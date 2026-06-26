19.6 . Tulloch to Langston, 0 runs

19.5 1 Blackwell defends for a run.

19.4 4 Tulloch to Blackwell, 4 runs

19.4 1 Tulloch to Blackwell, wide

19.3 . Tulloch to Blackwell, 0 runs

19.2 W Tulloch to Duckworth, appeal, wicket (bowled - Duckworth)

19.1 1 Tulloch to Langston, 1 run

18.6 4 Tyson to Duckworth, 4 runs

18.5 1 Tyson to Langston, 1 run

18.4 1 Tyson to Duckworth, 1 run

18.3 1 Tyson to Langston, 1 run

18.2 W Tyson to Clarke, appeal, wicket (bowled - Clarke)

18.1 1 Tyson to Duckworth, 1 run

17.6 1 Wellington to Duckworth, 1 run

17.5 1 Wellington to Clarke, 1 run

17.4 1 Wellington to Duckworth, 1 run

17.3 1 Wellington to Clarke, 1 run

17.2 1 Wellington to Duckworth, 1 run

17.1 1 Wellington to Clarke, 1 run

16.6 . Bristowe to Duckworth, 0 runs

16.6 1 Bristowe to Duckworth, wide

16.5 . Bristowe to Duckworth, 0 runs

16.4 1 Clarke plays a defensive stroke for one run.

16.3 4 Bristowe to Clarke, 4 runs

16.2 1 Bristowe to Duckworth, 1 run

16.2 1 Bristowe to Duckworth, wide

16.1 1 Clarke defends for one run.

15.6 . Wellington to Duckworth, 0 runs

15.5 1 Wellington to Clarke, 1 run

15.4 . Wellington to Clarke, 0 runs

15.3 . Wellington to Clarke, 0 runs

15.2 2 Wellington to Clarke, 2 runs

15.1 2 Wellington to Clarke, 2 runs

14.6 . Tulloch to Duckworth, 0 runs

14.6 1 Tulloch to Duckworth, wide

14.5 1 Tulloch to Clarke, 1 run

14.4 . Tulloch to Clarke, 0 runs

14.3 2 Tulloch to Clarke, 2 runs

14.2 . Tulloch to Clarke, 0 runs

14.1 1 Tulloch to Duckworth, 1 run

14.1 nb Tulloch to Clarke, no ball + 1 run

13.6 . Adams to Duckworth, 0 runs

13.5 1 Adams to Clarke, 1 run

13.4 1 Adams to Duckworth, 1 run

13.3 . Adams to Duckworth, 0 runs

13.2 W Adams to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Winfield-Hill)

13.1 1 Clarke defends for a single run.

12.6 . Tulloch to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

12.5 . Tulloch to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

12.4 . Tulloch to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

12.3 4 Tulloch to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

11.6 1 Clarke defends for a run.

11.5 1 Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

11.4 1 Wellington to Clarke, 1 run

11.3 4 Wellington to Clarke, 4 runs

11.2 . Wellington to Clarke, 0 runs

11.1 2 Wellington to Clarke, 2 runs

10.6 . Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

10.5 4 Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

10.4 2 Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

10.3 2 Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

10.2 1 Tyson to Clarke, 1 run

10.1 1 Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

9.6 . Adams to Clarke, 0 runs

9.5 . Adams to Clarke, 0 runs

9.4 . Adams to Clarke, 0 runs

9.3 2 Adams to Clarke, 2 runs

9.2 1 Adams to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

9.1 . Adams to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.6 2 Dattani to Clarke, 2 runs

8.5 1 Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

8.4 1 Dattani to Clarke, leg bye

8.3 . Dattani to Clarke, 0 runs

8.2 1 Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

8.1 4 Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

7.6 . Wellington to Clarke, 0 runs

7.5 W Wellington to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (caught - Jonassen)

7.4 1 Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

7.3 1 Wellington to Jonassen, 1 run

7.2 1 Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

7.1 . Wellington to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.6 1 Bristowe to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

