Squads Hampshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Campbell Ami
batsman
Adams Georgia
batsman
Thomas Erin
batsman
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Oliver Amelia
no information yet
Sweet Francesca
no information yet
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Harman Nancy
bowler
Clarke Alice
wicket keeper
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Wellington Amanda
bowler
Blackwell Ines
no information yet
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Thomas Olivia
bowler
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Langston Beth
bowler
Bristowe Eliza
no information yet
Cooper Claudie
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bell Lauren
bowler
Boyce Georgie
batsman
Bishop Megan
no information yet
Breese Olvia
no information yet
Davies Freya
bowler
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Garton Holly
no information yet
Hardwick Hannah
all rounder
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Kemp Freya
bowler
Hall Grace
bowler
Knott Charli
all rounder
Kalis Sterre
batsman
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Lee Jeanie
no information yet
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Love Amelia
no information yet
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Marshall Laura
batsman
Smith Linsey
bowler
McColl Megan
all rounder
Sproul Pippa Nancy
wicket keeper
Nightingale Ellie M
all rounder
Sturge Megan
bowler
Rainey Hannah
bowler
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate
no information yet