Match details Somerset vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 11.07.2026

T20

SOM
SOM
ESS
ESS

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, July 11, 2026 11:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersAnderson Ellie, Barnes Olivia, Corney Emma, Davis Ruby, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Griffiths Alex, Harris Lola, Hazell Jess, Holland Niamh, Jackson Laura, Jones Hannah, Jones Katie, Knight Heather, Learoyd Anika, Luff Sophie Natasha, Munday Amelie, Odgers Rebecca, Robbins Mollie, Skelton Chloe, Vukusic Erin, Westley Jasmine, Willis Bea, Wilson Fran
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Essex Squad

PlayersBishop Amelie, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Bosch Anneke, Carr Amara, Castle Kelly, Coppack Kate Louise, Dowse Ariana, Gardner Joana, Gillgrass Bryony, Gray Eva, Grewcock Jodie, Griffith Cordelia, Heap Liberty, Kirk Michaela, MacGregor Esmae, Macleod Alice, Maqsood Abtaha, Miller Florence H, Munro Sophie, Penna Madeline, Scrivens Grace, Smale Sophia, Winfield Lauren
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Venue Guide

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