6.5 . Bristowe to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.4 . Bristowe to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.3 . Bristowe to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.2 1 Bristowe to Jonassen, 1 run

6.1 . Bristowe to Jonassen, 0 runs

5.6 1 Adams to Jonassen, 1 run

5.5 1 Adams to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

5.4 4 Adams to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

5.3 1 Adams to Jonassen, 1 run

5.2 . Adams to Jonassen, 0 runs

5.1 4 Adams to Jonassen, 4 runs

4.6 4 Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

4.5 1 Dattani to Jonassen, 1 run

4.4 4 FOUR MORE! Jonassen plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

4.3 W Dattani to Oliver, appeal, wicket (bowled - Oliver)

4.2 . Dattani to Oliver, 0 runs

4.1 1 Dattani to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

3.6 1 Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

3.5 . Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

3.4 4 Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

3.3 . Tyson to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

3.2 W Tyson to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

3.1 . Tyson to Thomas, 0 runs

2.6 W Adams to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)

2.5 1 Adams to Thomas, 1 run

2.4 . Adams to Thomas, 0 runs

2.3 1 Adams to Campbell, 1 run

2.2 1 Adams to Thomas, 1 run

2.1 . Adams to Thomas, 0 runs

1.6 1 Dattani to Thomas, 1 run

1.5 . Dattani to Thomas, 0 runs

1.4 . Dattani to Thomas, 0 runs

1.3 . Dattani to Thomas, 0 runs

1.3 1 Dattani to Thomas, wide

1.2 1 Dattani to Campbell, 1 run

1.1 4 Dattani to Campbell, 4 runs

0.6 1 Campbell defends for a run.

0.5 . Tyson to Campbell, 0 runs

0.4 . Tyson to Campbell, 0 runs

0.3 . Tyson to Campbell, 0 runs

0.3 1 wide

0.2 4 Tyson to Campbell, 4 runs

0.1 4 Tyson to Campbell, 4 runs

19.6 2 Jonassen to Dattani, 2 runs

19.5 1 Jonassen to Harman, 1 run

19.4 4 Jonassen to Harman, 4 runs

19.3 1 Jonassen to Dattani, 1 run

19.2 W Jonassen to Norgrove, appeal, wicket (caught - Norgrove)

19.1 2 Jonassen to Norgrove, 2 runs

18.6 1 Langston to Norgrove, leg bye

18.5 1 Langston to Harman, 1 run

18.4 . Langston to Harman, 0 runs

18.3 4 Langston to Harman, 4 runs

18.2 1 Langston to Norgrove, 1 run

18.1 . Langston to Norgrove, 0 runs

17.6 1 Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run

17.5 1 Cooper to Harman, 1 run

17.4 2 Cooper to Harman, 2 runs

17.3 4 Cooper to Harman, 4 runs

17.2 1 Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run

17.1 2 Cooper to Norgrove, 2 runs

16.6 1 Blackwell to Norgrove, 1 run

16.5 1 Blackwell to Harman, 1 run

16.4 4 Blackwell to Harman, 4 runs

16.3 2 Blackwell to Harman, 2 runs

16.2 . Blackwell to Harman, 0 runs

16.1 1 Blackwell to Norgrove, 1 run

15.6 1 Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run

15.5 1 Cooper to Harman, 1 run

15.4 2 Cooper to Harman, 2 runs

15.3 W Cooper to Southby, appeal, wicket (bowled - Southby)

15.2 1 Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run

15.1 . Cooper to Norgrove, 0 runs

14.6 2 Langston to Southby, 2 runs

14.5 4 Langston to Southby, 4 runs

14.4 4 Langston to Southby, 4 runs

14.3 . Langston to Southby, 0 runs

14.2 1 Langston to Norgrove, 1 run

14.1 1 Langston to Southby, 1 run

13.6 1 Thomas to Southby, 1 run

13.5 1 Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run

13.4 2 Thomas to Norgrove, 2 runs

13.3 1 Thomas to Southby, 1 run

13.2 2 Thomas to Southby, 2 runs

13.1 1 Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run

12.6 1 Jonassen to Norgrove, 1 run

12.5 1 Southby plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

12.4 1 Jonassen to Norgrove, 1 run

12.3 1 Jonassen to Southby, 1 run

12.2 W Jonassen to Sweet, appeal, wicket (stumped - Sweet)

12.1 . Jonassen to Sweet, 0 runs

11.6 1 Thomas to Sweet, 1 run

11.5 1 Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run

11.4 4 Thomas to Norgrove, 4 runs

11.3 1 Thomas to Sweet, 1 run

11.2 2 Thomas to Sweet, 2 runs

11.1 4 Thomas to Sweet, 4 runs

10.6 2 Blackwell to Norgrove, 2 runs

10.5 1 Blackwell to Sweet, 1 run

10.2 1 Blackwell to Norgrove, 1 run

10.1 1 Sweet defends for a single run.

9.6 1 Thomas to Sweet, 1 run

9.5 . Thomas to Sweet, 0 runs

9.4 1 Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run

9.3 1 Thomas to Sweet, 1 run

9.2 W Thomas to Adams, wicket (lbw - Adams)

9.1 1 Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run

8.6 4 Cooper to Adams, 4 runs

8.5 1 Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run

8.4 4 Cooper to Norgrove, 4 runs

8.3 1 Cooper to Adams, 1 run

8.2 2 Cooper to Adams, 2 runs

8.1 1 Cooper to Norgrove, 1 run

7.6 . Thomas to Adams, 0 runs

7.5 1 Thomas to Norgrove, 1 run

7.4 . Thomas to Norgrove, 0 runs

7.3 2 Thomas to Norgrove, 2 runs

7.2 . Thomas to Norgrove, 0 runs

7.1 W Thomas to Bouchier, appeal, wicket (caught - Bouchier)

6.6 1 Langston to Bouchier, 1 run

6.5 1 Langston to Adams, 1 run

6.4 1 Langston to Bouchier, 1 run

6.3 4 Langston to Bouchier, 4 runs

6.2 . Langston to Bouchier, 0 runs

6.1 1 Langston to Adams, 1 run

5.6 1 Jonassen to Adams, 1 run

5.5 4 Jonassen to Adams, 4 runs

5.4 . Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs

5.3 . Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs

5.2 1 Jonassen to Bouchier, 1 run

5.1 . Jonassen to Bouchier, 0 runs

4.6 2 Adams defends for 2 runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! Adams plays a defensive stroke for four runs.

4.4 . 0 runs

4.3 4 FOUR! Adams defends for four runs.

4.2 . 0 runs

4.1 . 0 runs

3.6 . Jonassen to Bouchier, 0 runs

3.5 2 Jonassen to Bouchier, 2 runs

3.4 4 Jonassen to Adams, 4 runs

3.3 . Jonassen to Adams, 0 runs

3.2 . 0 runs

3.1 4 Jonassen to Bouchier, 4 runs

2.6 1 Langston to Bouchier, 1 run

2.5 2 Langston to Bouchier, 2 runs

2.4 . Langston to Bouchier, 0 runs

2.3 4 Langston to Bouchier, 4 runs

2.2 4 Langston to Bouchier, 4 runs

2.1 1 Langston to Adams, 1 run

1.6 4 Cooper to Bouchier, 4 runs

1.5 4 Cooper to Bouchier, 4 runs

1.4 . Cooper to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.3 . Cooper to Bouchier, 0 runs

1.2 1 Cooper to Adams, 1 run

1.1 4 Cooper to Adams, 4 runs

0.6 4 Blackwell to Bouchier, 4 runs

0.5 . Blackwell to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.4 . Blackwell to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.3 4 Blackwell to Bouchier, 4 runs

0.2 . Blackwell to Bouchier, 0 runs

0.1 . Blackwell to Bouchier, 0 runs