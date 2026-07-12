Highlights Somerset vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 12.07.2026
appeal, wicket (caught - Vukusic)
Gillgrass to Vukusic, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Vukusic, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Hazell, 1 run
Gillgrass to Hazell, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Hazell, 2 runs
Scrivens to Hazell, 1 run
Scrivens to Vukusic, 1 run
Scrivens to Hazell, 1 run
Scrivens to Vukusic, 1 run
Vukusic decides to just let that one travel through to Carr, and the ball flies away for a couple of byes.
Scrivens to Vukusic, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Hazell, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Vukusic, 1 run
Gillgrass to Hazell, 1 run
Gillgrass to Hazell, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Vukusic, 1 run
Gillgrass to Hazell, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Barnes, appeal, wicket (caught - Barnes)
Sophia Smale to Hazell, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Hazell, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Barnes, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Hazell, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Hazell, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Barnes, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Barnes, 2 runs
Gillgrass to Barnes, 4 runs
Gillgrass to Barnes, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Barnes, 0 runs
Gillgrass to Barnes, 0 runs
MacGregor to Hazell, 4 runs
MacGregor to Barnes, 1 run
MacGregor to Hazell, 1 run
MacGregor to Barnes, 2 wides
MacGregor to Barnes, 0 runs
MacGregor to Hazell, 1 run
MacGregor to Hazell, 4 runs
MacGregor to Barnes, 2 wides
Gillgrass to Barnes, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)
Gillgrass to Hazell, 1 run
Gillgrass to Harris, 1 run
Gillgrass to Hazell, 1 run
Gillgrass to Harris, 1 run
MacGregor to Harris, 4 runs
MacGregor to Harris, 0 runs
MacGregor to Hazell, bye
MacGregor to Harris, 1 run
MacGregor to Hazell, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Hazell, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Harris, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Harris, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Hazell, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Hazell, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Skelton, 2 runs, appeal, wicket (run out - Skelton)
MacGregor to Hazell, 4 runs
MacGregor to Skelton, 1 run
MacGregor to Skelton, 0 runs
MacGregor to Hazell, 1 run
MacGregor to Skelton, 1 run
MacGregor to Skelton, 0 runs
Gray to Hazell, 0 runs
Gray to Hazell, appeal, wicket (run out - Dean)
appeal, wicket (caught - Learoyd)
Gray to Dean, 1 run
Gray to Griffiths, wicket (lbw - Griffiths)
Gray to Learoyd, 1 run
MacGregor to Learoyd, 1 run
MacGregor to Griffiths, 1 run
MacGregor to Griffiths, 0 runs
MacGregor to Griffiths, 2 runs
MacGregor to Learoyd, 1 run
MacGregor to Griffiths, 1 run
Coppack to Griffiths, 1 run
Coppack to Learoyd, 1 run
Coppack to Griffiths, 1 run
Coppack to Griffiths, 0 runs
Coppack to Griffiths, 0 runs
Coppack to Griffiths, 2 runs
Sophia Smale to Griffiths, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Griffiths, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Griffiths, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Griffiths, 1 run
Coppack to Griffiths, 1 run
Coppack to Griffiths, 0 runs
Coppack to Griffiths, 0 runs
Coppack to Griffiths, 0 runs
Coppack to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)
Coppack to Holland, wide
Coppack to Holland, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Learoyd, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Holland, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Holland, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Luff, appeal, wicket (caught - Luff)
Sophia Smale to Luff, 4 runs
Coppack to Luff, 1 run
Coppack to Luff, 0 runs
Coppack to Learoyd, 1 run
Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs
Coppack to Learoyd, 0 runs
Coppack to Luff, 1 run
Gray to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gray to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gray to Luff, 1 run
Gray to Luff, 0 runs
Gray to Learoyd, 1 run
Gray to Luff, 3 runs
Coppack to Learoyd, 4 runs
Luff defends for a leg bye.
