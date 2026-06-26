Squads Somerset vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Armitage Hollie
all rounder
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Villiers Mady
bowler
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Windsor Emily
batsman
Holland Niamh
bowler
Heath Bess
wicket keeper
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Graham Heather
all rounder
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Thompson Grace
no information yet
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Rodgers Mia
wicket keeper
Davis Ruby
batsman
Glen Abigail
batsman
Harris Lola
no information yet
Turner Sophia
bowler
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Johnson Trudy
all rounder
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Levick Katie
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Bates Suzie
all rounder
Corney Emma
batsman
Dobson Leah
batsman
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Filer Lauren
bowler
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Fraser Katherine
bowler
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Marlow Emma
all rounder
Jackson Laura
batsman
Robson Harriet
no information yet
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Rook Freya
no information yet
Knight Heather
batsman
Scott Lizzie
bowler
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Trotter Laura
no information yet
Robbins Mollie
bowler
Turner Phoebe
bowler
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Whiting Emily
bowler
Willis Bea
no information yet
Wilson Fran
batsman