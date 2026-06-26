Highlights Somerset vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.06.2026
Holland to Rogers, 5 wides
Holland to Armitage, 1 run
Vukusic to Armitage, 1 run
Vukusic to Armitage, 4 runs
Vukusic to Armitage, 2 runs
Vukusic to Rogers, 1 run
Vukusic to Armitage, 1 run
Vukusic to Armitage, 2 runs
Barnes to Rogers, 4 runs
Barnes to Rogers, 2 runs
Barnes to Rogers, wide
Barnes to Armitage, 1 run
Barnes to Rogers, 1 run
Barnes to Armitage, 1 run
Barnes to Rogers, 1 run
Holland to Armitage, 0 runs
Holland to Armitage, 2 runs
Holland to Rogers, 1 run
Holland to Rogers, wide
Holland to Armitage, 1 run
Holland to Armitage, 2 runs
Holland to Rogers, 1 run
Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs
Skelton to Armitage, 2 runs
Skelton to Armitage, 4 runs
Skelton to Rogers, 1 run
Skelton to Graham, appeal, wicket (bowled - Graham)
Skelton to Graham, 2 runs
Vukusic to Graham, 1 run
Vukusic to Graham, 0 runs
Vukusic to Graham, 2 runs
Vukusic to Graham, 4 runs
Vukusic to Graham, 0 runs
Vukusic to Graham, 0 runs
Harris to Armitage, 4 runs
Harris to Armitage, 2 runs
Harris to Graham, 1 run
Harris to Graham, wide
Harris to Graham, 0 runs
Harris to Graham, 2 runs
Harris to Graham, 0 runs
Barnes to Graham, 1 run
Barnes to Heath, appeal, wicket (caught - Heath)
Barnes to Heath, 0 runs
Barnes to Armitage, 1 run
Barnes to Heath, 1 run
Barnes to Armitage, 1 run
Skelton to Armitage, 1 run
Skelton to Heath, 1 run
Skelton to Heath, 0 runs
Skelton to Heath, 2 runs
Skelton to Windsor, wicket (bowled - Windsor)
Skelton to Windsor, 4 runs
Holland to Armitage, 0 runs
Holland to Windsor, 1 run
Holland to Windsor, 4 runs
Holland to Windsor, 2 runs
Holland to Windsor, 2 runs
Holland to Windsor, 0 runs
Harris to Windsor, 1 run
Harris to Armitage, 1 run
Harris to Armitage, 0 runs
Harris to Windsor, 1 run
Harris to Armitage, 1 run
Harris to Armitage, 2 runs
Skelton to Windsor, 4 runs
Skelton to Armitage, 1 run
Skelton to Windsor, 1 run
Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs
Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs
Skelton to Armitage, 1 run
Harris to Armitage, 1 run
Harris to Armitage, 0 runs
Harris to Armitage, 2 runs
Harris to Windsor, 1 run
Harris to Windsor, 0 runs
Harris to Armitage, 1 run
Holland to Windsor, 0 runs
Holland to Windsor, 0 runs
Holland to Windsor, 2 runs
Holland to Armitage, 1 run
Holland to Windsor, 1 run
Holland to Windsor, 0 runs
Vukusic to Windsor, 1 run
Vukusic to Windsor, wide
Vukusic to Villiers, appeal, wicket (caught - Villiers)
Vukusic to Villiers, 4 runs
Vukusic to Villiers, 2 runs
Vukusic to Villiers, 4 runs
Vukusic to Villiers, 0 runs
Barnes to Armitage, 0 runs
Barnes to Armitage, 4 runs
Barnes to Villiers, 1 run
Barnes to Armitage, 1 run
Barnes to Armitage, 0 runs
Barnes to Armitage, 4 runs
Skelton to Armitage, 1 run
Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs
Skelton to Villiers, 1 run
Skelton to Villiers, 0 runs
Skelton to Villiers, 4 runs
Skelton to Villiers, 0 runs
Vukusic to Armitage, 4 runs
Vukusic to Armitage, 4 runs
Vukusic to Armitage, 0 runs
Vukusic to Villiers, 1 run
Vukusic to Villiers, 0 runs
Vukusic to Villiers, 0 runs
Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs
Griffiths to Villiers, 1 run
Griffiths to Villiers, 4 runs
Griffiths to Villiers, 2 runs
Griffiths to Armitage, 1 run
Griffiths to Armitage, 2 runs
Barnes to Villiers, 0 runs
Barnes to Villiers, 0 runs
Barnes to Villiers, 0 runs
Barnes to Villiers, 2 runs
Barnes to Villiers, 4 runs
Barnes to Villiers, 0 runs
Graham to Harris, leg bye
Graham to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (run out - Skelton)
Graham to Griffiths, 2 runs
Skelton plays a defensive stroke for 3 runs.
