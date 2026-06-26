Squads Hampshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.06.2026

T20

HAM
HAM

174

YOR
YOR

132

Playing

HAM
HAM
YOR
YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Oliver Amelia

no information yet

Sweet Francesca

no information yet

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Clarke Alice

wicket keeper

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Blackwell Ines

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Bristowe Eliza

no information yet

Bench

HAM
HAM
YOR
YOR
First TeamSecond Team
Bishop Megan

no information yet

Breese Olvia

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Garton Holly

no information yet

Hardwick Hannah

all rounder

Knott Charli

all rounder

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Lee Jeanie

no information yet

Love Amelia

no information yet

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

McColl Megan

all rounder

Sproul Pippa Nancy

wicket keeper

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate

no information yet