Squads Somerset vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 11.07.2026
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|First Team
|Second Team
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Bishop Amelie
no information yet
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Corney Emma
batsman
Bosch Anneke
all rounder
Davis Ruby
batsman
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Dowse Ariana
wicket keeper
Harris Lola
no information yet
Gardner Joana
all rounder
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Gillgrass Bryony
no information yet
Holland Niamh
bowler
Gray Eva
bowler
Jackson Laura
batsman
Grewcock Jodie
bowler
Jones Hannah
no information yet
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Heap Liberty
bowler
Knight Heather
batsman
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Learoyd Anika
batsman
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Macleod Alice
batsman
Munday Amelie
no information yet
Maqsood Abtaha
bowler
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Miller Florence H
batsman
Robbins Mollie
bowler
Munro Sophie
bowler
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Penna Madeline
all rounder
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Scrivens Grace
all rounder
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Smale Sophia
bowler
Willis Bea
no information yet
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Wilson Fran
batsman
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