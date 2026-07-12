Highlights Somerset vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 12.07.2026

T20

SOM
SOM

122

ESS
ESS

163

19.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Vukusic)

19.5
2

Gillgrass to Vukusic, 2 runs

19.4
.

Gillgrass to Vukusic, 0 runs

19.3
1

Gillgrass to Hazell, 1 run

19.2
2

Gillgrass to Hazell, 2 runs

19.1
2

Gillgrass to Hazell, 2 runs

18.6
1

Scrivens to Hazell, 1 run

18.5
1

Scrivens to Vukusic, 1 run

18.4
1

Scrivens to Hazell, 1 run

18.3
1

Scrivens to Vukusic, 1 run

18.2
2

Vukusic decides to just let that one travel through to Carr, and the ball flies away for a couple of byes.

18.1
.

Scrivens to Vukusic, 0 runs

17.6
2

Gillgrass to Hazell, 2 runs

17.5
1

Gillgrass to Vukusic, 1 run

17.4
1

Gillgrass to Hazell, 1 run

17.3
2

Gillgrass to Hazell, 2 runs

17.2
1

Gillgrass to Vukusic, 1 run

17.1
1

Gillgrass to Hazell, 1 run

16.6
W

Sophia Smale to Barnes, appeal, wicket (caught - Barnes)

16.5
1

Sophia Smale to Hazell, 1 run

16.4
.

Sophia Smale to Hazell, 0 runs

16.3
1

Sophia Smale to Barnes, 1 run

16.2
1

Sophia Smale to Hazell, 1 run

16.1
2

Sophia Smale to Hazell, 2 runs

15.6
.

Gillgrass to Barnes, 0 runs

15.5
2

Gillgrass to Barnes, 2 runs

15.4
4

Gillgrass to Barnes, 4 runs

15.3
.

Gillgrass to Barnes, 0 runs

15.2
.

Gillgrass to Barnes, 0 runs

15.1
.

Gillgrass to Barnes, 0 runs

14.6
4

MacGregor to Hazell, 4 runs

14.5
1

MacGregor to Barnes, 1 run

14.4
1

MacGregor to Hazell, 1 run

14.4
2

MacGregor to Barnes, 2 wides

14.3
.

MacGregor to Barnes, 0 runs

14.2
1

MacGregor to Hazell, 1 run

14.1
4

MacGregor to Hazell, 4 runs

14.1
2

MacGregor to Barnes, 2 wides

13.6
1

Gillgrass to Barnes, 1 run

13.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)

13.4
1

Gillgrass to Hazell, 1 run

13.3
1

Gillgrass to Harris, 1 run

13.2
1

Gillgrass to Hazell, 1 run

13.1
1

Gillgrass to Harris, 1 run

12.5
4

MacGregor to Harris, 4 runs

12.4
.

MacGregor to Harris, 0 runs

12.3
1

MacGregor to Hazell, bye

12.2
1

MacGregor to Harris, 1 run

12.1
1

MacGregor to Hazell, 1 run

11.6
1

Sophia Smale to Hazell, 1 run

11.5
1

Sophia Smale to Harris, 1 run

11.4
.

Sophia Smale to Harris, 0 runs

11.3
1

Sophia Smale to Hazell, 1 run

11.2
.

Sophia Smale to Hazell, 0 runs

11.1
W

Sophia Smale to Skelton, 2 runs, appeal, wicket (run out - Skelton)

10.6
4

MacGregor to Hazell, 4 runs

10.5
1

MacGregor to Skelton, 1 run

10.4
.

MacGregor to Skelton, 0 runs

10.3
1

MacGregor to Hazell, 1 run

10.2
1

MacGregor to Skelton, 1 run

10.1
.

MacGregor to Skelton, 0 runs

9.6
.

Gray to Hazell, 0 runs

9.5
W

Gray to Hazell, appeal, wicket (run out - Dean)

9.4
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Learoyd)

9.3
1

Gray to Dean, 1 run

9.2
W

Gray to Griffiths, wicket (lbw - Griffiths)

9.1
1

Gray to Learoyd, 1 run

8.6
1

MacGregor to Learoyd, 1 run

8.5
1

MacGregor to Griffiths, 1 run

8.4
.

