Match details Somerset vs Durham T20 T20 Blast, Women 26.06.2026

T20

SOM
SOM

155

DUR
DUR

158

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, June 26, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersOdgers Rebecca, Luff Sophie Natasha, Learoyd Anika, Holland Niamh, Griffiths Alex, Jones Katie, Skelton Chloe, Davis Ruby, Harris Lola, Barnes Olivia, Vukusic Erin
BenchAnderson Ellie, Corney Emma, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Hazell Jess, Jackson Laura, Jones Hannah, Knight Heather, Munday Amelie, Robbins Mollie, Westley Jasmine, Willis Bea, Wilson Fran

Durham Squad

PlayersArmitage Hollie, Villiers Mady, Windsor Emily, Heath Bess, Graham Heather, Thompson Grace, Rodgers Mia, Glen Abigail, Turner Sophia, Johnson Trudy, Levick Katie, Wilson Tahlia
BenchBates Suzie, Dobson Leah, Filer Lauren, Fraser Katherine, Marlow Emma, Robson Harriet, Rook Freya, Scott Lizzie, Trotter Laura, Turner Phoebe, Whiting Emily

Venue Guide

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