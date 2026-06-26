Highlights Hampshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.06.2026
Tulloch to Langston, 0 runs
Blackwell defends for a run.
Tulloch to Blackwell, 4 runs
Tulloch to Blackwell, wide
Tulloch to Blackwell, 0 runs
Tulloch to Duckworth, appeal, wicket (bowled - Duckworth)
Tulloch to Langston, 1 run
Tyson to Duckworth, 4 runs
Tyson to Langston, 1 run
Tyson to Duckworth, 1 run
Tyson to Langston, 1 run
Tyson to Clarke, appeal, wicket (bowled - Clarke)
Tyson to Duckworth, 1 run
Wellington to Duckworth, 1 run
Wellington to Clarke, 1 run
Wellington to Duckworth, 1 run
Wellington to Clarke, 1 run
Wellington to Duckworth, 1 run
Wellington to Clarke, 1 run
Bristowe to Duckworth, 0 runs
Bristowe to Duckworth, wide
Bristowe to Duckworth, 0 runs
Clarke plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Bristowe to Clarke, 4 runs
Bristowe to Duckworth, 1 run
Bristowe to Duckworth, wide
Clarke defends for one run.
Wellington to Duckworth, 0 runs
Wellington to Clarke, 1 run
Wellington to Clarke, 0 runs
Wellington to Clarke, 0 runs
Wellington to Clarke, 2 runs
Wellington to Clarke, 2 runs
Tulloch to Duckworth, 0 runs
Tulloch to Duckworth, wide
Tulloch to Clarke, 1 run
Tulloch to Clarke, 0 runs
Tulloch to Clarke, 2 runs
Tulloch to Clarke, 0 runs
Tulloch to Duckworth, 1 run
Tulloch to Clarke, no ball + 1 run
Adams to Duckworth, 0 runs
Adams to Clarke, 1 run
Adams to Duckworth, 1 run
Adams to Duckworth, 0 runs
Adams to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Winfield-Hill)
Clarke defends for a single run.
Tulloch to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Tulloch to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Tulloch to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Tulloch to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Clarke defends for a run.
Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Wellington to Clarke, 1 run
Wellington to Clarke, 4 runs
Wellington to Clarke, 0 runs
Wellington to Clarke, 2 runs
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Tyson to Clarke, 1 run
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Adams to Clarke, 0 runs
Adams to Clarke, 0 runs
Adams to Clarke, 0 runs
Adams to Clarke, 2 runs
Adams to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Adams to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Dattani to Clarke, 2 runs
Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Dattani to Clarke, leg bye
Dattani to Clarke, 0 runs
Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Wellington to Clarke, 0 runs
Wellington to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (caught - Jonassen)
Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Wellington to Jonassen, 1 run
Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Bristowe to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Bristowe to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Bristowe to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Bristowe to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Bristowe to Jonassen, 1 run
Bristowe to Jonassen, 0 runs
Adams to Jonassen, 1 run
Adams to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Adams to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Adams to Jonassen, 1 run
Adams to Jonassen, 0 runs
Adams to Jonassen, 4 runs
Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Dattani to Jonassen, 1 run
FOUR MORE! Jonassen plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
Dattani to Oliver, appeal, wicket (bowled - Oliver)
Dattani to Oliver, 0 runs
Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Tyson to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)
Tyson to Thomas, 0 runs
Adams to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)
Adams to Thomas, 1 run
Adams to Thomas, 0 runs
Adams to Campbell, 1 run
Adams to Thomas, 1 run
Adams to Thomas, 0 runs
Dattani to Thomas, 1 run
Dattani to Thomas, 0 runs
Dattani to Thomas, 0 runs
Dattani to Thomas, 0 runs
Dattani to Thomas, wide
Dattani to Campbell, 1 run
Dattani to Campbell, 4 runs
Campbell defends for a run.
