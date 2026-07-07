Squads Somerset vs Essex T20 T20 Blast, Women 11.07.2026

T20

SOM
SOM
ESS
ESS

Playing

SOM
SOM
ESS
ESS
First TeamSecond Team
Bishop Amelie

no information yet

Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Bosch Anneke

all rounder

Davis Ruby

batsman

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Dean Charlie

all rounder

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Dowse Ariana

wicket keeper

Harris Lola

no information yet

Gardner Joana

all rounder

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Gillgrass Bryony

no information yet

Gray Eva

bowler

Jones Hannah

no information yet

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Munday Amelie

no information yet

Penna Madeline

all rounder

Vukusic Erin

no information yet

Scrivens Grace

all rounder

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Willis Bea

no information yet

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Bench

SOM
SOM
ESS
ESS

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet