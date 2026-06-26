Highlights Somerset vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.06.2026

T20

SOM
SOM

155

DUR
DUR

158

19.2
5

Holland to Rogers, 5 wides

19.1
1

Holland to Armitage, 1 run

18.6
1

Vukusic to Armitage, 1 run

18.5
4

Vukusic to Armitage, 4 runs

18.4
2

Vukusic to Armitage, 2 runs

18.3
1

Vukusic to Rogers, 1 run

18.2
1

Vukusic to Armitage, 1 run

18.1
2

Vukusic to Armitage, 2 runs

17.6
4

Barnes to Rogers, 4 runs

17.5
2

Barnes to Rogers, 2 runs

17.5
1

Barnes to Rogers, wide

17.4
1

Barnes to Armitage, 1 run

17.3
1

Barnes to Rogers, 1 run

17.2
1

Barnes to Armitage, 1 run

17.1
1

Barnes to Rogers, 1 run

16.6
.

Holland to Armitage, 0 runs

16.5
2

Holland to Armitage, 2 runs

16.4
1

Holland to Rogers, 1 run

16.4
1

Holland to Rogers, wide

16.3
1

Holland to Armitage, 1 run

16.2
2

Holland to Armitage, 2 runs

16.1
1

Holland to Rogers, 1 run

15.6
.

Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs

15.5
2

Skelton to Armitage, 2 runs

15.4
4

Skelton to Armitage, 4 runs

15.3
1

Skelton to Rogers, 1 run

15.2
W

Skelton to Graham, appeal, wicket (bowled - Graham)

15.1
2

Skelton to Graham, 2 runs

14.6
1

Vukusic to Graham, 1 run

14.5
.

Vukusic to Graham, 0 runs

14.4
2

Vukusic to Graham, 2 runs

14.3
4

Vukusic to Graham, 4 runs

14.2
.

Vukusic to Graham, 0 runs

14.1
.

Vukusic to Graham, 0 runs

13.6
4

Harris to Armitage, 4 runs

13.5
2

Harris to Armitage, 2 runs

13.4
1

Harris to Graham, 1 run

13.4
1

Harris to Graham, wide

13.3
.

Harris to Graham, 0 runs

13.2
2

Harris to Graham, 2 runs

13.1
.

Harris to Graham, 0 runs

12.6
1

Barnes to Graham, 1 run

12.5
W

Barnes to Heath, appeal, wicket (caught - Heath)

12.4
.

Barnes to Heath, 0 runs

12.3
1

Barnes to Armitage, 1 run

12.2
1

Barnes to Heath, 1 run

12.1
1

Barnes to Armitage, 1 run

11.6
1

Skelton to Armitage, 1 run

11.5
1

Skelton to Heath, 1 run

11.4
.

Skelton to Heath, 0 runs

11.3
2

Skelton to Heath, 2 runs

11.2
W

Skelton to Windsor, wicket (bowled - Windsor)

11.1
4

Skelton to Windsor, 4 runs

10.6
.

Holland to Armitage, 0 runs

10.5
1

Holland to Windsor, 1 run

10.4
4

Holland to Windsor, 4 runs

10.3
2

Holland to Windsor, 2 runs

10.2
2

Holland to Windsor, 2 runs

10.1
.

Holland to Windsor, 0 runs

9.6
1

Harris to Windsor, 1 run

9.5
1

Harris to Armitage, 1 run

9.4
.

Harris to Armitage, 0 runs

9.3
1

Harris to Windsor, 1 run

9.2
1

Harris to Armitage, 1 run

9.1
2

Harris to Armitage, 2 runs

8.6
4

Skelton to Windsor, 4 runs

8.5
1

Skelton to Armitage, 1 run

8.4
1

Skelton to Windsor, 1 run

8.3
.

Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs

8.2
.

Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs

8.1
1

Skelton to Armitage, 1 run

7.6
1

Harris to Armitage, 1 run

7.5
.

Harris to Armitage, 0 runs

7.4
2

Harris to Armitage, 2 runs

7.3
1

Harris to Windsor, 1 run

7.2
.

