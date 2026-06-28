Highlights Somerset vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026
Harris to Franklin, 4 runs
Harris to Franklin, 0 runs
Holland to Gregory, 0 runs
Holland to Gregory, 0 runs
Holland to Miles, appeal, wicket (bowled - Miles)
Holland to Miles, wide
Holland to Miles, 0 runs
Holland to Moore, appeal, wicket (bowled - Moore)
Holland to Moore, 0 runs
Vukusic to Franklin, 0 runs
Vukusic to Franklin, 4 runs
Vukusic to Moore, 1 run
Vukusic to Moore, 0 runs
Vukusic to Cranstone, appeal, wicket (bowled - Cranstone)
Vukusic to Franklin, 1 run
Holland to Cranstone, 0 runs
Holland to Franklin, 3 runs
Holland to Franklin, 4 runs
Holland to Cranstone, 1 run
Holland to Smith, appeal, wicket (bowled - Smith)
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Barnes to Franklin, 2 runs
Barnes to Smith, 1 run
Barnes to Smith, 4 runs
Barnes to Smith, 0 runs
Barnes to Franklin, 1 run
Barnes to Smith, 1 run
Russell to Monaghan, appeal, wicket (caught - Monaghan)
Russell to Monaghan, wide
Russell to Smith, 1 run
Russell to Smith, wide
Russell to Smith, 4 runs
Russell to Smith, wide
Russell to Monaghan, 1 run
Russell to Smith, 1 run
Russell to Smith, 4 byes
Harris to Smith, 1 run
Harris to Smith, 4 runs
Harris to Smith, 2 runs
Harris to Smith, 4 runs
Harris to Smith, 0 runs
Harris to Monaghan, 1 run
Monaghan defends for a single run.
Vukusic to Monaghan, 0 runs
Vukusic to Monaghan, 0 runs
Monaghan defends for 2 runs.
0 runs
Vukusic to Smith, 1 run
Harris to Monaghan, 0 runs
Harris to Monaghan, 0 runs
Harris to Monaghan, 0 runs
Harris to Smith, 1 run
Harris to Monaghan, 1 run
Harris to Monaghan, wide
Harris to Spence, appeal, wicket (caught - Spence)
Russell to Spence, 1 run
Russell to Spence, 0 runs
Russell to Spence, 0 runs
Russell to Smith, 1 run
Russell to Smith, 0 runs
Russell to Smith, 2 runs
Holland to Spence, 4 runs
Holland to Smith, 1 run
Holland to Spence, 1 run
Holland to Spence, 4 runs
Holland to Smith, 1 run
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Harris to Smith, 1 run
Harris to Spence, 1 run
Smith defends for a run.
Harris to Smith, 4 runs
Harris to Spence, 1 run
Harris to Smith, 1 run
Griffiths to Spence, 0 runs
Griffiths to Smith, 1 run
Griffiths to Smith, 0 runs
Griffiths to Smith, 0 runs
Griffiths to Spence, 1 run
Griffiths to Spence, wide
Griffiths to Smith, 1 run
Barnes to Harris, appeal, wicket (caught - Harris)
Barnes to Harris, 4 runs
Barnes to Smith, 1 run
Barnes to Smith, 0 runs
Barnes to Smith, 4 runs
Barnes to Harris, 1 run
Holland to Harris, 1 run
Holland to Harris, 0 runs
Holland to Harris, 0 runs
Holland to Harris, 0 runs
Smith defends for a single run.