Tyson to Campbell, 0 runs
Tyson to Campbell, 0 runs
Tyson to Campbell, 0 runs
wide
Tyson to Campbell, 4 runs
Tyson to Campbell, 4 runs
Jonassen to Dattani, 2 runs
Jonassen to Harman, 1 run
Jonassen to Harman, 4 runs
Jonassen to Dattani, 1 run
Jonassen to Norgrove, appeal, wicket (caught - Norgrove)
Jonassen to Norgrove, 2 runs
Langston to Norgrove, leg bye
Langston to Harman, 1 run
Langston to Harman, 0 runs
Langston to Harman, 4 runs
Langston to Norgrove, 1 run
Langston to Norgrove, 0 runs
Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run
Cooper to Harman, 1 run
Cooper to Harman, 2 runs
Cooper to Harman, 4 runs
Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run
Cooper to Norgrove, 2 runs
Blackwell to Norgrove, 1 run
Blackwell to Harman, 1 run
Blackwell to Harman, 4 runs
Blackwell to Harman, 2 runs
Blackwell to Harman, 0 runs
Blackwell to Norgrove, 1 run
Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run
Cooper to Harman, 1 run
Cooper to Harman, 2 runs
Cooper to Southby, appeal, wicket (bowled - Southby)
Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run
Cooper to Norgrove, 0 runs
Langston to Southby, 2 runs
Langston to Southby, 4 runs
Langston to Southby, 4 runs
Langston to Southby, 0 runs
Langston to Norgrove, 1 run
Langston to Southby, 1 run
Thomas to Southby, 1 run
Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run
Thomas to Norgrove, 2 runs
Thomas to Southby, 1 run
Thomas to Southby, 2 runs
Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run
Jonassen to Norgrove, 1 run
Southby plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Jonassen to Norgrove, 1 run
Jonassen to Southby, 1 run
Jonassen to Sweet, appeal, wicket (stumped - Sweet)
Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs
Thomas to Sweet, 1 run
Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run
Thomas to Norgrove, 4 runs
Thomas to Sweet, 1 run
Thomas to Sweet, 2 runs
Thomas to Sweet, 4 runs
Blackwell to Norgrove, 2 runs
Blackwell to Sweet, 1 run
Blackwell to Norgrove, 1 run
Sweet defends for a single run.
Thomas to Sweet, 1 run
Thomas to Sweet, 0 runs
Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run
Thomas to Sweet, 1 run
Thomas to Adams, wicket (lbw - Adams)
Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run
Cooper to Adams, 4 runs
Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run
Cooper to Norgrove, 4 runs
Cooper to Adams, 1 run
Cooper to Adams, 2 runs
Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run
Thomas to Adams, 0 runs
Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run
Thomas to Norgrove, 0 runs
Thomas to Norgrove, 2 runs
Thomas to Norgrove, 0 runs
Thomas to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (caught - Bouchier)
Langston to Bouchier, 1 run
Langston to Adams, 1 run
Langston to Bouchier, 1 run
Langston to Bouchier, 4 runs
Langston to Bouchier, 0 runs
Langston to Adams, 1 run
Jonassen to Adams, 1 run
Jonassen to Adams, 4 runs
Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs
Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs
Jonassen to Bouchier, 1 run
Jonassen to Bouchier, 0 runs
Adams defends for 2 runs.
FOUR! Adams plays a defensive stroke for four runs.
0 runs
FOUR! Adams defends for four runs.
0 runs
0 runs
Jonassen to Bouchier, 0 runs
Jonassen to Bouchier, 2 runs
Jonassen to Adams, 4 runs
Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs
0 runs
Jonassen to Bouchier, 4 runs
Langston to Bouchier, 1 run
Langston to Bouchier, 2 runs
Langston to Bouchier, 0 runs
Langston to Bouchier, 4 runs
Langston to Bouchier, 4 runs
Langston to Adams, 1 run
Cooper to Bouchier, 4 runs
Cooper to Bouchier, 4 runs
Cooper to Bouchier, 0 runs
Cooper to Bouchier, 0 runs
Cooper to Adams, 1 run
Cooper to Adams, 4 runs
Blackwell to Bouchier, 4 runs
Blackwell to Bouchier, 0 runs
Blackwell to Bouchier, 0 runs
Blackwell to Bouchier, 4 runs
Blackwell to Bouchier, 0 runs
Blackwell to Bouchier, 0 runs
Blackwell to Bouchier, wide