Harris to Windsor, 0 runs

7.1
1

Harris to Armitage, 1 run

6.6
.

Holland to Windsor, 0 runs

6.5
.

Holland to Windsor, 0 runs

6.4
2

Holland to Windsor, 2 runs

6.3
1

Holland to Armitage, 1 run

6.2
1

Holland to Windsor, 1 run

6.1
.

Holland to Windsor, 0 runs

5.6
1

Vukusic to Windsor, 1 run

5.6
1

Vukusic to Windsor, wide

5.5
W

Vukusic to Villiers, appeal, wicket (caught - Villiers)

5.4
4

Vukusic to Villiers, 4 runs

5.3
2

Vukusic to Villiers, 2 runs

5.2
4

Vukusic to Villiers, 4 runs

5.1
.

Vukusic to Villiers, 0 runs

4.6
.

Barnes to Armitage, 0 runs

4.5
4

Barnes to Armitage, 4 runs

4.4
1

Barnes to Villiers, 1 run

4.3
1

Barnes to Armitage, 1 run

4.2
.

Barnes to Armitage, 0 runs

4.1
4

Barnes to Armitage, 4 runs

3.6
1

Skelton to Armitage, 1 run

3.5
.

Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs

3.4
1

Skelton to Villiers, 1 run

3.3
.

Skelton to Villiers, 0 runs

3.2
4

Skelton to Villiers, 4 runs

3.1
.

Skelton to Villiers, 0 runs

2.6
4

Vukusic to Armitage, 4 runs

2.5
4

Vukusic to Armitage, 4 runs

2.4
.

Vukusic to Armitage, 0 runs

2.3
1

Vukusic to Villiers, 1 run

2.2
.

Vukusic to Villiers, 0 runs

2.1
.

Vukusic to Villiers, 0 runs

1.6
.

Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs

1.5
1

Griffiths to Villiers, 1 run

1.4
4

Griffiths to Villiers, 4 runs

1.3
2

Griffiths to Villiers, 2 runs

1.2
1

Griffiths to Armitage, 1 run

1.1
2

Griffiths to Armitage, 2 runs

0.6
.

Barnes to Villiers, 0 runs

0.5
.

Barnes to Villiers, 0 runs

0.4
.

Barnes to Villiers, 0 runs

0.3
2

Barnes to Villiers, 2 runs

0.2
4

Barnes to Villiers, 4 runs

0.1
.

Barnes to Villiers, 0 runs

19.6
1

Graham to Harris, leg bye

19.5
W

Graham to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (run out - Skelton)

19.4
2

Graham to Griffiths, 2 runs

19.3
3

Skelton plays a defensive stroke for 3 runs.

19.2
2

Graham to Skelton, 2 runs

19.1
2

Graham to Skelton, 2 runs

18.3
4

Levick to Griffiths, 4 runs

18.2
.

Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs

18.1
.

Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs

17.6
4

Turner to Skelton, 4 runs

17.5
1

Turner to Griffiths, 1 run

17.4
2

Turner to Griffiths, 2 runs

17.3
1

Turner to Skelton, 1 run

17.2
2

Turner to Skelton, 2 runs

17.1
4

Turner to Skelton, 4 runs

16.6
4

Villiers to Griffiths, 4 runs

16.5
1

Villiers to Skelton, 1 run

16.4
.

Villiers to Skelton, 0 runs

16.3
2

Villiers to Skelton, 2 runs

16.2
2

Villiers to Skelton, 2 runs

16.1
1

Villiers to Griffiths, 1 run

15.6
1

Turner to Griffiths, 1 run

15.5
1

Turner to Skelton, 1 run

15.4
.

Turner to Skelton, 0 runs

15.3
1

Turner to Griffiths, 1 run

15.2
1

Turner to Skelton, 1 run

15.1
1

Turner to Griffiths, 1 run

14.6
W

appeal, wicket (bowled - Davis)

14.5
1

Griffiths plays a defensive stroke for one run.

14.4
1

Davis defends for one run.

14.3
W

appeal, wicket (stumped - Luff)

14.2
1

Griffiths defends for a run.

