Match details Hampshire vs Yorkshire T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.06.2026

T20

HAM
HAM

174

YOR
YOR

132

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Hampshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersBouchier Maia, Adams Georgia, Norgrove Abigale, Sweet Francesca, Southby Rhianna, Harman Nancy, Dattani Naomi, Wellington Amanda, Tulloch Poppy, Tyson Rebecca, Bristowe Eliza
BenchBell Lauren, Bishop Megan, Davies Freya, Gibb Daisy, Hardwick Hannah, Kemp Freya, Knott Charli, Lee Ava Georgina, McCaughan Ella, Mullan Daisy, Perry Ellyse, Smith Linsey, Sproul Pippa Nancy, Sturge Megan, Taylor Mary

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersCampbell Ami, Thomas Erin, Oliver Amelia, Winfield Lauren, Jonassen Jess, Clarke Alice, Duckworth Rebecca, Blackwell Ines, Thomas Olivia, Langston Beth, Cooper Claudie
BenchBoyce Georgie, Breese Olvia, Fackrell Ria, Garton Holly, Glenn Sarah, Hall Grace, Kalis Sterre, Lee Jeanie, Lonsdale Frances, Love Amelia, Marshall Laura, McColl Megan, Nightingale Ellie M, Rainey Hannah, Randle-Bissell Lucy Kate, Slater Rachel, Ward Maddie, Woolston Jessica, Wrightson Emma

Venue Guide

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