Holland to Smith, 0 runs
Vukusic to Harris, 0 runs
Vukusic to Harris, 4 runs
Vukusic to Harris, 6 runs
Vukusic to Harris, 6 runs
Vukusic to Smith, 1 run
Vukusic to Smith, 0 runs
Russell to Harris, 4 runs
Russell to Scholfield, appeal, wicket (caught - Scholfield)
Russell to Scholfield, 0 runs
Vukusic to Smith, 0 runs
Vukusic to Smith, 0 runs
Vukusic to Smith, 4 runs
Vukusic to Smith, 0 runs
Vukusic to Smith, 0 runs
Vukusic to Smith, 0 runs
Griffiths to Smith, leg bye
Griffiths to Smith, 4 runs
Griffiths to Smith, 0 runs
Griffiths to Scholfield, 1 run
Griffiths to Scholfield, wide
Griffiths to Scholfield, 4 runs
Griffiths to Scholfield, 0 runs
Griffiths to Scholfield, wide
Barnes to Scholfield, 1 run
Barnes to Scholfield, 0 runs
Barnes to Smith, 1 run
Barnes to Smith, 4 runs
Barnes to Smith, 0 runs
Barnes to Smith, 4 runs
Moore to Hazell, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Hazell)
Moore to Davis, 1 run
Moore to Hazell, 1 run
Moore to Davis, 1 run
Moore to Davis, 0 runs
Moore to Hazell, 1 run
Miles to Hazell, 1 run
Miles to Davis, 1 run
Miles to Hazell, 1 run
Miles to Hazell, 4 runs
Miles to Davis, 1 run
Miles to Davis, wide
Miles to Davis, 2 runs
Harris to Davis, 1 run
Harris to Hazell, 2 wides
Harris to Hazell, 0 runs
Harris to Davis, 1 run
Harris to Luff, appeal, wicket (stumped - Luff)
Harris to Hazell, 1 run
Harris to Luff, 1 run
Gregory to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (caught - Griffiths)
Gregory to Griffiths, 0 runs
Gregory to Luff, 1 run
Gregory to Luff, 2 runs
Gregory to Griffiths, 1 run
Gregory to Luff, 1 run
Monaghan to Griffiths, 2 runs
Monaghan to Luff, 1 run
Monaghan to Griffiths, 1 run
Monaghan to Luff, 1 run
Monaghan to Luff, 4 runs
Monaghan to Griffiths, 1 run
Moore to Griffiths, 1 run
Moore to Luff, 1 run
Moore to Luff, 4 runs
Moore to Griffiths, 1 run
Moore to Griffiths, 0 runs
Moore to Griffiths, 0 runs
Miles to Griffiths, 1 run
Miles to Holland, appeal, wicket (bowled - Holland)
Miles to Holland, 0 runs
Miles to Holland, 0 runs
Miles to Luff, 1 run
Miles to Holland, 3 runs
Buckle to Holland, 1 run
Buckle to Holland, 0 runs
Buckle to Holland, 0 runs
Buckle to Luff, 1 run
Buckle to Holland, 1 run
Buckle to Holland, 0 runs
Buckle to Holland, wide
Gregory to Luff, 0 runs
Gregory to Holland, 1 run
Gregory to Holland, wide
Gregory to Holland, 0 runs
Gregory to Luff, 1 run
Gregory to Holland, 1 run
Gregory to Luff, 1 run
Harris to Holland, 0 runs
Harris to Holland, wide
Harris to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (caught - Learoyd)
Harris to Luff, 1 run
Harris to Learoyd, 1 run
Harris to Luff, 1 run
Harris to Learoyd, 1 run
Moore to Learoyd, 1 run
Moore to Learoyd, 0 runs
Learoyd plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
Luff defends for a single run.
Moore to Learoyd, 1 run
Moore to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gregory to Luff, 2 runs
Gregory to Learoyd, 1 run
Gregory to Luff, 1 run
Gregory to Luff, 4 runs
Gregory to Learoyd, 1 run
Gregory to Learoyd, 0 runs
Miles to Learoyd, 1 run
Miles to Learoyd, 0 runs
Miles to Luff, 1 run
Miles to Learoyd, 1 run
Miles to Learoyd, 6 runs
Miles to Luff, 1 run
Gregory to Luff, 1 run
Gregory to Learoyd, 1 run
Gregory to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gregory to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gregory to Luff, 1 run
Gregory to Learoyd, 1 run
Harris to Learoyd, 1 run
Harris to Learoyd, 0 runs
Harris to Odgers, 4 runs
Harris to Odgers, 0 runs
Harris to Odgers, 0 runs
Moore to Luff, 4 runs
Moore to Odgers, 1 run
Moore to Odgers, 2 runs
Moore to Luff, 1 run
Moore to Odgers, 1 run
Moore to Luff, 1 run
Monaghan to Odgers, 0 runs
Luff plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Monaghan to Odgers, 1 run
Monaghan to Odgers, no ball + 4 runs
wide
Monaghan to Odgers, 6 runs
Monaghan to Odgers, 0 runs
Monaghan to Luff, 1 run
Buckle to Luff, 1 run
Buckle to Luff, 0 runs
Odgers defends for a leg bye.
Buckle to Odgers, 0 runs
Buckle to Luff, 1 run
Buckle to Luff, 4 runs
Monaghan to Odgers, 4 runs
Monaghan to Luff, 1 run
Monaghan to Odgers, 1 run
Monaghan to Luff, 1 run
Monaghan to Luff, 0 runs
Monaghan to Odgers, 1 run
Monaghan to Odgers, wide
Monaghan to Odgers, wide
Buckle to Odgers, 1 run
Buckle to Odgers, 2 runs
Buckle to Odgers, 0 runs
Buckle to Luff, 1 run
Buckle to Luff, wide
Buckle to Odgers, 1 run
Buckle to Luff, 1 run
Buckle to Odgers, no ball + 1 run
Buckle to Odgers, wide