14.1
1

Luff plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

13.6
.

Graham to Griffiths, 0 runs

13.5
1

Graham to Luff, 1 run

13.4
4

Graham to Luff, 4 runs

13.3
.

Graham to Luff, 0 runs

13.2
.

Graham to Luff, 0 runs

13.1
1

Graham to Griffiths, 1 run

12.6
2

Levick to Luff, 2 runs

12.5
2

Levick to Luff, 2 runs

12.4
1

Levick to Griffiths, 1 run

12.3
.

Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs

12.2
.

Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs

12.1
2

Levick to Griffiths, 2 runs

11.6
4

Glen to Luff, 4 runs

11.5
1

Glen to Griffiths, 1 run

11.4
1

Glen to Luff, 1 run

11.3
4

Glen to Luff, 4 runs

11.2
4

Glen to Luff, 4 runs

11.1
1

Glen to Griffiths, 1 run

10.6
2

Villiers to Luff, 2 runs

10.5
1

Villiers to Griffiths, 1 run

10.4
W

Villiers to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)

10.3
1

Villiers to Luff, 1 run

10.2
1

Villiers to Jones, 1 run

10.1
.

Villiers to Jones, 0 runs

9.6
1

Turner to Jones, 1 run

9.5
1

Turner to Luff, 1 run

9.4
.

Turner to Luff, 0 runs

9.3
1

Turner to Jones, 1 run

9.2
.

Turner to Jones, 0 runs

9.1
1

Turner to Luff, 1 run

8.6
W

Glen to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)

8.5
1

Glen to Luff, 1 run

8.4
.

Glen to Luff, 0 runs

8.3
1

Glen to Holland, 1 run

8.2
1

Glen to Luff, 1 run

8.1
.

Glen to Luff, 0 runs

7.6
1

Levick to Luff, 1 run

7.5
4

And another! Luff defends for 4 runs.

7.4
4

Levick to Luff, 4 runs

7.3
1

Levick to Holland, 1 run

7.2
.

Levick to Holland, 0 runs

7.1
1

Levick to Luff, 1 run

6.6
4

Turner to Holland, 4 runs

6.5
.

Turner to Holland, 0 runs

6.4
1

Luff plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

6.3
2

Turner to Luff, 2 runs

6.2
1

Turner to Holland, 1 run

6.1
1

Turner to Luff, 1 run

5.6
.

Graham to Holland, 0 runs

5.5
.

Graham to Holland, 0 runs

5.4
.

Graham to Holland, 0 runs

5.3
2

Holland plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

5.2
1

Graham to Luff, 1 run

5.1
.

Graham to Luff, 0 runs

4.6
.

Johnson to Holland, 0 runs

4.5
1

Johnson to Luff, 1 run

4.4
4

Johnson to Luff, 4 runs

4.3
1

Johnson to Holland, 1 run

4.2
.

Johnson to Holland, 0 runs

4.1
.

Johnson to Holland, 0 runs

3.6
1

Levick to Holland, 1 run

3.3
W

Levick to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (bowled - Learoyd)

3.2
4

Levick to Learoyd, 4 runs

3.2
1

Levick to Learoyd, wide

3.1
1

Levick to Luff, 1 run

2.6
.

Villiers to Learoyd, 0 runs

2.5
.

Villiers to Learoyd, 0 runs

2.4
W

Villiers to Odgers, appeal, wicket (bowled - Odgers)

2.3
4

Villiers to Odgers, 4 runs

2.2
4

Villiers to Odgers, 4 runs

2.1
1

Villiers to Luff, 1 run

1.6
.

Graham to Odgers, 0 runs

1.5
1

Graham to Luff, 1 run

1.4
1

Graham to Odgers, 1 run

1.3
1

Graham to Luff, 1 run

1.2
1

Graham to Odgers, 1 run

1.1
1

Graham to Luff, 1 run

0.6
.

Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs

0.5
4

Johnson to Odgers, 4 runs

0.4
.

Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs

0.3
2

Johnson to Odgers, 2 runs

0.2
1

Johnson to Luff, 1 run

0.1
1

Johnson to Odgers, 1 run