Graham to Skelton, 2 runs
Graham to Skelton, 2 runs
Levick to Griffiths, 4 runs
Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs
Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs
Turner to Skelton, 4 runs
Turner to Griffiths, 1 run
Turner to Griffiths, 2 runs
Turner to Skelton, 1 run
Turner to Skelton, 2 runs
Turner to Skelton, 4 runs
Villiers to Griffiths, 4 runs
Villiers to Skelton, 1 run
Villiers to Skelton, 0 runs
Villiers to Skelton, 2 runs
Villiers to Skelton, 2 runs
Villiers to Griffiths, 1 run
Turner to Griffiths, 1 run
Turner to Skelton, 1 run
Turner to Skelton, 0 runs
Turner to Griffiths, 1 run
Turner to Skelton, 1 run
Turner to Griffiths, 1 run
appeal, wicket (bowled - Davis)
Griffiths plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Davis defends for one run.
appeal, wicket (stumped - Luff)
Griffiths defends for a run.
Luff plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Graham to Griffiths, 0 runs
Graham to Luff, 1 run
Graham to Luff, 4 runs
Graham to Luff, 0 runs
Graham to Luff, 0 runs
Graham to Griffiths, 1 run
Levick to Luff, 2 runs
Levick to Luff, 2 runs
Levick to Griffiths, 1 run
Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs
Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs
Levick to Griffiths, 2 runs
Glen to Luff, 4 runs
Glen to Griffiths, 1 run
Glen to Luff, 1 run
Glen to Luff, 4 runs
Glen to Luff, 4 runs
Glen to Griffiths, 1 run
Villiers to Luff, 2 runs
Villiers to Griffiths, 1 run
Villiers to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)
Villiers to Luff, 1 run
Villiers to Jones, 1 run
Villiers to Jones, 0 runs
Turner to Jones, 1 run
Turner to Luff, 1 run
Turner to Luff, 0 runs
Turner to Jones, 1 run
Turner to Jones, 0 runs
Turner to Luff, 1 run
Glen to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)
Glen to Luff, 1 run
Glen to Luff, 0 runs
Glen to Holland, 1 run
Glen to Luff, 1 run
Glen to Luff, 0 runs
Levick to Luff, 1 run
And another! Luff defends for 4 runs.
Levick to Luff, 4 runs
Levick to Holland, 1 run
Levick to Holland, 0 runs
Levick to Luff, 1 run
Turner to Holland, 4 runs
Turner to Holland, 0 runs
Luff plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
Turner to Luff, 2 runs
Turner to Holland, 1 run
Turner to Luff, 1 run
Graham to Holland, 0 runs
Graham to Holland, 0 runs
Graham to Holland, 0 runs
Holland plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Graham to Luff, 1 run
Graham to Luff, 0 runs
Johnson to Holland, 0 runs
Johnson to Luff, 1 run
Johnson to Luff, 4 runs
Johnson to Holland, 1 run
Johnson to Holland, 0 runs
Johnson to Holland, 0 runs
Levick to Holland, 1 run
Levick to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (bowled - Learoyd)
Levick to Learoyd, 4 runs
Levick to Learoyd, wide
Levick to Luff, 1 run
Villiers to Learoyd, 0 runs
Villiers to Learoyd, 0 runs
Villiers to Odgers, appeal, wicket (bowled - Odgers)
Villiers to Odgers, 4 runs
Villiers to Odgers, 4 runs
Villiers to Luff, 1 run
Graham to Odgers, 0 runs
Graham to Luff, 1 run
Graham to Odgers, 1 run
Graham to Luff, 1 run
Graham to Odgers, 1 run
Graham to Luff, 1 run
Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs
Johnson to Odgers, 4 runs
Johnson to Odgers, 0 runs
Johnson to Odgers, 2 runs
Johnson to Luff, 1 run
Johnson to Odgers, 1 run