Coppack to Learoyd, 1 run
appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)
Coppack to Odgers, 4 runs
Coppack to Luff, 1 run
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 4 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
Gray to Odgers, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (bowled - Coppack)
Dean to Gray, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gray)
Dean to Gray, wide
appeal, wicket (caught - Heap)
Dean to Heap, 6 runs
Dean to Heap, 0 runs
Dean to Heap, 2 runs
Vukusic to Heap, 1 run
Vukusic to Carr, 1 run
Vukusic to Gillgrass, appeal, wicket (caught - Gillgrass)
Vukusic to Gillgrass, 2 runs
Vukusic to Heap, 1 run
Vukusic to Gillgrass, 1 run
Barnes to Gillgrass, 1 run
Barnes to Gillgrass, 4 runs
Barnes to Gillgrass, 2 runs
Barnes to Gillgrass, 2 runs
Barnes to Heap, 1 run
Barnes to Heap, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Gardner)
Harris to Gardner, 4 runs
Harris to Gardner, 4 runs
Harris to Heap, 1 run
Harris to Gardner, 1 run
Harris to Gardner, 6 runs
Skelton to Gardner, 1 run
And another! Gardner defends for 6 runs.
Skelton to Gardner, 0 runs
Skelton to Gardner, 4 runs
Skelton to Heap, 1 run
Skelton to Gardner, 1 run
Harris to Gardner, 1 run
Harris to Gardner, 0 runs
Harris to Heap, 1 run
Harris to Gardner, 1 run
Harris to Gardner, 0 runs
Harris to Heap, 1 run
Barnes to Heap, 1 run
Barnes to Heap, wide
Barnes to Gardner, 1 run
Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs
Barnes to Gardner, 0 runs
Barnes to Grewcock, appeal, wicket (bowled - Grewcock)
Barnes to Grewcock, 0 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 1 run
Harris to Heap, 1 run
Harris to Heap, 2 runs
Harris to Grewcock, 1 run
Harris to Heap, 1 run
Harris to Grewcock, 1 run
Dean to Grewcock, 1 run
Dean to Grewcock, 4 runs
Dean to Grewcock, 4 runs
Dean to Heap, 1 run
Dean to Grewcock, 1 run
Dean to Heap, 1 run
Harris to Heap, 1 run
Harris to Grewcock, 1 run
Harris to Heap, 1 run
Harris to Grewcock, 1 run
Harris to Heap, 1 run
Harris to Heap, 0 runs
Vukusic to Heap, 1 run
Vukusic to Heap, 0 runs
Vukusic to Grewcock, 1 run
Holland to Heap, 0 runs
Holland to Heap, 0 runs
Holland to Heap, 0 runs
Holland to Heap, 5 wides
Holland to Heap, 4 runs
Holland to Heap, 4 runs
Holland to Grewcock, 1 run
OUT! Run out. Scrivens plays a defensive stroke. She is then run out, following some good fielding by Barnes.
Barnes to Scrivens, 0 runs
Barnes to Grewcock, 1 run
Barnes to Scrivens, 1 run
Barnes to Scrivens, 2 runs
Barnes to Scrivens, 0 runs
Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs
Skelton to Grewcock, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Sophia Smale)
Skelton to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Skelton to Scrivens, 1 run
Skelton to Scrivens, 0 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 1 run
Griffiths to Scrivens, 2 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, wide
Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs
Griffiths to Scrivens, 4 runs
Griffiths to Sophia Smale, 3 runs
Skelton to Scrivens, 0 runs
Skelton to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Skelton to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Skelton to Scrivens, 1 run
Skelton to Scrivens, 0 runs
Skelton to Scrivens, 0 runs
Dean to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Dean to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Dean to Sophia Smale, 4 runs
Dean to Scrivens, 1 run
Dean to Scrivens, 0 runs
Dean to Scrivens, 4 runs
Sophia Smale plays a defensive stroke for a couple of runs.
Vukusic to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Vukusic to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Vukusic to Scrivens, 1 run
Vukusic to Sophia Smale, leg bye
Vukusic to Scrivens, 1 run
Vukusic to Scrivens, wide
appeal, wicket (caught - Bosch)
Griffiths to Scrivens, 1 run
0 runs
Griffiths to Bosch, 1 run
Griffiths to Bosch, 4 runs
Griffiths to Bosch, 4 runs
Griffiths to Bosch, wide
Dean to Scrivens, 0 runs
Dean to Scrivens, 4 runs
Dean to Scrivens, 0 runs
Dean to Bosch, 1 run
Dean to Bosch, wide
Dean to Bosch, 0 runs
Dean to Bosch, 0 runs