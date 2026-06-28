Highlights Somerset vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

SOM
SOM

148

SUR
SUR

152

19.2
4

Harris to Franklin, 4 runs

19.1
.

Harris to Franklin, 0 runs

18.6
.

Holland to Gregory, 0 runs

18.5
.

Holland to Gregory, 0 runs

18.4
W

Holland to Miles, appeal, wicket (bowled - Miles)

18.4
1

Holland to Miles, wide

18.3
.

Holland to Miles, 0 runs

18.2
W

Holland to Moore, appeal, wicket (bowled - Moore)

18.1
.

Holland to Moore, 0 runs

17.6
.

Vukusic to Franklin, 0 runs

17.5
4

Vukusic to Franklin, 4 runs

17.4
1

Vukusic to Moore, 1 run

17.3
.

Vukusic to Moore, 0 runs

17.2
W

Vukusic to Cranstone, appeal, wicket (bowled - Cranstone)

17.1
1

Vukusic to Franklin, 1 run

16.6
.

Holland to Cranstone, 0 runs

16.5
3

Holland to Franklin, 3 runs

16.4
4

Holland to Franklin, 4 runs

16.3
1

Holland to Cranstone, 1 run

16.2
W

Holland to Smith, appeal, wicket (bowled - Smith)

16.1
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

15.6
2

Barnes to Franklin, 2 runs

15.5
1

Barnes to Smith, 1 run

15.4
4

Barnes to Smith, 4 runs

15.3
.

Barnes to Smith, 0 runs

15.2
1

Barnes to Franklin, 1 run

15.1
1

Barnes to Smith, 1 run

14.6
W

Russell to Monaghan, appeal, wicket (caught - Monaghan)

14.6
1

Russell to Monaghan, wide

14.5
1

Russell to Smith, 1 run

14.5
1

Russell to Smith, wide

14.4
4

Russell to Smith, 4 runs

14.4
1

Russell to Smith, wide

14.3
1

Russell to Monaghan, 1 run

14.2
1

Russell to Smith, 1 run

14.1
4

Russell to Smith, 4 byes

13.6
1

Harris to Smith, 1 run

13.5
4

Harris to Smith, 4 runs

13.4
2

Harris to Smith, 2 runs

13.3
4

Harris to Smith, 4 runs

13.2
.

Harris to Smith, 0 runs

13.1
1

Harris to Monaghan, 1 run

12.6
1

Monaghan defends for a single run.

12.5
.

Vukusic to Monaghan, 0 runs

12.4
.

Vukusic to Monaghan, 0 runs

12.3
2

Monaghan defends for 2 runs.

12.2
.

0 runs

12.1
1

Vukusic to Smith, 1 run

11.6
.

Harris to Monaghan, 0 runs

11.5
.

Harris to Monaghan, 0 runs

11.4
.

Harris to Monaghan, 0 runs

11.3
1

Harris to Smith, 1 run

11.2
1

Harris to Monaghan, 1 run

11.2
1

Harris to Monaghan, wide

11.1
W

Harris to Spence, appeal, wicket (caught - Spence)

10.6
1

Russell to Spence, 1 run

10.5
.

Russell to Spence, 0 runs

10.4
.

Russell to Spence, 0 runs

10.3
1

Russell to Smith, 1 run

10.2
.

Russell to Smith, 0 runs

10.1
2

Russell to Smith, 2 runs

9.6
4

Holland to Spence, 4 runs

9.5
1

Holland to Smith, 1 run

9.4
1

Holland to Spence, 1 run

9.3
4

Holland to Spence, 4 runs

9.2
1

Holland to Smith, 1 run

9.1
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

8.6
1

Harris to Smith, 1 run

8.5
1

Harris to Spence, 1 run

8.4
1

Smith defends for a run.

8.3
4

Harris to Smith, 4 runs

8.2
1

Harris to Spence, 1 run

8.1
1

Harris to Smith, 1 run

7.6
.

Griffiths to Spence, 0 runs

7.5
1

Griffiths to Smith, 1 run

7.4
.

Griffiths to Smith, 0 runs

7.3
.

Griffiths to Smith, 0 runs

7.2
1

Griffiths to Spence, 1 run

7.2
1

Griffiths to Spence, wide

7.1
1

Griffiths to Smith, 1 run

6.6
W

Barnes to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)

6.5
4

Barnes to Harris, 4 runs

6.4
1

Barnes to Smith, 1 run

6.3
.

