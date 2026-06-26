Squads Somerset vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.06.2026

T20

SOM
SOM

155

DUR
DUR

158

Playing

SOM
SOM
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Armitage Hollie

all rounder

Heath Bess

wicket keeper

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Graham Heather

all rounder

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Thompson Grace

no information yet

Rodgers Mia

wicket keeper

Davis Ruby

batsman

Harris Lola

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Johnson Trudy

all rounder

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Bench

SOM
SOM
DUR
DUR
First TeamSecond Team
Bates Suzie

all rounder

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Marlow Emma

all rounder

Robson Harriet

no information yet

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Rook Freya

no information yet

Munday Amelie

no information yet

Trotter Laura

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Willis Bea

no information yet