Match details Somerset vs Surrey T20 T20 Blast, Women 28.06.2026

T20

SOM
SOM

148

SUR
SUR

152

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Friday, July 17, 2026
Toss:Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, June 28, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersOdgers Rebecca, Luff Sophie Natasha, Learoyd Anika, Holland Niamh, Griffiths Alex, Hazell Jess, Davis Ruby, Harris Lola, Barnes Olivia, Russell Maddie, Vukusic Erin
BenchAnderson Ellie, Corney Emma, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Jackson Laura, Jones Hannah, Jones Katie, Knight Heather, Munday Amelie, Robbins Mollie, Skelton Chloe, Westley Jasmine, Willis Bea, Wilson Fran

Surrey Squad

PlayersSmith Bryony, Scholfield Paige, Spence Jemima, Harris Laura, Monaghan Alice, Cranstone Aylish, Franklin Phoebe, Moore Kalea, Gregory Danielle, Buckle Anna, Miles Bethan, Davidson-Richards Alice
BenchBurke Emily, Chathli Kira Meghan, Chatterji Priyanaz, Coleman Tilly, Jones Emma, Macdonald-Gay Ryana, Stonehouse Alexa, Wyatt Danielle

Venue Guide

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