Barnes to Smith, 0 runs

6.2
4

Barnes to Smith, 4 runs

6.1
1

Barnes to Harris, 1 run

5.6
1

Holland to Harris, 1 run

5.5
.

Holland to Harris, 0 runs

5.4
.

Holland to Harris, 0 runs

5.3
.

Holland to Harris, 0 runs

5.2
1

Smith defends for a single run.

5.1
.

Holland to Smith, 0 runs

4.6
.

Vukusic to Harris, 0 runs

4.5
4

Vukusic to Harris, 4 runs

4.4
6

Vukusic to Harris, 6 runs

4.3
6

Vukusic to Harris, 6 runs

4.2
1

Vukusic to Smith, 1 run

4.1
.

Vukusic to Smith, 0 runs

3.6
4

Russell to Harris, 4 runs

3.5
W

Russell to Scholfield, appeal, wicket (caught - Scholfield)

3.1
.

Russell to Scholfield, 0 runs

2.6
.

Vukusic to Smith, 0 runs

2.5
.

Vukusic to Smith, 0 runs

2.4
4

Vukusic to Smith, 4 runs

2.3
.

Vukusic to Smith, 0 runs

2.2
.

Vukusic to Smith, 0 runs

2.1
.

Vukusic to Smith, 0 runs

1.6
1

Griffiths to Smith, leg bye

1.5
4

Griffiths to Smith, 4 runs

1.4
.

Griffiths to Smith, 0 runs

1.3
1

Griffiths to Scholfield, 1 run

1.3
1

Griffiths to Scholfield, wide

1.2
4

Griffiths to Scholfield, 4 runs

1.1
.

Griffiths to Scholfield, 0 runs

1.1
1

Griffiths to Scholfield, wide

0.6
1

Barnes to Scholfield, 1 run

0.5
.

Barnes to Scholfield, 0 runs

0.4
1

Barnes to Smith, 1 run

0.3
4

Barnes to Smith, 4 runs

0.2
.

Barnes to Smith, 0 runs

0.1
4

Barnes to Smith, 4 runs

19.6
W

Moore to Hazell, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Hazell)

19.5
1

Moore to Davis, 1 run

19.4
1

Moore to Hazell, 1 run

19.3
1

Moore to Davis, 1 run

19.2
.

Moore to Davis, 0 runs

19.1
1

Moore to Hazell, 1 run

18.6
1

Miles to Hazell, 1 run

18.5
1

Miles to Davis, 1 run

18.4
1

Miles to Hazell, 1 run

18.3
4

Miles to Hazell, 4 runs

18.2
1

Miles to Davis, 1 run

18.2
1

Miles to Davis, wide

18.1
2

Miles to Davis, 2 runs

17.6
1

Harris to Davis, 1 run

17.6
2

Harris to Hazell, 2 wides

17.5
.

Harris to Hazell, 0 runs

17.4
1

Harris to Davis, 1 run

17.3
W

Harris to Luff, appeal, wicket (stumped - Luff)

17.2
1

Harris to Hazell, 1 run

17.1
1

Harris to Luff, 1 run

16.6
W

Gregory to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (caught - Griffiths)

16.5
.

Gregory to Griffiths, 0 runs

16.4
1

Gregory to Luff, 1 run

16.3
2

Gregory to Luff, 2 runs

16.2
1

Gregory to Griffiths, 1 run

16.1
1

Gregory to Luff, 1 run

15.6
2

Monaghan to Griffiths, 2 runs

15.5
1

Monaghan to Luff, 1 run

15.4
1

Monaghan to Griffiths, 1 run

15.3
1

Monaghan to Luff, 1 run

15.2
4

Monaghan to Luff, 4 runs

15.1
1

Monaghan to Griffiths, 1 run

14.6
1

Moore to Griffiths, 1 run

14.5
1

Moore to Luff, 1 run

14.4
4

Moore to Luff, 4 runs

14.3
1

Moore to Griffiths, 1 run

14.2
.

Moore to Griffiths, 0 runs

14.1
.

Moore to Griffiths, 0 runs

13.6
1

Miles to Griffiths, 1 run

13.5
W

Miles to Holland, appeal, wicket (bowled - Holland)

13.4
.

Miles to Holland, 0 runs

13.3
.

Miles to Holland, 0 runs

13.2
1

Miles to Luff, 1 run

13.1
3

Miles to Holland, 3 runs

12.6
1

Buckle to Holland, 1 run

12.5
.