MacGregor to Griffiths, 0 runs

8.3
2

MacGregor to Griffiths, 2 runs

8.2
1

MacGregor to Learoyd, 1 run

8.1
1

MacGregor to Griffiths, 1 run

7.6
1

Coppack to Griffiths, 1 run

7.5
1

Coppack to Learoyd, 1 run

7.4
1

Coppack to Griffiths, 1 run

7.3
.

Coppack to Griffiths, 0 runs

7.2
.

Coppack to Griffiths, 0 runs

7.1
2

Coppack to Griffiths, 2 runs

6.6
1

Sophia Smale to Griffiths, 1 run

6.5
4

Sophia Smale to Griffiths, 4 runs

6.4
.

Sophia Smale to Griffiths, 0 runs

6.3
1

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run

6.2
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.1
1

Sophia Smale to Griffiths, 1 run

5.6
1

Coppack to Griffiths, 1 run

5.5
.

Coppack to Griffiths, 0 runs

5.4
.

Coppack to Griffiths, 0 runs

5.3
.

Coppack to Griffiths, 0 runs

5.2
W

Coppack to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)

5.2
1

Coppack to Holland, wide

5.1
.

Coppack to Holland, 0 runs

4.6
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.5
.

Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.4
1

Sophia Smale to Holland, 1 run

4.3
.

Sophia Smale to Holland, 0 runs

4.2
W

Sophia Smale to Luff, appeal, wicket (caught - Luff)

4.1
4

Sophia Smale to Luff, 4 runs

3.6
1

Coppack to Luff, 1 run

3.5
.

Coppack to Luff, 0 runs

3.4
1

Coppack to Learoyd, 1 run

3.3
.

Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs

3.2
.

Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs

3.1
1

Coppack to Luff, 1 run

2.6
.

Gray to Learoyd, 0 runs

2.5
.

Gray to Learoyd, 0 runs

2.4
1

Gray to Luff, 1 run

2.3
.

Gray to Luff, 0 runs

2.2
1

Gray to Learoyd, 1 run

2.1
3

Gray to Luff, 3 runs

1.6
4

Coppack to Learoyd, 4 runs

1.5
1lb

Luff defends for a leg bye.

1.4
1

Coppack to Learoyd, 1 run

1.3
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)

1.2
4

Coppack to Odgers, 4 runs

1.1
1

Coppack to Luff, 1 run

0.6
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

0.5
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

0.4
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

0.3
4

Gray to Odgers, 4 runs

0.2
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

0.1
.

Gray to Odgers, 0 runs

19.6
W

appeal, wicket (bowled - Coppack)

19.5
W

Dean to Gray, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gray)

19.5
1

Dean to Gray, wide

19.4
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Heap)

19.3
6

Dean to Heap, 6 runs

19.2
.

Dean to Heap, 0 runs

19.1
2

Dean to Heap, 2 runs

18.6
1

Vukusic to Heap, 1 run

18.5
1

Vukusic to Carr, 1 run

18.4
W

Vukusic to Gillgrass, appeal, wicket (caught - Gillgrass)

18.3
2

Vukusic to Gillgrass, 2 runs

18.2
1

Vukusic to Heap, 1 run

18.1
1

Vukusic to Gillgrass, 1 run

17.6
1

Barnes to Gillgrass, 1 run

17.5
4

Barnes to Gillgrass, 4 runs

17.4
2

Barnes to Gillgrass, 2 runs

17.3
2

Barnes to Gillgrass, 2 runs

17.2
1

Barnes to Heap, 1 run

17.1
.

Barnes to Heap, 0 runs

16.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Gardner)

16.5
4

Harris to Gardner, 4 runs

16.4
4

Harris to Gardner, 4 runs

16.3
1

Harris to Heap, 1 run

16.2
1

Harris to Gardner, 1 run

16.1
6

Harris to Gardner, 6 runs

15.6
1

Skelton to Gardner, 1 run

15.5
6

And another! Gardner defends for 6 runs.

15.4
.

Skelton to Gardner, 0 runs

15.3
4

Skelton to Gardner, 4 runs

15.2
1

Skelton to Heap, 1 run

15.1
1

Skelton to Gardner, 1 run

14.6
1

Harris to Gardner, 1 run

14.5
.

Harris to Gardner, 0 runs

14.4
1

Harris to Heap, 1 run

14.3
1

Harris to Gardner, 1 run

14.2
.

