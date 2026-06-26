Holland to Rogers, 5 wides

Holland to Armitage, 1 run

Vukusic to Armitage, 1 run

Vukusic to Armitage, 4 runs

Vukusic to Armitage, 2 runs

Vukusic to Rogers, 1 run

Vukusic to Armitage, 1 run

Vukusic to Armitage, 2 runs

Barnes to Rogers, 4 runs

Barnes to Rogers, 2 runs

Barnes to Rogers, wide

Barnes to Armitage, 1 run

Barnes to Rogers, 1 run

Barnes to Armitage, 1 run

Barnes to Rogers, 1 run

Holland to Armitage, 0 runs

Holland to Armitage, 2 runs

Holland to Rogers, 1 run

Holland to Rogers, wide

Holland to Armitage, 1 run

Holland to Armitage, 2 runs

Holland to Rogers, 1 run

Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs

Skelton to Armitage, 2 runs

Skelton to Armitage, 4 runs

Skelton to Rogers, 1 run

Skelton to Graham, appeal, wicket (bowled - Graham)

Skelton to Graham, 2 runs

Vukusic to Graham, 1 run

Vukusic to Graham, 0 runs

Vukusic to Graham, 2 runs

Vukusic to Graham, 4 runs

Vukusic to Graham, 0 runs

Vukusic to Graham, 0 runs

Harris to Armitage, 4 runs

Harris to Armitage, 2 runs

Harris to Graham, 1 run

Harris to Graham, wide

Harris to Graham, 0 runs

Harris to Graham, 2 runs

Harris to Graham, 0 runs

Barnes to Graham, 1 run

Barnes to Heath, appeal, wicket (caught - Heath)

Barnes to Heath, 0 runs

Barnes to Armitage, 1 run

Barnes to Heath, 1 run

Barnes to Armitage, 1 run

Skelton to Armitage, 1 run

Skelton to Heath, 1 run

Skelton to Heath, 0 runs

Skelton to Heath, 2 runs

Skelton to Windsor, wicket (bowled - Windsor)

Skelton to Windsor, 4 runs

Holland to Armitage, 0 runs

Holland to Windsor, 1 run

Holland to Windsor, 4 runs

Holland to Windsor, 2 runs

Holland to Windsor, 2 runs

Holland to Windsor, 0 runs

Harris to Windsor, 1 run

Harris to Armitage, 1 run

Harris to Armitage, 0 runs

Harris to Windsor, 1 run

Harris to Armitage, 1 run

Harris to Armitage, 2 runs

Skelton to Windsor, 4 runs

Skelton to Armitage, 1 run

Skelton to Windsor, 1 run

Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs

Skelton to Windsor, 0 runs

Skelton to Armitage, 1 run

Harris to Armitage, 1 run

Harris to Armitage, 0 runs

Harris to Armitage, 2 runs

Harris to Windsor, 1 run

Harris to Windsor, 0 runs

Harris to Armitage, 1 run

Holland to Windsor, 0 runs

Holland to Windsor, 0 runs

Holland to Windsor, 2 runs

Holland to Armitage, 1 run

Holland to Windsor, 1 run

Holland to Windsor, 0 runs

Vukusic to Windsor, 1 run

Vukusic to Windsor, wide

Vukusic to Villiers, appeal, wicket (caught - Villiers)

Vukusic to Villiers, 4 runs

Vukusic to Villiers, 2 runs

Vukusic to Villiers, 4 runs

Vukusic to Villiers, 0 runs

Barnes to Armitage, 0 runs

Barnes to Armitage, 4 runs

Barnes to Villiers, 1 run

Barnes to Armitage, 1 run

Barnes to Armitage, 0 runs

Barnes to Armitage, 4 runs

Skelton to Armitage, 1 run

Skelton to Armitage, 0 runs

Skelton to Villiers, 1 run

Skelton to Villiers, 0 runs

Skelton to Villiers, 4 runs

Skelton to Villiers, 0 runs

Vukusic to Armitage, 4 runs

Vukusic to Armitage, 4 runs

Vukusic to Armitage, 0 runs

Vukusic to Villiers, 1 run

Vukusic to Villiers, 0 runs

Vukusic to Villiers, 0 runs

Griffiths to Armitage, 0 runs

Griffiths to Villiers, 1 run

Griffiths to Villiers, 4 runs

Griffiths to Villiers, 2 runs

Griffiths to Armitage, 1 run

Griffiths to Armitage, 2 runs

Barnes to Villiers, 0 runs

Barnes to Villiers, 0 runs

Barnes to Villiers, 0 runs

Barnes to Villiers, 2 runs

Barnes to Villiers, 4 runs

Barnes to Villiers, 0 runs

Graham to Harris, leg bye

Graham to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (run out - Skelton)

Graham to Griffiths, 2 runs

Skelton plays a defensive stroke for 3 runs.

Graham to Skelton, 2 runs

Graham to Skelton, 2 runs

Levick to Griffiths, 4 runs

Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs

Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs

Turner to Skelton, 4 runs

Turner to Griffiths, 1 run

Turner to Griffiths, 2 runs

Turner to Skelton, 1 run

Turner to Skelton, 2 runs

Turner to Skelton, 4 runs

Villiers to Griffiths, 4 runs

Villiers to Skelton, 1 run

Villiers to Skelton, 0 runs

Villiers to Skelton, 2 runs

Villiers to Skelton, 2 runs

Villiers to Griffiths, 1 run

Turner to Griffiths, 1 run

Turner to Skelton, 1 run

Turner to Skelton, 0 runs

Turner to Griffiths, 1 run

Turner to Skelton, 1 run

Turner to Griffiths, 1 run

Griffiths plays a defensive stroke for one run.

Davis defends for one run.

Griffiths defends for a run.

Luff plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

Graham to Griffiths, 0 runs

Graham to Luff, 1 run

Graham to Luff, 4 runs

Graham to Luff, 0 runs

Graham to Luff, 0 runs

Graham to Griffiths, 1 run

Levick to Luff, 2 runs

Levick to Luff, 2 runs

Levick to Griffiths, 1 run

Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs

Levick to Griffiths, 0 runs

Levick to Griffiths, 2 runs

Glen to Luff, 4 runs

Glen to Griffiths, 1 run

Glen to Luff, 1 run

Glen to Luff, 4 runs

Glen to Luff, 4 runs

Glen to Griffiths, 1 run

Villiers to Luff, 2 runs

Villiers to Griffiths, 1 run

Villiers to Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Jones)

Villiers to Luff, 1 run

Villiers to Jones, 1 run

Villiers to Jones, 0 runs

Turner to Jones, 1 run

Turner to Luff, 1 run

Turner to Luff, 0 runs

Turner to Jones, 1 run

Turner to Jones, 0 runs

Turner to Luff, 1 run

Glen to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)

Glen to Luff, 1 run

Glen to Luff, 0 runs

Glen to Holland, 1 run

Glen to Luff, 1 run

Glen to Luff, 0 runs

Levick to Luff, 1 run

7.5 4

And another! Luff defends for 4 runs.