 runs

8.3
1

Cooper to Adams, 1 run

8.2
2

Cooper to Adams, 2 runs

8.1
1

Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run

7.6
.

Thomas to Adams, 0 runs

7.5
1

Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run

7.4
.

Thomas to Norgrove, 0 runs

7.3
2

Thomas to Norgrove, 2 runs

7.2
.

Thomas to Norgrove, 0 runs

7.1
W

Thomas to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (caught - Bouchier)

6.6
1

Langston to Bouchier, 1 run

6.5
1

Langston to Adams, 1 run

6.4
1

Langston to Bouchier, 1 run

6.3
4

Langston to Bouchier, 4 runs

6.2
.

Langston to Bouchier, 0 runs

6.1
1

Langston to Adams, 1 run

5.6
1

Jonassen to Adams, 1 run

5.5
4

Jonassen to Adams, 4 runs

5.4
.

Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs

5.3
.

Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs

5.2
1

Jonassen to Bouchier, 1 run

5.1
.

Jonassen to Bouchier, 0 runs

4.6
2

Adams defends for 2 runs.

4.5
4

FOUR! Adams plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

4.4
.

0 runs

4.3
4

FOUR! Adams defends for four runs.

4.2
.

0 runs

4.1
.

0 runs

3.6
.

Jonassen to Bouchier, 0 runs

3.5
2

Jonassen to Bouchier, 2 runs

3.4
4

Jonassen to Adams, 4 runs

3.3
.

Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs

3.2
.

0 runs

3.1
4

Jonassen to Bouchier, 4 runs

2.6
1

Langston to Bouchier, 1 run

2.5
2

Langston to Bouchier, 2 runs

2.4
.

Langston to Bouchier, 0 runs

2.3
4

Langston to Bouchier, 4 runs

2.2
4

Langston to Bouchier, 4 runs

2.1
1

Langston to Adams, 1 run

1.6
4

Cooper to Bouchier, 4 runs

1.5
4

Cooper to Bouchier, 4 runs

1.4
.

Cooper to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.3
.

Cooper to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.2
1

Cooper to Adams, 1 run

1.1
4

Cooper to Adams, 4 runs

0.6
4

Blackwell to Bouchier, 4 runs

0.5
.

Blackwell to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.4
.

Blackwell to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.3
4

Blackwell to Bouchier, 4 runs

0.2
.

Blackwell to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.1
.

Blackwell to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.1
1

Blackwell to Bouchier, wide