Buckle to Holland, 0 runs

12.4
.

Buckle to Holland, 0 runs

12.3
1

Buckle to Luff, 1 run

12.2
1

Buckle to Holland, 1 run

12.1
.

Buckle to Holland, 0 runs

12.1
1

Buckle to Holland, wide

11.6
.

Gregory to Luff, 0 runs

11.5
1

Gregory to Holland, 1 run

11.5
1

Gregory to Holland, wide

11.4
.

Gregory to Holland, 0 runs

11.3
1

Gregory to Luff, 1 run

11.2
1

Gregory to Holland, 1 run

11.1
1

Gregory to Luff, 1 run

10.6
.

Harris to Holland, 0 runs

10.6
1

Harris to Holland, wide

10.5
W

Harris to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (caught - Learoyd)

10.4
1

Harris to Luff, 1 run

10.3
1

Harris to Learoyd, 1 run

10.2
1

Harris to Luff, 1 run

10.1
1

Harris to Learoyd, 1 run

9.6
1

Moore to Learoyd, 1 run

9.5
.

Moore to Learoyd, 0 runs

9.4
2

Learoyd plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

9.3
1

Luff defends for a single run.

9.2
1

Moore to Learoyd, 1 run

9.1
.

Moore to Learoyd, 0 runs

8.6
2

Gregory to Luff, 2 runs

8.5
1

Gregory to Learoyd, 1 run

8.4
1

Gregory to Luff, 1 run

8.3
4

Gregory to Luff, 4 runs

8.2
1

Gregory to Learoyd, 1 run

8.1
.

Gregory to Learoyd, 0 runs

7.6
1

Miles to Learoyd, 1 run

7.5
.

Miles to Learoyd, 0 runs

7.4
1

Miles to Luff, 1 run

7.3
1

Miles to Learoyd, 1 run

7.2
6

Miles to Learoyd, 6 runs

7.1
1

Miles to Luff, 1 run

6.6
1

Gregory to Luff, 1 run

6.5
1

Gregory to Learoyd, 1 run

6.4
.

Gregory to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.3
.

Gregory to Learoyd, 0 runs

6.2
1

Gregory to Luff, 1 run

6.1
1

Gregory to Learoyd, 1 run

5.6
1

Harris to Learoyd, 1 run

5.5
.

Harris to Learoyd, 0 runs

5.3
4

Harris to Odgers, 4 runs

5.2
.

Harris to Odgers, 0 runs

5.1
.

Harris to Odgers, 0 runs

4.6
4

Moore to Luff, 4 runs

4.5
1

Moore to Odgers, 1 run

4.4
2

Moore to Odgers, 2 runs

4.3
1

Moore to Luff, 1 run

4.2
1

Moore to Odgers, 1 run

4.1
1

Moore to Luff, 1 run

3.6
.

Monaghan to Odgers, 0 runs

3.5
1

Luff plays a defensive stroke for one run.

3.4
1

Monaghan to Odgers, 1 run

3.4
nb

Monaghan to Odgers, no ball + 4 runs

3.4
1

wide

3.3
6

Monaghan to Odgers, 6 runs

3.2
.

Monaghan to Odgers, 0 runs

3.1
1

Monaghan to Luff, 1 run

2.6
1

Buckle to Luff, 1 run

2.5
.

Buckle to Luff, 0 runs

2.4
1lb

Odgers defends for a leg bye.

2.3
.

Buckle to Odgers, 0 runs

2.2
1

Buckle to Luff, 1 run

2.1
4

Buckle to Luff, 4 runs

1.6
4

Monaghan to Odgers, 4 runs

1.5
1

Monaghan to Luff, 1 run

1.4
1

Monaghan to Odgers, 1 run

1.3
1

Monaghan to Luff, 1 run

1.2
.

Monaghan to Luff, 0 runs

1.1
1

Monaghan to Odgers, 1 run

1.1
1

Monaghan to Odgers, wide

1.1
1

Monaghan to Odgers, wide

0.6
1

Buckle to Odgers, 1 run

0.5
2

Buckle to Odgers, 2 runs

0.4
.

Buckle to Odgers, 0 runs

0.3
1

Buckle to Luff, 1 run

0.3
1

Buckle to Luff, wide

0.2
1

Buckle to Odgers, 1 run

0.1
1

Buckle to Luff, 1 run

0.1
nb

Buckle to Odgers, no ball + 1 run

0.1
1

Buckle to Odgers, wide