Harris to Gardner, 0 runs

14.1
1

Harris to Heap, 1 run

13.6
1

Barnes to Heap, 1 run

13.6
1

Barnes to Heap, wide

13.5
1

Barnes to Gardner, 1 run

13.4
.

Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs

13.3
.

Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs

13.2
W

Barnes to Grewcock, appeal, wicket (bowled - Grewcock)

13.1
.

Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs

12.6
1

Harris to Grewcock, 1 run

12.5
1

Harris to Heap, 1 run

12.4
2

Harris to Heap, 2 runs

12.3
1

Harris to Grewcock, 1 run

12.2
1

Harris to Heap, 1 run

12.1
1

Harris to Grewcock, 1 run

11.6
1

Dean to Grewcock, 1 run

11.5
4

Dean to Grewcock, 4 runs

11.4
4

Dean to Grewcock, 4 runs

11.3
1

Dean to Heap, 1 run

11.2
1

Dean to Grewcock, 1 run

11.1
1

Dean to Heap, 1 run

10.6
1

Harris to Heap, 1 run

10.5
1

Harris to Grewcock, 1 run

10.4
1

Harris to Heap, 1 run

10.3
1

Harris to Grewcock, 1 run

10.2
1

Harris to Heap, 1 run

10.1
.

Harris to Heap, 0 runs

9.6
1

Vukusic to Heap, 1 run

9.5
.

Vukusic to Heap, 0 runs

9.1
1

Vukusic to Grewcock, 1 run

8.6
.

Holland to Heap, 0 runs

8.5
.

Holland to Heap, 0 runs

8.4
.

Holland to Heap, 0 runs

8.4
5

Holland to Heap, 5 wides

8.3
4

Holland to Heap, 4 runs

8.2
4

Holland to Heap, 4 runs

8.1
1

Holland to Grewcock, 1 run

7.6
W

OUT! Run out. Scrivens plays a defensive stroke. She is then run out, following some good fielding by Barnes.

7.5
.

Barnes to Scrivens, 0 runs

7.4
1

Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run

7.3
1

Barnes to Scrivens, 1 run

7.2
2

Barnes to Scrivens, 2 runs

7.1
.

Barnes to Scrivens, 0 runs

6.6
.

Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs

6.5
.

Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs

6.4
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Sophia Smale)

6.3
.

Skelton to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

6.2
1

Skelton to Scrivens, 1 run

6.1
.

Skelton to Scrivens, 0 runs

5.6
1

Griffiths to Scrivens, 1 run

5.5
2

Griffiths to Scrivens, 2 runs

5.5
1

Griffiths to Scrivens, wide

5.4
4

Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs

5.3
4

Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs

5.2
4

Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs

5.1
3

Griffiths to Sophia Smale, 3 runs

4.6
.

Skelton to Scrivens, 0 runs

4.5
1

Skelton to Sophia Smale, 1 run

4.4
.

Skelton to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

4.3
1

Skelton to Scrivens, 1 run

4.2
.

Skelton to Scrivens, 0 runs

4.1
.

Skelton to Scrivens, 0 runs

3.6
.

Dean to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

3.5
.

Dean to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

3.4
4

Dean to Sophia Smale, 4 runs

3.3
1

Dean to Scrivens, 1 run

3.2
.

Dean to Scrivens, 0 runs

3.1
4

Dean to Scrivens, 4 runs

2.6
2

Sophia Smale plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.

2.5
.

Vukusic to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

2.4
.

Vukusic to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

2.3
1

Vukusic to Scrivens, 1 run

2.2
1

Vukusic to Sophia Smale, leg bye

2.1
1

Vukusic to Scrivens, 1 run

2.1
1

Vukusic to Scrivens, wide

1.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Bosch)

1.5
1

Griffiths to Scrivens, 1 run

1.4
.

0 runs

1.3
1

Griffiths to Bosch, 1 run

1.2
4

Griffiths to Bosch, 4 runs

1.1
4

Griffiths to Bosch, 4 runs

1.1
1

Griffiths to Bosch, wide

0.6
.

Dean to Scrivens, 0 runs

0.5
4

Dean to Scrivens, 4 runs

0.4
.

Dean to Scrivens, 0 runs

0.3
1

Dean to Bosch, 1 run

0.3
1

Dean to Bosch, wide

0.2
.

Dean to Bosch, 0 runs

0.1
.

Dean to Bosch, 0 runs